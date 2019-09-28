FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 14, MASCOUTAH 11: Noah Turbyfil passed for a first half touchdowns – 12 yards to Nick “Suge” Walker – and ran one yard for another, and the CM defense shut out Mascoutah in the second half as the Eagles won at home.

Jayden Neal ran for the only Indian touchdown, and added on a two-point conversion late in the first half, while Logan Timmon kicked a 29-yard field goal for the only Mascoutah points on the evening.

CM is now 4-1, 2-0 in the Missisisppi Valley Conference, while the Indians are 3-2, 1-1 in the league.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 49, GRANITE CITY 21: Aaron Barnett scored two touchdowns – a 98-yard kickoff return and on a 31-yard pass from Freddy Edwards – in Granite City’s loss to QND in the Warriors’ homecoming game.

Collin Petrillo scored the only other Granite touchdown, on a 43-yard fumble return, to open the scoring.

The Raiders held the Warriors to 172 yards in total offense in the game.

Granite falls to 1-4 on the season.

TRIAD 28, JERSEY 7: Amaziah Lusk scored twice in the second half on runs of 10 and one yard as Triad won at home over Jersey.

Sam Yager ran for a 28-yard touchdown in the opening quarter, and Luke Foreman scored from 20 yards out for the other Knight touchdowns, while Matthew Jackson ran one yard for the only Panther touchdown on the night.

The Knights are now 5-0, 2-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while Jersey falls to 1-4 and 0-2.

BOYS GOLF

DICK GERBER INVITATIONAL AT OAK BROOK GOLF CLUB

TIGERS WIN DICK GERBER INVITATIONAL: Senior Trevor Laub shot an even-par 71 to help lead the Edwardsville black team to the title in the large school division in the Dick Gerber Invitational tournament Friday afternoon at Oak Brook Golf Club.

The Tigers won the tournament with a score of 312, one stroke better than runner-up O’Fallon, who had a 313. Belleville East came in third with a 326, Granite City was fourth with a 330, and Belleville West came in fifth with a 333. The Edwardsville white team was sixth with a 345.

Hillsboro’s Alex White was the overall medalist, shooting a three-under par 68, with Triad’s Garrett Wood the runner-up with a 70. Laub’s 71 was good for fourth place.

Other Edwardsville scores were Ian Bailey, with a 76, Nate Frey with an 82, and Hayden Moore shot an 83. Tyler Janson shot a 96, while Mason Babington had a 100.

The Tigers’ white team was led by Brady Jesse, with an 82, while Ashton McGee had an 83.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, WEBSTER GROVES 1: Mattie Norton scored her team-leading eighth goal of the campaign, while Quiana Johnson and Lauren McGarr scored in the second half as the Tigers defeated Webster Groves at Tiger Stadium.

Johnson scored in the first half off a scramble in front of goal at 9:43, and in the second half, Norton doubled the lead on a slapper at the top of the striking circle at 35:33, and McGarr added insurance at 42:12. The Statesmen scored six seconds from full time to make the 3-1 final.

The Tigers are now 5-3-1, while Webster falls to 3-8-0.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

DICK GERBER INVITATIONAL AT OAK BROOK GOLF CLUB

LARGE SCHOOL TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville Black – 312

O’Fallon – 313

Belleville East – 326

Granite City – 330

Belleville West – 333

Edwardsville White – 345

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 3, Webster Groves 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CENTRAL DIVISION PENNANT RACE

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis Cardinals 2

Colorado Rockies 11, Milwaukee Brewers 7

(NOTE: The Cardinals still lead the Brewers by one game in the Central Division, and with Milwaukee’s loss, the Cardinals’ magic number is now two. Both teams play Saturday night, with the Cardinals winning the division title with a win and a Milwaukee loss.)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

St. Louis Blues 4, Washington Capitals 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

123RD TOYOTA AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE GRAND FINAL (AUSTRALIAN SUPER BOWL) AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND

Richmond Tigers 114 (17 goals, 12 behinds), Greater Western Sydney Giants 25 (three goals, seven behinds)

