GLEN CARBON - Various athletes from Metro-East Lutheran, Father McGivney Catholic, Marquette Catholic, Maryville Christian and Bunker Hill were named to the Gateway Metro Conference all-conference teams on Monday for the spring sporting seasons.

Here's how the team's lineup:

BASEBALL

Conference champions Father McGivney were able to place Gabe Smith, Jackson Rodgers, Daniel Gierer and Jacob McKee on the all-conference baseball team, with three players from Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran --- Colton Oelze, Parker Boehne and Damien Dabley --- also named to the squad. Charlie Fahnestock and Myles Paniagua were selected from Marquette along with Chase Butler from Bunker Hill, Colton Huchel of Maryville and Thijson Heard from Metro-East.

Named as honorable mentions were the Griffins' Drew Kleinheider, Kannon Kamp and Ryker Keller, along with Drew Zacha of the Explorers and Jayden Bazile of the Silver Stallions.

SOFTBALL

Three players from GMC champion Bunker Hill led the team, with Lauren Lenihan, Grace Burris and Abbie Manar representing the Minutemaids, with Jalynn Dickson and McKennah Youngblood named for the Explorers, Emma Williamson and Kylie Nalewajka of the Silver Stallions were also selected for the team, along with Alexis Bond and Avery Grenzebach of the Griffins and Sarah Huber from the Knights.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS SOCCER

The eleven players selected for the all-conference girls soccer team were dominated by co-champions Marquette and Father McGivney, with the Explorers placing goalkeeper Hanna Marshall, Ella Anselm, Aela Scruggs, Eleanor Tieman, Hayley Williams and Kylie Murray, along with the Griffins' Natalie Beck and both Adelyn and Carissa Speight. Kate Jose of the Knights was also named to the team.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Conference champions Marquette placed Rolean Eveans and Brody Hendricks on the all-conference squad and are joined by Tanner Garner and Owen Terrell of the Griffins, Luke Wolff of the Minutemen, Titus Verning of the Lions and Marcus Gerling of the Knights.

In addition, Maryville were the boys track champions, while Marquette won the girls track title.

The conference will welcome Belleville Althoff Catholic to its fold, beginning July 1. The Crusaders will be joining the league from the South Seven Conference.

More like this: