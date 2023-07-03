JERSEYVILLE - A 21-year-old Jerseyville resident has been charged with eight counts of criminal property damage for spraying orange spray paint on several pieces of government, private, and personal property around the city.

Court filings state Dakota L. Harris, 21, of Jerseyville, was charged on June 23 with two felony counts of criminal damage to government property, as well as six misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property. The following pieces of property were affected by Harris’s spray painting spree: A stoplight switch box located on the corner of State Street and Pearl Street, where Harris “spray painted a cross,” according to court filings.

A one-way street sign located at the south rear entry alley of Royal Banks, located at 117 S. State Street.

Two poles at the rear alley entrance of 117 S. State Street, property of Royal Banks.

A 2010 Toyota RAV4, which was located in the 100 block of East Pearl Street.

Several areas of the George's Local Brew patio, located at 205 S. State Street.

A business sign for “DanceWorks,” property of The Works, located at 324 E. Carpenter Street.

A 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck, located at Long's Paving and Excavating at 94 Curtis Street.

The rear end of a tractor-trailer and concrete on the property of 96 Curtis Street, property of Hansen Trucking.

Article continues after sponsor message

Harris was charged with two Class 4 felony counts for damaging the first two properties, as they were government-owned. The other six charges were Class A misdemeanors.

Bail for Harris was set at $25,000 and her preliminary hearing is set for July 10. More information and updates on this case can be found here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: