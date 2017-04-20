ALTON – Alton’s Spring City-Wide Litter Clean-Up will be held on Saturday, April 29th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., rain or shine. The community is invited to pitch in by picking up bags, gloves, a free donut and directions to areas that are in need of cleaning. Registration stations are located Downtown at the corner of 3rd & Belle St., and in Hunterstown at Hellrung Park near the entrance at 7th and Central Ave. At 9:00 a.m., groups are departing in Upper Alton from Neudecker Insurance at corner of Main St. & College Ave. and in North Alton from Joe K’s Restaurant, located at 2530 State St. Alternatively, volunteers can pick up litter in their neighborhood and deposit it in their own trash & recycle bins.

Thanks to a partnership with the Lewis & Clark Community College office of Sustainability, the first 50 volunteers to check in at the Downtown registration station will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

The bi-annual cleanups are coordinated by Alton Main Street, which would like to thank the following groups for adopting areas: Upper Alton Association, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, Pride, Inc., Sierra Club—Piasa Palisades Group, Junior League of Greater Alton, Wild Trak Cycling Club, Jacoby Arts Center, OSF / Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Friends of Haskell, ROTC, Club Paws, 100 Black Men of Alton, Knights of Columbus #460, Girl Scouts, Royal Services, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Rotary of the Riverbend, Alton Fire Department, TCAY Tidalwaves Swim Team, Marquette Catholic High School, Arrow Signs, Faith Fellowship, Target, Lifehouse Church, CNB Bank & Trust, Upper Alton Baptist Church, Lewis and Clark Community College Office of Sustainability, Alton High School Future Career & Community Leaders of America, Ardent Mills, A Precious Organization, PACUP and SWAP.

“Litter-free streets are essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride. To make this spring cleaning effort as successful as possible, we are making an appeal to youth groups, service organizations, business associations, and other similar groups to adopt sections of the main thoroughfares in town and clean them up on the 29th and beyond if they are so inclined," said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. The Fall Clean-Up has been set for Saturday, September 9th.

For more information or to adopt an area that is in need of attention, please contact 463-1016 or sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the Alton Main Street’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

