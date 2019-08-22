TUESDAY, AUGUST 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

REDBIRD INVITATIONAL, MADISON COUNTY GIRLS TOURNAMENT RAINED OUT: Two golf tournaments that Alton and Edwardsville’s boys and girls golf teams were scheduled to compete in were both postponed because of rain and the stormy weather that passed through the St. Louis area on Tuesday morning.

The Redbird Invitational, set for the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park, was called off because of the storms, and will not be rescheduled. The Tigers were the two-time defending champions of the tournament, winning the 2018 meet by two strokes over Breese Mater Dei Catholic.

Meanwhile, the girls Madison County tournament, scheduled for The Legacy Golf Club in Granite City, was postponed because of the weather, and rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11. The Tigers have won the last four consecutive county championship, and seven of the last nine. The Legacy is set to host the county tournament for the fourth time in the last five years, including a postponement because of rain in 2016.

The Edwardsville boys are set to play in the boys Madison County tournament on Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River, while the girls will play in the O’Fallon Shootout at the Fair Oaks Golf Club in Fairview Heights on Monday afternoon.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

ST. LOUIS OFFICIALLY AWARDED 28TH MLS FRANCHISE, SET TO BEGIN PLAY IN 2022: St. Louis was officially awarded a Major League Soccer franchise on Tuesday in a mid-day press conference held at the Palladium in the Lafayette Square neighborhood in St. Louis.

The ownership group, MLS4THELOU, was announced as the owners of the team by MLS commissioner Don Garber before a packed audience that included St. Louis sports celebrities such as Ozzie Smith, Jim Edmonds, Chris Pronger, Jackie Smith, and Bernie Federko, and many fans, including the St. Louis soccer supporters group, the Saint Louligans. An equally packed Happy Hour for fans was held later in the early evening at the Urban Chestnut brewery and bar in The Grove neighborhood.

The group, headed up by Carolyn Kindle Betz of Enterprise Holdings, the parent company of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, will become the league’s first ownership group consisted of primarily women, one of the few of its kind in North American professional sports.

The new team, which has yet to be named, will play in a soccer-specific stadium which will be constructed next door to St. Louis Union Station, and will be part of an anchor in the Downtown West neighborhood. The new St. Louis Aquarium, which will be located in Union Station itself, is set to open soon, and a mix of retail and restaurants in the area will be a part of the project.

A previous effort failed after St. Louis City voters rejected a financing plan that would have involved use tax money to help finance the construction of the stadium, but the bid was revived with help from the Taylor family, the owners of Enterprise Holdings, and the Kavanaugh family, who owns World Wide Technology in St. Louis. The president of World Wide Technology, Jim Kavanaugh, is a former St. Louis soccer player, and is also president of St. Louis Scott Gallagher youth soccer organization and the area’s current professional team, Saint Louis FC, who play in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship. STLFC play their home matches at West Community Credit Union Stadium at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo.

The stadium construction will be privately financed, with plans to be officially announced next month. Further details, along with the team’s name and colors, will be announced at a later date, but fans are being invited to suggest names, colors, and ideas for uniform designs to the ownership group.

Edwardsville attorney Jeff Cooper, a former soccer and hockey player at Granite City High School, led the original attempt to land an MLS team for St. Louis in 2006.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

Redbird Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course – postponed, rain, will not be made up.

GIRLS GOLF

Madison County Tournament at The Legacy Golf Course – postponed, rain, rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 9, Milwaukee Brewers 4

