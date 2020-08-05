TUESDAY, AUGUST 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL



St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul De Jong were among the seven players who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus recently, and they will be placed on the injured list as the Redbirds received permission from Major League Baseball to fly home to St. Louis Wednesday and prepare for their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, which opens on Friday.

Molina, De Jong, relief pitchers Kodi Whitley and Junior Fernandez, and infielders Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo were the players identified as having positive tests, and had given their consent to reveal their identities. Also, team media relations director Brian Bartow had also tested positive, and also gave his permission to identify him also, the only staffer who has done so.

The Cardinals had a total of 13 positive tests for COVID-19 since arriving in Milwaukee for a series last weekend that was eventually postponed. A four-game series scheduled in Detroit this week was also postponed, with no make-up dates having yet been announced by MLB.

Writing in Spanish on his Instagram page, Molina expressed his sadness that he had tested positive despite taking all precautions, and told Cardinal fans that he would "do everything within my power to return as soon as possible for Cardinals fans, the City of St. Louis and my teammates," in a statement released by the club.

Another player, pitcher Carlos Martinez, will be placed on the injured list as well, but declined to reveal his test results in a statement made through his agent.

All seven players who tested positive will be out for at least eight days from the time of their most recent positive test. To return to the active roster, each player must test negative twice --- with one test administered by MLB --- at least 24 hours apart, and must be symptom-free for at least 72 hours, as well as undergoing a battery of tests.

The upcoming series with the Cubs is Chicago's only scheduled visit to St. Louis during the abbreviated 2020 season.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

QUALIFYING ROUND --- BEST-OF-FIVE AND EASTERN AND WESTERN CONFERENCE ROUND ROBIN GAMES

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(6) Carolina Hurricanes 3, (11) New York Rangers 2 (CAR leads 1-0)

(7) New York Islanders 2, (10) Florida Panthers 1 (NYI leads 1-0)

(12) Montreal Canadiens 3, (5) Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (OT) (MTL leads 1-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(12) Chicago Blackhawks 6, (5) Edmonton Oilers 4 (CHI leads 1-0)

(8) Calgary Flames 4, (9) Winnipeg Jets 1 (CGY leads 1-0)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(4) Philadelphia Flyers 4, (1) Boston Bruins 1 (Round Robin game one)

(9) Columbus Blue Jackets 2, (8) Toronto Maple Leafs 0 (CBJ leads 1-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(11) Arizona Coyotes 4, (6) Nashville Predators 3 (ARI leads 1-0)

(2) Colorado Avalanche 2, (1) St. Louis Blues 1 (Round Robin game one)

(10) Minnesota Wild 3, (7) Vancouver Canucks 0 (MIN leads 1-0)

MONDAY, AUGUST 3 RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(6) Carolina Hurricanes 4, (11) New York Rangers 1 (CAR leads 2-0)

(2) Tampa Bay Lightning 3, (3) Washington Capitals 2 (shootout, TB wins 2-0) (Round Robin game two)

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins 3, (12) Montreal Canadiens 1 (series tied 1-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(9) Winnipeg Jets 3, (8) Calgary Flames 2 (series tied 1-1)

(3) Vegas Golden Knights 5, (4) Dallas Stars 3 (Round Robin game two)

(5) Edmonton Oilers 6, (12) Chicago Blackhawks 3 (series tied 1-1)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4 RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(7) New York Islanders 4, (10 Florida Panthers 2 (NYI leads 2-0)

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs 3, (9) Columbus Blue Jackets 0 (series tied 1-1)

(6) Carolina Hurricanes 4, (11) New York Rangers 1 (CAR wins 3-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(6) Nashville Predators 4, (11) Arizona Coyotes 2 (series tied 1-1)

(8) Calgary Flames 6, (9) Winnipeg Jets 2 (CGY leads 2-1)

(7) Vancouver Canucks 4, (10) Minnesota Wild 3 (series tied 1-1)

NOTES: The St. Louis Blues will play their second Western Conference Round Robin game against the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday evening, with a start time of 5:30 p.m., St. Louis time.

All Eastern Conference games are being played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, while all Western Conference games are being played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

