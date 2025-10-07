Budzinski Meets With Furloughed Federal Workers, Rallies With Illinois AFL-CIO
Illinois’ 13th Congressional District is home to 11,084 federal employees.
SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) met with furloughed federal employees to hear how they have been affected by the ongoing government shutdown.
Following the discussion, she rallied with the Illinois AFL-CIO, AFSCME, and AFGE to highlight the impacts of the Republican shutdown on federal workers in Illinois and families seeking to access critical services
“As we enter the second week of the Republican government shutdown, we cannot forget that working people are the real victims of this manufactured crisis,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “For six days, hardworking federal employees have been furloughed or forced to work without pay while House Republicans refuse to meet at the negotiating table. I’m once again calling on my colleagues across the aisle to reach a deal that reopens the government and prevents 15 million Americans from losing their health care.”
