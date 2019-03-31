EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents are encouraged to join a gathering at the Edwardsville Arts Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, to create a spring flower wreath with Amy James from Petaled Pail.

"Students will use wire, fresh woodies, flowers, and greens to create their wreath," the Edwardsville Arts Center said in a release. "All fresh stems are seasonal and options will vary, but there will be plenty to choose from. Wreaths can be used indoor or outdoor, and will dry beautifully."

The cost is $30 per student. All materials will be provided. Visit the Edwardsville Arts Center page to sign up or pay $30 at the door that evening. The wreaths make a perfect Easter gift. Click the link below:

https://edwardsvilleartscenter.com/

