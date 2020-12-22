SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An initial trial date of Feb. 2, 2021, has been scheduled for a Springfield, Ill., man, Evan Taylor, 24, indicted on federal child pornography charges last week. Taylor, of the 2000 block of Claremont Dr., made his initial appearance on Dec. 21, via video conference in federal court in Springfield. Taylor was arrested on Dec. 18, and was ordered detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending a detention hearing scheduled on Dec. 28.

The indictment charges Taylor with sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly victimizing minors from August 2018 to May 2020. Taylor is also charged with distribution of pornographic images of children; travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity; enticement of a minor; receiving child pornography; and, using a computer and cell phone to attempt to transmit information about a minor.

If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty for each count of sexual exploitation of a child (five counts) is 15 to 30 years in prison; for distribution of child pornography (six counts) and receiving child pornography (one count), the penalty is five to 20 years in prison. Taylor is also charged with one count each of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity, which carries a statutory penalty of up to 30 years in prison; enticement of a minor - 10 years to life in prison; and use of a computer or cell phone to attempt to transmit information about a minor carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs is representing the government in the prosecution in coordination with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Marengo, Ill., Police Department; the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office; Jasonville, Ind., Police Department; and, the Indiana State Police.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

