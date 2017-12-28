WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

NORTH GREENE 61, HARDIN-CALHOUN 47: North Greene got 29 points from Jonah Hopper as the Spartans downed Hardin-Calhoun 61-47 in a non-tournament, Western Illinois Valley Conference game in Hardin Wednesday night. North Greene improved to 7-2 on the year, while the Warriors tumbled to 2-7.

Chandler Sievers led Calhoun with 19 points on the night, with Drew Baalman adding nine and Ty Bick eight; Blake Dean added 10 points for the Spartans while Brett Whicker and Josh Hopper each had eight.

BREESE MATER DEI HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

MEL DEFEATED TWICE ON OPENING DAY: Metro East Lutheran was defeated twice on the opening day of the Breese Mater Dei Holiday Tournament Wednesday, falling to Briarcrest Christian of Memphis, Tenn., 76-31 in the morning and to the hosts 60-28 at night. MEL fell to 5-7 on the season.

Cooper Krone, Larry Harris, DaVonte Bean and Jason Williams each had five points for MEL in the morning game; in the evening game against Mater Dei, Harris led the way with a 10-point effort; Metro East was scheduled to play Nashville Thursday afternoon as the tournament continues.

COLUMBIA-FREEBURG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

TRIAD 44, LEBANON 40: Kyle Cox had a team-high 15 points as Triad opened their Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament campaign with a 44-40 win over Lebanon Wednesday to go to 6-4 on the season. Beau Barbour added nine points for the Knights and Ryan Holcomb seven.

Triad next plays Marquette Catholic at 5:30 p.m. today as the tournament continues.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 41, CARLINVILLE 36: Justin Englar had 15 points to lead East Alton-Wood River to a 41-36 win over the host Cavaliers in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Wednesday; the Oilers went to 4-7 on the year with the win while the Cavs fell to 4-6.

Darren Spruill and Jake Wells each added eight points for EAWR on the day, who take on Mount Olive today as tournament play continues.

LITCHFIELD 51, BUNKER HILL 35: Devon Ralsten led Bunker Hill with 13 points, but the Minutemen remained winless after falling 51-35 to Litchfield in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Wedesday; B-Hill fell to 0-10 on the year while the Purple Panthers improved to 6-7.

Matthew and Jacob Weidner each had nine points for the Minutemen.

WAVERLY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 60, CARROLLTON 51: Ethan Brannan had 19 points for Carrollton, but it wasn't enough as Raymond Lincolnwood defeated the Hawks 60-51 in a consolation quarterfinal game in the Waverly Holiday Tournament Wednesday. Carrollton was ousted from the tournament at 3-5 on the year.

Hunter Flowers added 13 for the Hawks.

STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC

BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 74, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 40: Bloomington Central Catholic got out of the gates quickly and went on to defeat Piasa Southwestern 74-40 Wednesday in the State Farm Holiday Classic tournament at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center; the Birds fell to 9-2 on the year.

Ben Lowis led with 13 points, with Justin Bailey adding 11.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CARLINVILLE 48, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36: Kayla Brantley led East Alton-Wood River with 10 points as the Oilers dropped a 48-36 decision to host Carlinville in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

Emma Griffith led the Cavaliers with 13 points for the game. Play was scheduled to resume in the tournament today.

BUNKER HILL 47, LITCHFIELD 42: Ashley Dey's 21 points – all from seven three-point shots – helped Bunker Hill to a 47-42 win over Litchfield in the Carlinville tournament Wednesday; the Minutemaids improved to 6-6 on the season.

Mallory Schwegel added 14 points for the Maids in the win.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

RED BUD 42, ROXANA 21: Emma Lucas and Kylie Winfree each had eight points as Roxana fell to Red Bud 42-21 in the Lebanon tournament Wednesday. The Shells are at 3-11 on the season with the loss.

Olivia Mouser added four points for the Shells in the loss.

LEBANON 45, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 21: Bailey Weibel had 10 points for Piasa Southwestern in the Birds' 45-21 loss to Lebanon in the Lebanon tournament Wednesday; Piasa dropped to 4-7 on the year.

Molly Novack added four points for Piasa in the loss.

MASCOUTAH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

O'FALLON 50, TRIAD 33: Brooke Rensperger's seven points weren't enough as Triad fell to O'Fallon 50-33 in the Mascoutah tournament Wednesday; the Knights fell to 6-5 on the year, while the Panthers improved to 10-1.

Krista Cochran and Heather Rood each had six points for the Knights, while Ali Barisch and Caleigh Miller had five points each.

DUSCHENE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

HAZELWOOD WEST 35, GRANITE CITY 30: Viktoria Johnson's 14 points for Granite City left the Warriors short of Hazelwood West as the Wildcats scored a 35-30 win Wednesday in the Duschene tournament in St. Charles County. GCHS fell to 1-6 on the year.

Kaitlyn Fusselman and Erika Hurst each had six points for the Warriors; Kinnuady Daniels led the Wildcats with 14 points.

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GRIFFINS SPLIT IN VANDALIA: McGivney Catholic opened the Vandalia Holiday Tournament with a split Monday, falling to Shelbyville 69-44 but defeating Vandalia's JV team 60-42 later in the day. The split put the Griffins at 5-10 on the year.

Against the Rams, Logan Shumate led the way with 21 points, with Dan Jones adding 12 and Caleb Tanzyus five; Alex Loffler had 29 points for McGivney against the Vandals while Shumate added 11 and Kellen Weir had seven.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

HILLSBORO 74, BUNKER HILL 47: Devin Ralston had 22 points for Bunker Hill in their opening game of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Monday; the Minutemen fell to 0-7 on the year, while the Hilltoppers went to 4-5.

Hillsboro got out to a 21-12 lead at quarter time and upped it to 39-23 at the half, going on to run out winners on the day. Matthew Weidner had seven points for B-Hill, while Hillsboro was led by 15 each from Jordan Gregg and Peyton Tester.

STAUNTON 45, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 33: A 14-8 second period broke open a close game as Staunton downed East Alton-Wood River 45-33 in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Monday. EAWR fell to 3-7, while the Bulldogs went to 4-3.

Jake Wells led the Oilers with 17 points, with Darren Spuill adding six on the day; Dylan Hemann led Staunton with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

STAUNTON 54, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 26: Kayla Brantley led East Alton-Wood River with 11 points as the Oilers dropped a 54-26 decision to Staunton in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Tuesday; EAWR fell to 4-6 on the year.

Aubrey Robinson and Kathleen Tierney each had four points on the day; the Bulldogs were led by 16 points each from Savannah Bruhn and Ashleigh Painter and 14 from Abby Scanzoni.

NOKOMIS 55, BUNKER HILL 27: Mallory Schwegel had 12 points for Bunker Hill as the Minutemaids fell to Nokomis 55-27 in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament Tuesday; the Maids fell to 3-4 on the year.

Briley Chrismann added six points for B-Hill and Alexis Scroggins had four; Alyssa Huber led the Redskins with 22 points.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45, STEELEVILLE 32: Molly Novack had 11 points for Piasa Southwestern as the Birds defeated Steeleville 45-32 Tuesday in the Lebanon Holiday Tournament; Southwestern went to 4-6 on the year with the win.

Annie Gallaher added nine points for the Piasa Birds and Bailey Weible eight on the day. Mackenzie Pim led Steeleville with nine points.

FREEBURG 55, ROXANA 24: Freeburg got out of the gates quickly as the Midgets went on to defeat Roxana 55-24 in the Lebanon Holiday Tournament Tuesday; the Shells fell to 3-11 on the year.

Emma Lucas led Roxana with 11 points on the day, with Kylie Winfree adding four; Colleen Cockrell had 18 points to lead Freeburg, followed by Abby Mirly with 11 points.

