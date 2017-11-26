BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIPOFF CLASSIC

ROXANA 63, MARISSA 60: Andrew Beckman's 23 points helped Roxana to a ninth-place finish in the Metro East Lutheran tournament Saturday afternoon as the Shells defeated Marissa 63-30 to go to 2-2 on the year; the Meteors fell to 1-3.

David Huffman added 17 points for the Shells and Jacob Golenor scored 15 for RHS; Cameron Bowlby led Marissa with 25 points on the day.

The Shells travel to Carrollton for a 7:30 p.m. Friday game with the Hawks before heading to backyard rival East Alton-Wood River for a 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 clash with the Oilers.

LITCHFIELD 27, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 24: Litchfield outscored East Alton-Wood River 7-4 in the final quarter to break a 20-20 three-quarter time tie and take 13th place of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving tournament Saturday with a 27-24 win over the Oilers; EAWR fell to 1-3 on the year, while the Purple Panthers improved to 2-2.

Marc St. Peters led EAWR with six points on the day, with Justin Englar and Darren Spuill each had five points. Cam Morris led Litchfield with 15 points.

EAWR travels to Carlinville for a 7:30 p.m. Friday non-conference clash, then heads to Staunton for a 6 p.m. Dec. 5 game with the Bulldogs.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54, WATERLOO GIBAULT 52: Justin Bailey's 16-point performance helped Piasa Southwestern to a 54-52 win over Waterloo Gibault in the Metro East Lutheran tournament third-place game Saturday evening.

The win sent the Piasa Birds to 3-1 on the year while the Hawks dropped to 2-2.

Ben Lowis had 13 points for Southwestern, with Caden Heyen adding 11 for the Birds; Karson Huels led Gibault with 18 points, while John Adams added 13 for the Hawks.

Southwestern's home opener comes at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Carrollton before the Birds travel to Litchfield at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 to begin their South Central Conference campaign for the season.

OTHER AREA GAMES

SPRINGFIELD 50, JERSEY 47; CENTRALIA 64, JERSEY 46: Jersey dropped a pair of decisions in the Centralia tournament Saturday, falling to Springfield 50-47 in the morning sessnion and to the host Orphans 64-46 in the evening session; the Panthers fell to 0-4 on the season.

Cody Gibson led Jersey with 13 points while Blake Wittman added nine; Jordan Maines led Centralia with 15 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Next up for the Panthers is the annual game with Sullivan at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Havens Gym, where Jersey coach Stote Reeder meets up with Sullivan coach – and brother – Chet; following that, the Panthers open their Mississippi Valley Conference season at Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 53, PATOKA 45: Logan Shumate's 25 points helped McGivney Catholic to a fifth-place finish in the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament Saturday with a 53-45 win over Patoka. The Griffins improved to 2-2 on the year.

Alex Loffler added 16 points for McGivney in the win; Shumate pulled down 12 rebounds for the Griffins.

McGivney travels to Marissa for a 6:15 p.m. Friday clash with the Meteors before heading to Trenton Wesclin for a 7:45 p.m. Dec. 12 game with the Warriors.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 46, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37: Abbey Burns had 15 points for Piasa Southwestern, but the Birds dropped a 46-37 decision at Carlinville Saturday night; Southwestern dropped to 3-3 on the year, while the Cavaliers improved to 3-2.

Isabelle Wolff added eight points for Piasa and Bailey Weibel had seven on the night.

Southwestern visits East Alton-Wood River for a 6 p.m. Monday game before heading to Vandalia for a 1 p.m. Saturday South Central Conference game with the Vandals.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 44, ROCHESTER 17: Civic Memorial got out to a 23-10 halftime lead on Rochester and went on to take a 44-17 win over the Rockets in the Taylorville tournament Saturday night. The Eagles improved to 5-0 on the season.

Kaylee Eaton led CM with 10 points, with Tori Standefer and Kourtland Tyus each getting nine points on the evening; Anna Hall and Alaria Tyus each had five points for the Eagles.

CM opens their Mississippi Valley Conference campaign at Waterloo; tip is set for 6 p.m. Thursday before the Eagles hold their home opener against Triad at 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON'S BERGMAN NINTH IN TOURNEY: Alex Bergman had a six-game total of 1,197 pins to finish ninth in Saturday's season-opening Triad Invitational girls bowling tournament at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

The Redbirds finished third in the Silver Division of the tournament and 13th overall with a team total of 2,266 with a high game of 773 in their final game. Bergman had a high game of 248 in her final game of the day; she also rolled a 246 in her opening game.

O'Fallon took the team title with 6,141, followed by Salem A (5,365) and Herrin (5,359) to round out the top three teams; the Panthers' Lauren Tomaszewski took individual honors with a six-game total of 1,342, followed by Harrisburg's Elizabeth Davis (1.329) and OTHS' Maddi Thornton (1,308) in second and third.

Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division play begins for both the Redbird boys and girls keglers this week, with matches Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before the girls head to Springfield for the Abe Lincoln Invitational next weekend; the tournament is hosted by Taylorville.

More like this: