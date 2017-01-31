WEST CENTRAL 68, CARROLLTON 46: Emily Struble had 14 points for Carrollton as the Hawks dropped a 68-46 decision to West Central Monday night.

The Cougars, who suffered their first two losses of the year in last week's Lady Hawk Invitational, went to 25-2 on the year; the Hawks fell to 15-11.

Claire Williams had eight points for Carrollton; Sydney Rock and Dani Starks each had 16 points for the Cougars.

MOUNT OLIVE 64, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 43: Mount Olive's Brianna Henke scored 19 points as the Wildcats defeated Metro East Lutheran 64-43 in a Prairie State Conference game in Mount Olive Monday night.

The Knights fell to 8-14 overall, 2-3 in the PSC; the Wildcats improved to 24-2 overall, 5-0 in the league.

MEL's Destiny Williams led her team with 15 points, with Ellen Schulte adding 10. Zoe Murphy added 14 points for Mount Olive and Jill Niehaus had 12.

The Knights are at Greenville Thursday and close out the regular season Saturday morning at Springfield Lutheran.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 80, WATERLOO 45: Kaylee Eaton led Civic Memorial with 25 points as the Eagles came off their Lady Hawk Invitational triumph with an 80-45 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo on the road Monday.

CM moved to 23-2 overall, 6-1 in the MVC.

Allie Troeckler had 24 points for the Eagles and Alaria Tyus added 15.

CM hosts Triad Thursday night.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 60, WATERLOO GIBAULT 29: Lauren Fischer's 16 points and seven rebounds paced Marquette Catholic to a 60-29 home win over Waterloo Gibault Monday night.

The Explorers improved to 14-11 on the season.

Peyton Kline added 12 points and Madi Conners 10 for MCHS; Taylor Aguirre, Kline and McKenzie Jones each had four rebounds. Kelsey Small led the Hawks with nine points, followed by Lexi Chambers and Hannah Dengler with four each.

Marquette closes out its' regular season at home against Litchfield Thursday night.

McCLUER NORTH 45, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 35: Madison Webb's 13-point, 10-rebound effort wasn't quite enough as McCluer North defeated McGivney Catholic 45-35 Monday night in Glen Carbon.

The Griffins fell to 6-15 on the year; the Stars improved to 15-7.

Macy Hoppes had six points for McGivney and Rachel Kassing added five; Kortni Collins led North with 15 points, followed by Ymahni Jones and Michelle Owens' eight ponts each.

McGivney hosts O'Fallon First Baptist this evening and travels to Staunton Thursday to close out the regular season.

GRANITE CITY 39, TRIAD 36: Addaya Moore poured in 23 points to help Granite City get past Triad 39-36 at Memorial Gym Monday night.

The Warriors improved to 9-10 on the year; the Knights fell to 10-10.

Donyal Garrett added nine points for the GCHS cause.

The Warriors host Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference clash this evening.

STAUNTON 34, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 22: East Alton-Wood River fell to 2-23 on the year with a 34-22 loss to Staunton on the road Monday.

The Oilers host Brussels Thursday night to wrap up their regular season.

ROXANA 34, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 30: Emma Lucas had 13 points for Roxana as the Shells upended Piasa Southwestern 34-30 in a South Central Conference game at Milazzo Gym Monday night.

The Shells improved to 8-15 overall and 2-7 in the SCC; the Piasa Birds fell to 7-17 and 2-6 in the league.

Abby Palen had 12 points for RHS, while Molly Novack led Southwestern with eight points.

Roxana travels to Dupo Thursday night, while Southwestern visits Gillespie Thursday night and Vandalia Saturday night to finish the regular season.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 69, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 42: Hardin-Calhoun got 25 points from Jordan Holland and 19 from Grace Baalman as the Warriors improved to 20-5 on the year with a 69-42 Western Illinois Valley Conference home win over Jacksonville Routt Monday.

Junie Zirkelbach added 17 for the Warriors, who travel to Winchester for a Thursday night game against West Central with the WIVC title at stake.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 66, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 45: Jamie Roustio led with 22 points and brother Jake added 16 as East Alton-Wood River defeated McGivney Catholic 66-45 at Wood River's Memorial Gym Monday.

The Oilers improved to 5-16, while the Griffins fell to 2-19.

Zach Wells added eight points and nine rebounds for the Oilers; Logan Shumate led the Griffins with 22 points and 11 rebounds, with Dan Jones scoring 10 points.

Next on the schedule for EAWR is a visit to Piasa Southwestern this evening, while McGivney visits Marquette Catholic tonight.

