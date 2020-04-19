ALTON - With COVID-19 in the area and with Illinois and Missouir pretty much shut down people are stuck in their houses. People can't go to the St. Louis Zoo, Missouri Botanical Gardens, and many parks are shut down. Residents are not able to take in the spring colors or visit parks.

For much of the last century, spring has occurred on March 20 or 21. This year, however, spring happened on March 19th, making it the earliest spring we have seen in our lives. The last time spring arrived this early was in 1896.

Some people are canceling their spring and summer vacations because of the virus. So spring and summer will be different this year, baseball is postponed, Some towns are canceling their 4th of July celebrations and fairs.

