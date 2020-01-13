SATURDAY-SUNDAY, JANUARY 11-12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 58, WATERLOO 48: Jake Wells led EAWR with 18 points, Ryan Dawson had 17 and Spencer Slayden hit for nine as the Oilers broke a losing streak in winning at Memorial Gym over Waterloo.

The Oilers led after the first quarter 16-7, extended the lead to 33-17 at halftime, saw it cut to 44-34 after three quarters, and held the Bulldogs to a 14-14 draw in the final quarter to get the win.

Jake Wade led Waterloo with 13 points, and both Austin Balabas and Ty Lenhardt scored 12 points each.

EAWR is now 5-12, while the Bulldogs dropped to 4-11.

ROXANA 65, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: Jacob Golenor led Roxana with 18 points, Parris White had 13 points, Braeden Wells scored 12 points and Gavin Huffman added 10 in the Shells' win at McGivney.

Roxana led all the way through, with quarter scores being 15-9, 37-25 and 59-33.

The Shells are now 11-6, while the Griffins fell to 3-14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CALVARY LUTHERAN TOURNAMENT IN JEFFERSON CITY, MO.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 54. VIENNA, MO. 24: At a tournament at Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City, Mo.,, Destiny Williams led the Knights with 17 points at Metro-East won in the consolation bracket of the tournament.

Williams hit on a pair of threes in the game, while Jennifer Lehner had six rebounds.

A game against Laquey, Mo., scheduled later in the day, was cancelled due to the rainy and snowy weather that passed through the area on Saturday evening.

The Knights are now 3-9 on the season.

REGULAR SEASON

CARLINVILLE 48, STAUNTON 38: Haris Legendre led Staunton with 12 points, while Analise Best scored nine points and Hollie Bekeske added seven as the Bulldogs lost at home to Carlinville in a South Central Conference matchup.

Staunton led at halftime 20-16, but the Cavaliers outscored the Bulldogs 32-18 in the second half to take the win.

Gracie Reels led Carlinville with 17 points, while Jill Stayton hit for 15 points and Sarah DeNeve chipped in with eight points.

The Cavvies are now 16-3, while Staunton falls to 9-9.

TRIAD 49, COLUMBIA 38: Alyssa Powell led Triad with 11 points, while Sydney Hartoin scored nine points and Ella Manso added eight in the Knights' win at Rich Mason Gym over Columbia.

Triad led the entire way, holding advantages of 11-8. 23-15 and 30-27 in going on to the win.

The Knights improved to 7-11, while the Eagles are now 8-11.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 51, VANDALIA 35: Korrie Hopkins and Annie Gallaher led Southwestern with 16 points each, while Rylee Smith had 10 as the Piasa Birds won a South Central Conference game at home.

Southwestern led after the first quarter 15-4 and extended it to 27-14 at the half, thanks to Hopkins' buzzer-beating three from distance to end the first half.

Lanee McNary led the Vandals with 18 points, while Madysin Hill added 13.

The Birds are now 13-6, while Vandalia goes to 3-14.

WRESTLING

THURSDAY'S RESULT

JERSEY 63. HILLSBORO 10: Jersey's wrestling team got wins from Kendall Angel, Zeke Waltz, Conner Pegram, Jacob Stooks, Issac Herrera and Wyatt Daniels in the Panthers' Senior Night win over Hillsboro.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

METRO-EAST HAS THREE SECOND-PLACE FINISHES AT RON RYAN INVITATIONAL: Three wrestlers from Metro-East Lutheran --- Timmy Lott at 220 pounds, Caiden Downs at 138 and Elijah Schlessinger at 126 – all finished in second place as the Knights' team came in eighth place at the Ron Ryan Invitational tournament in Mt. Olive on Saturday.

Sparta won the team title with 132 points, while the Knights were eighth with 63 points, finishing behind Red Bud, who had 71 points to come in seventh.

Schlessinger advanced to his final with a 5-0 win in the semifinal over Cody Martin of Sparta, but lost in the final to Ryder Parson of Pinckneyville 5-1. Downs won by fall in his semifinal to go through to the 138 final, and led 4-0 in the championship bout, but lost by fall to Travis Clayton of Carlyle. Lott scored a pinfall in Maia Dothager of the host Wildcats at 32 seconds, but was pinned int he final of the 220 pound class in the final period by the Musketeers' Caleb Bass.

Jakob Schroeder came in fourth in the 145 pound division, winning his quarterfinal by fall over Trey Snyder of Hillsboro, but lost to Ethan Montrey of Sparta in the semifinal, and then fell in the third place match to Abel Runyon of Pinckneyville 12-6.

Schroeder's record on the year is now 16-8, Lott is now 15-6, Schlessinger now stands at 14-6, and Downs' record now reads 9-6.

BOWLING

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

JERSEY BOYS WIN, GIRLS LOSE IN MEET WITH ROXANA: Jersey's boys bowling team shot a team series of 3101 to defeat Roxana in a dual meet Thursday at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.

Four Panther bowlers recorded series of over 600 in the win over the Shells.

Meanwhile, the girls lost their meet to Roxana. Cassie Bowman shot a 580 series against the Shells, while Sammie Malley had a 524 set in the meet.

The junior varsity boys won their meet against Roxana, while the JV girls also fell.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

39TH HIGHLAND OPTIMISTS SCOTT CREDIT UNION SHOOTOUT

Triad 56, Highland 27

Father Tolton Catholic (Columbia, Mo.) 51, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 48

Collinsville 50, DeSmet Jesuit 47 (OT)

Sussex, Wisc., Hamilton 70, Chaminade College Prep Catholic (St. Louis) 57

St. Louis Vashon 80, Chicago Simeon 71

Chicago Whitney Young 66, CBC 64

Trinity Catholic (Spanish Lake, Mo.) 77, Mehlville, Mo. 67

REGULAR SEASON

Carlyle 49. Staunton 46

East Alton-Wood River 58, Waterloo 48

Edwardsville 52, Freeburg 48

Roxana 65, Father McGivney Catholic 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

39TH HIGHLAND OPTIMISTS SCOTT CREDIT UNION SHOOTOUT

Highland 58, Greenville 40

JOSEPH'S ACADEMY SHOOTOUT

Parkway Central 42, Jackson, Mo. 37

Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis) 60, Belleville East 27

The Whitfield School (St. Louis) 52, Hazelwood Central 48

Edwardsville 55, Parkway North 27

Kirkwood 52, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter Catholic 26

CALVARY LUTHERAN TOURNAMENT IN JEFFERSON CITY, MO.

Metro-East Lutheran 54, Vienna, Mo. 24

Metro-East Lutheran vs. Laquey, Mo. --- cancelled, unsafe weather conditions

AT CHESTER HIGH SCHOOL

Article continues after sponsor message

Elverado 45, Valmeyer 28

REGULAR SEASON

Carlinville 48, Staunton 38

Pana 59, Roxana 15

Piasa Southwestern 51, Vandalia 35

Triad 49, Columbia 38

East Alton-Wood River 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 10

BOYS SWIMMING

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

IRON INVITE MEET AT NORMAL COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Metamora --- 389

Normal Community West --- 311

Edwardsville --- 290

Peoria Richwoods --- 249

Bloomington Central Catholic --- 204

Normal Community --- 79

WRESTLING

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Jersey 63, Hillsboro 10

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Columbia 9, Belleville 2

Alton 5, Triad 3

Granite City 4, St. John Vianney Catholic 0

O'Fallon 6, Highland 4

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SATURDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis Blues 5, New York Rangers 2

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 74, Richmond 58

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 54, Rutgers 51

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Bradley 67, SIU-Carbondale 48

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Eastern Kentucky 78, SIU-Edwardsville 72

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 91, Florida 75

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Eastern Kentucky 49, SIU-Edwardsville 46

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Virginia Commonwealth 65, Saint Louis University 52

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 74, Minnesota 71

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Drake 73, SIU-Carbondale 65

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Arkansas 90, Missouri 73

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

2019 NFL PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

FIRST NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME

(1) San Francisco 49ers 27, (6) Minnesota Vikings 10

FIRST AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME

(6) Tennessee Titans 28, (1) Baltimore Ravens 12

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

SECOND AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME

(2) Kansas City Chiefs 51, (4) Houston Texans 31

SECOND NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME

(2) Green Bay Packers 28, (5) Seattle Seahawks 23

More like this: