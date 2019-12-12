WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 54, ST. LOUIS MEDICINE AND BIOSCIENCE 38: Jake Wells led EAWR with 16 points, Ryan Dawson came up with 15 points, and Evan Merritt added 11 as the Oilers bounced back from a Tuesday loss to Staunton with a win over St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience, a magnet school, at McKinley High School.

Ahmad Allen scored six points in the game to help EAWR's cause.

Derrick Bunting led M&B with 24 points, while Amir Taylor-El chipped in with five points, and Benjamin Breuer, Danico Clouson and D'Andre Lockett all had three points.

The Oilers improve to 4-5, while M&B are now 0-2.

NORTH GREENE TOURNAMENT

HARDIN CALHOUN 57, BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 55: Corey Nelson led Calhoun with 19 points, with Ben Eberlin adding 18 and Stone Zirkelbach 16 as the Warriors nipped Lovejoy in the North Greene tournament.

The first quarter ended up being tied 11-11, but the Wildcats went out to a 30-20 lead at halftime. Lovejoy maintained the lead at 46-36 at the end of the third, but Calhoun rallied to outscore the Wildcats 21-9 in the final quarter to get the win and advance to the final.

Keshawn Kent led Lovejoy with 14 points, while Robert Gaither had 13 points, and Davion Hayden had nine.

The Warriors are now 3-0 on the season, while the Wildcats drop to 6-4.

VALMEYER 77, LEBANON 27: Jacob Rowold again led Valmeyer, this time with 19 points, while Riley McCarthy added 16 and John Fausz 11 as the Pirates won on the road at Lebanon.

It was Valmeyer leading all the way in the game, with quarter scores of 23-10, 43-18 and 69-21 during the game.

Philip Reinhardt added nine points for the Pirates, while Henry Weber scored seven.

Valmeyer improves to 4-2, while the Greyhounds are now 0-7.

LITCHFIELD 46, BUNKER HILL 45: Devon Ralston led Bunker Hill with 16 points, with Andrew Scroggins adding 14 and both Coy Sellers and Corey Hall seven points each as the Minutemen dropped a close decision at Litchfield.

Bunker Hill led 11-9 after one quarter, the game was tied at 20-20 at halftime, and the Purple Panthers led after three 35-33, and held on to win by the single point.

Austin Niehaus and Blaine Stewart both led Litchfield with 13 points each, while John Corso and Blake McGill had seven points apiece.

The Purple Panthers are now 4-3, while the Minutemen are 0-1.

TRENTON WESCLIN 47, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 38: Grant Fridley led Wesclin with 19 points, while Carson Wessel added 12 and Cameron Brandmeyer seven in the Warriors' win at home over Southwestern.

Wesclin led the Piasa Birds 10-6 after one quarter, 26-10 at halftime, and 36-18 after three quarters in getting the win.

Addis Moore led Southwestern with 18 points, while Johnathan Watson had 12 and four players had two points each.

Both teams are now 2-4 for the season.

STAUNTON 50, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 21: Ethan Booth led Staunton with 22 points, Frank Goss scored 12 and Brent Kinder eight in the Bulldogs' win at home over EAWR.

It was all Staunton throughout, with the Bulldogs leading 14-5, 26-9, and 36-14 at the end of each quarter.

Andrew Oliger led the Oilers with six points, Jake Wells had five, and both Ryan Dawson and Spencer Slayden had three points each.

Staunton is now 3-1, while EAWR drops to 3-5.

COLUMBIA 47, ROXANA 43: Gavin Huffman was the top scorer for Roxana with 14 points, with Parris White scoring 13 and both Andrew Beckman and Jacob Golenor with eight each as the Shells lost a close game at Columbia.

The Eagles led 15-11 after the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime, and 39-27 after three. Roxana rallied in the fourth, winning the quarter 16-8, but Columbia held on for the win.

Jacob O'Connor led the Eagles with 14 points, while Jackson Holmes had 10 points, and both Nic and Sam Horner each added nine.

Columbia is now 4-1, while the Shells go to 5-2.

TRIAD 68, BREESE CENTRAL 55: Luke Cox put up one of the area's best performances in the early season, scoring 33 points, while Michael Tentis added 14 points and Nate Winslow 13 in Triad's win at Breese Central.

The Knights led 17-10 after one quarter, 33-23 at halftime, and 48-42 at three quarter time in going on to their win.

Triad is now 4-1, while the Cougars fell to 2-4.

O'FALLON 74, ALTON 58: Ja'Markus Gary led Alton with 13 points, while both Andrew Jones and Moory Woods each had 11, but a 13-0 run by O'Fallon at the start of the final quarter spelled the difference as the Panthers went on to the win at the Redbirds Nest.

The Redbirds led after the first 15-12, and at halftime 30-29, thanks to late baskets from Lonnie Tate and Woods. The Panthers took a 48-46 lead after the third quarter, and went on their run at the start of the fourth to take the win.

Dawson Algee and Shaun Riley II each had 17 points to lead O'Fallon, while Drew Tebbe added 12 and Mason Blakemore 10.

The Panthers are now 5-1, while Alton goes to 4-2.

COLLINSVILLE 51, EAST ST. LOUIS 36: It was another big night for Ray'Sean Taylor, as the SIU-Edwardsville signee led the way with 22 points, while Cawhan Smith added nine and Nate Hall eight in the Kahoks' win at Vergil Fletcher Gym over the defending IHSA Class 3A state champion Flyers.

Collinsville led the entire way, with quarter scores of 15-5, 25-14 and 39-27.

East Side was led by Jashawn Anderson's 17 points, while Lashawn Johnson and Jabril Olivaria each scored six points.

The Kahoks are now 6-0 and visit Edwardsville Friday night, while the Flyers are 3-3.

HIGHLAND 49, CIVIC MEMORIAL 43: Sam Buckley was the leading scorer for CM with 12 points, while Grant Lane and Noah Turbyfil each had seven points in the Eagles' loss at home to Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.

Trey Hall had five points for CM, while both Nic Vaughn and Marcus Tuckson had three points each.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-5, while the Eagles fall to 1-5.

CARROLLTON 76, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 73: Ethan Brannan and Kyle Leonard both had 21 points to lead Carrollton, while Grant Pohlman had 13 points, and Jacob Granner 12 as the Hawks got by Griggsville-Perry.

Carrollton led throughout, with the quarter scores being 22-16, 40-30 and 53-47 along the way.

Tate Kunzeman led the Tornadoes with 24 points, with Tucker Kunzeman added 13 and Cash Kirk had seven.

The Hawks are now 1-2, while Griggsville is 0-6.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 62, HERITAGE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 35: Noah Scroggins and Tommy Kunz both had big games for MVCS, with Scroggins connecting for 25 points, Tommy Kunz coming up with 23 points, and Joey Kunz had six points in the Warriors' win at Heritage Christian in Fenton, Mo.

MVCS led all the way through, with scores of 17-8, 32-16 and 49-23 after each quarter.

Tommy Kunz also had 24 rebounds and six assists, while Joey Kunz had 12 boards and six assists, and Scroggins had five steals and two blocks.

The Warriors are now 12-8, and are at Crosspoint Christian on Friday night, with a start time of 7 p.m.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

NORTH GREENE TOURNAMENT

BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 78. WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 59: Keaton Brown led North Greene with 22 points, Brayden Wyatt had 21, and both Collin Van Meter and Will Killion each had six, but it wasn't enough as the Spartans fell to Lovejoy in the opener of the North Greene tournament.

The Wildcats led all the way, with scores of 18-7, 34-24 and 46-38 along the way.

Robert Gaither led Lovejoy with 22 points, Keshawn Kent had 17 and Davion Hayden 13 for the Wildcats.

Lovejoy is now 6-3, while North Greene falls to 2-3.

HARDIN CALHOUN 71, PLEASANT HILL 17: Stone Zirkelbach led with 14 points, Zach Quiller had 12 and Corey Nelson added 10 as Calhoun advanced with a win over Pleasant Hill.

The Warriors were in control the entire way, 21-3, 45-7 and 59-12 after each quarter.

Calhoun is now 2-0, while the Wolves fall to 0-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 62, GRANITE CITY 29: Kaylyn Wiley led Granite with 10 points, Azaria Moore had six points, and Erica Hurst and Alex Powell four each as the Warriors lost at Belleville West.

The Maroons led at every turn, with advantages of 14-4, 26-16 and 47-26 at each break.

Casandra Sams led West with 12 points, Shaniah Nunn added 11 and Dejah Brown had 10 points.

The Maroons are now 5-2, while Granite City is now 1-5.

CARLINVILLE 44, TRIAD 38: Alyssa Powell led Triad with 10 points, Avert Bohnenstiehl had eight and Sydney Hartoin seven as the Knights lost at Carlinville.

The Cavaliers led 9-5 after one quarter, 18-9 at halftime, and 31-25 at the end of the third quarter in going on to the win.

Sarah DeNeve led Carlinville with 15 points, Gracie Reels came up wth 11 points, and Jill Stayton added nine.

The Cavvies are now 6-2, while Triad is now 3-5.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 47, HERITAGE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 15: Ashtyn Wright led MVCS with 19 points, Rachel Gaworski had nine points, and Payton Olney added five as eight different Warrior players scored in their win at Heritage Christian on the road at Fenton, Mo.

MVCS led from wire-to-wire, with scores of 12-4, 25-4 and 39-10 at each of the turns.

Gaworski added 17 rebounds on the day, Wright had seven boards and nine steals, and Olney had five assists and six steals on the day.

The Warriors are now 6-4, and play at Crossroads Christian in St. Louis, with the tip coming at 5:30 p.m.

MONDAY'S RESULT

CARROLLTON 38, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 34: Libby Mueth was the top scorer with 18 points, while Ava Uhles added seven as Carrollton got the close win over Brown County.

The two sides were tied at 6-6 after one quarter, the Hawks led at halftime 16-15, and again were tied at 28-28 at three quarter time before Carrollton pulled out the win.

The Hawks are now 7-2, while the Hornets fall to 5-4.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7-8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

VALMEYER 78, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 42: Jacob Rowold led the way for Valmeyer with 18 points, while Riley McCarthy and Philip Reinhardt each scored 14, Henry Weber had 12, and Jordan McSchooler connected for 10 points as the Pirates won on the road at COR Saturday afternoon.

Valmeyer led all the way, with advantages of 18-11, 37-18, and 58-37 at each turn during the game.

The Pirates are now 3-2, while the Silver Stallions dropped to 2-3 on the year.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 63, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 52: Ryan Dawson was the leading scorer for EAWR with 12 points, while Jake Wells came up with 10 and Evan Merritt nine as the Oilers won at Maryville Christian on Saturday afternoon.

Javion Anderson contributed seven points, six assists and four steals in EAWR's win over the Lions, while Antonio Hardin scored eight points.

The Oilers improved to 3-4 on the year.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 56, EAST ST. LOUIS 44: At Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Armond Williams led East Side with 10 points, while Jashawn Anderson and LaShawn Johnson scored nine points each as the Flyers lost to Kansas City-area school Raymore-Peculiar.

Ray-Pec led after the first quarter 20-9, 24-16 at halftime, and 36-29 after three quarters as East Side chipped away at the lead, but in the end, Ray-Pec held on to get the win.

The Flyers are now 3-2 on the season.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

BEARDSTOWN 85, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 63: Brayden Wyatt led North Greene with 21 points, while Keaton Brown had 20 and Collin Van Meter added 11 as the Spartans fell at home to Beardstown in a WIVC game.

The Tigers led throughout after each quarter, with scores of 23-9, 46-29, and 65-50 after each period.

Taylor Gage had six points for North Greene, while Will Killion added four.

The Spartans are now 2-1 on the year, while Beardstown goes to 4-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 52, BEARDSTOWN 31: Lakeleigh Brown had a big game with 22 points, while Cami Huff had 14 points and Jenna Barnard added 10 as the Spartans won a Western Illinois Valley Conference game at home over Beardstown.

North Greene overcame a sluggish start, trailing the Tigers 10-2 after the first quarter, but rallied in the second to take a 27-21 lead at halftime, increasing it to 38-25 after three in going on to the win.

Andrea Perales led the Tigers with 10 points, while Taryn Herzog had eight points, and Bertille Kayembe scored four.

The Spartans are now 5-4, while Beardstown fell to 1-8.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, HARDIN CALHOUN 31: Rylee Smith led Southwestern with 16 points, with three three-pointers in the second half, while Josie Bullion and Morgan Durham had nine points each and Korrie Hopkins eight as the Piasa Birds won on the road over Calhoun at Ringhausen Gym.

Southwestern opened up a 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Warriors fought back to within 25-20 at halftime. The Birds then took a 37-22 lead after three, and were never headed in going on to the win.

Hope Willschetz and Colleen Schumann had seven points each for Calhoun, while Ella Sievers added four.

The Birds are now 8-1, while the Warriors fell to 1-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 60, SANDOVAL 15: Anna Hall was the leading scorer for McGivney with 16 points, with Charlize Luehmann scoring 11 and Madison Webb 10 as the Griffins stayed unbeaten with a win at Sandoval.

McGivney held the lead throughout, with advantages of 22-4, 42-4, and 51-10 after each quarter.

Rachel Maller also added nine points for the Griffins, and Macy Hoppes had six.

McGivney is now 7-0 on the season.

BOWLING

ALTON FINISHES SIXTH AT ABE LINCOLN INVITATIONAL: The boys bowling team averaged 199.57 pins in six games as the Redbirds came in sixth in the Abe Lincoln Invitational tournament Saturday in Springfield.

Danny Laslie was the leading bowler for Alton, coming in third in the individual standings with a total pinfall of 1,376, averaging 229.3 for the six games. Bryce Summers came in 24th overall, but did have a perfect 300 game during the tournament, and Clayton Pilger finished 10th with a total of 1,299.

The Alton girls team didn't fare as well, with only four bowlers, many of them who are beginners, but are doing their best. The Redbirds girls team at the tournament consisted of Abby Jones, Regan Spinks, Misty Kelly and Sonya Gill.

Both Redbird teams get back into action later this week.

WRESTLING

45TH ANNUAL RON SAUER DUALS AT FOX HIGH SCHOOL, ARNOLD, MO.

CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

WHITFIELD 39, EDWARDSVILLE 36: Matthew Schueddig won the final bout of the meet, a 3-1 victory over Will Zupanci at 152 pounds, to give perennial Missouri power Whitfield a come-from-behind 39-36 win over Edwardsville in the championship meet of the 45th annual Ron Sauer Duals Saturday afternoon at Fox High School in Arnold, Mo.

The Warriors, three-time defending Class 1 champions in Missouri, rallied from a 30-12 deficit to win the meet over the Tigers, who came in as defending champions.

The loss also ended a 53-meet regular season winning streak for Edwardsville in duals. The last Tiger loss before that was to Yorkville 34-30 during the 2017-18 season.

Among the winners for the Tigers were Luke Odom at 160 pounds, getting a pin to run his record to 12-0 on the season, along with Drew Gvillo at 170 and Lloyd Reynolds at 285, both by pins. Simon Weakley at 195 and Jack Summers at 106 won by forfeit, and Dylan Gvillo got a pin at 132, but Whitfield won the last three bouts to pull out the win.

The Tigers are now 12-1 on the season.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 14

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 24

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta Falcons 40, Carolina Panthers 20

Cleveland Browns 27, Cincinnati Bengals 19

Baltimore Ravens 24, Buffalo Bills 17

Green Bay Packers 20, Washington Redskins 15

Minnesota Vikings 20, Detroit Lions 7

San Francisco 49ers 48, New Orleans Saints 46

New York Jets 22, Miami Dolphins 21

Denver Broncos 38, Houston Texans 24

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Arizona Cardinals 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Indianapolis Colts 35

Los Angeles Chargers 45, Jacksonville Jaguars 10

Tennessee Titans 42, Oakland Raiders 21

Kansas City Chiefs 23, New England Patriots 16

Los Angeles Rams 28, Seattle Seahawks 12

