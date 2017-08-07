CHICAGO – Springfield native Sam Pfister has been named Director of Federal Affairs in Washington D.C. As director, Pfister will be working closely with Congress and the Executive Branch to ensure Illinois’ interests are being represented. He also will work with other governors’ offices to achieve shared goals

Congressman John Shimkus (R-IL15), among other representatives, said Pfister will be a great addition to the governor’s team.

“I congratulate Sam Pfister on his new position in Governor Rauner’s Washington D.C., office,” Shimkus said. “Sam’s experience and relationships on Capitol Hill, including as an intern in my office, will be a great benefit to Illinois as he takes a lead role in coordinating with state and federal policymakers on issues ranging from healthcare to disaster assistance to energy and environmental regulations. I wish him the best and look forward to working with him.”

“As someone who grew up in central Illinois and worked for Congressman Tim Johnson, Sam understands what it takes to represent downstate Illinois in Washington, and I’m confident he will do a great job,” Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL13) said. “My team and I look forward to working with him.”

Pfister is a graduate of Western Illinois University. He held an internship with Congressman Shimkus in September and October of 2009 before working for Congressman Johnson, eventually becoming his top policy adviser. Pfister has spent the past four years as Associate Director of State Outreach for the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in Arlington, Va.

