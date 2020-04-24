EDWARDSVILLE - The Spring Book Fair at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Edwardsville, previously scheduled for May 1-2, has been cancelled.

The Summer Book Fair, currently scheduled for Aug. 7-8, will be held, but possibly using a system of reservations to minimize the number of people in the book room at any given time. Details are still being developed for the Summer Book Fair, Cindy Reinhardt, one of the organizers, said.

The church continues to accept book donations while practicing social distancing. Acceptable donations include: Books in good condition (except textbooks and encyclopedias), CDs, DVD, record albums, and audio books. Call 618-656-1294 to donate.

