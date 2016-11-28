Listen to the story

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 57, HIGHLAND 45: Allie Troeckler scored 18 points as Civic Memorial defeated Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland 57-45 in the final of the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday night.

The Eagles went to 5-0 on the year, while the Bulldogs fell to 3-2.

Earlier in the day, CM recorded a 70-19 win over the host Wildcats. Kaylee Eaton led the Eagles with 19 points, with Troeckler scoring 17.

Alaria Tyus had 13 points for the Eagles, with Anna Hall scoring 12 and Eaton 10. Madison Wellen led Highland with 14 points, with Alex LaPorta adding 10.

CM hosts Waterloo Thursday night in their home and MVC opener.

MOUNT OLIVE 58, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25: Mount Olive won the Litchfield Thanksgiving Tournament with a 58-25 win over Piasa Southwestern Saturday.

The Wildcats went to 6-1 on the year, while the Piasa Birds fell to 0-6.

Emily Wolff led Southwestern with eight points; Jill Niehaus led Mount Olive with 20 points.

