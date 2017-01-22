Listen to the story

BOYS BASKETBALL

FIFTH-PLACE GAME

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 70, PANA 57: J.J. Schwartz's 20 points helped Metro East Lutheran to a fifth-place finish in the Litchfield Invitational Saturday night as the Knights defeated Pana 70-57.

MEL improved to 9-11 on the year.

Braden Woolsey added 16 points for the Knights, with A.J. Rivsay scoring 12 and Zack Crank 10. The Panthers were led by Adam Miller's 18, with Brock DeWerff adding 16 and Kyle Lynch 11.

The Knights host Roxana in a Tuesday night clash at Hooks Gym.

50TH LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

FINAL

MOUNT ZION 75, CIVIC MEMORIAL 67: Three Civic Memorial players were in double figures as the Eagles fell just short to Mount Zion in Saturday night's final of the 50th Litchfield Invitational Tournament, the Braves upending CM 75-67.

CM fell to 13-7 on the year; the Braves went to 12-6.

David Lane led the Eagles with 19 points, with Jaquan Adams and Caden Clark each contributing 16 and Geoff Withers six. The Braves got 26 points from Jonah Smith, with Charles Kuhle adding 23, Kevin Cox 14 and Nate Ewing 10.

The Eagles take on Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash at home Friday night.

JERSEY TOURNAMENT

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 78, JERSEY 61: Kurt Hall had 19 points for Jersey as the Panthers fell to Quincy Notre Dame 78-61 in Saturday night's finale of the Jersey Tournament at Havens Gym.

The Panthers fell to 6-14 on the year.

Blake Wittman added 18 for Jersey, with Coby Gibson scoring six.

Justin Bottorff led the Raiders with 17 points, with Carter Cramsey and Jacob Mayfield each getting 14 and Johnny Ray 10.

The Panthers are at Mascoutah for a Mississippi Valley Conference game Tuesday night.

99TH MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

FINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, NORTH MAC 41: Collin Baumgartner's 15 points led Piasa Southwestern to the championship of the 99th Macoupin County Championship in Carlinville Saturday night.

The Birds improved to 12-7 on the season with the win.

Caden Heyen added nine points for Southwestern and Dylan Green had eight. North Mac was led by Zayne Langellier's 12 points and Grant Graham's 10; Sam Mount added nine.

Southwestern hosts Gillespie Tuesday night.

THIRD PLACE

GILLESPIE 62, BUNKER HILL 50: Dane Sellars' 14 points weren't enough as Bunker Hill fell to Gillespie 62-50 in the third-place game of the Macoupin County Championship Saturday evening.

The Minutemen fell to 11-9 on the season; the Miners improved to 9-6.

Chase Williams had 13 points for B-Hill and Christian Summers added nine; Nick Price led Gillespie with 34 points, with Danny Dobrino contributing 12.

The Minutemen are at Litchfield Tuesday night.

SPARTA INIVITATIONAL FINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, MURPHYSBORO 52: Marquette Catholic improved to 19-2 on the year with a 56-52 win over Murphysboro in the Sparta Invitational final Saturday night.

The Red Devils fell to 8-3 on the year.

