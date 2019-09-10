Sports Roundup: MELHS Wins First Eight-Man Football Game, Calhoun Falls to Triopia, McGivney Clips Wesclin in Soccer
FOOTBALL – WEEK TWO
EIGHT-MAN – FRIDAY’S RESULT
METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 55, CHAMPAIGN JUDAH CHRISTIAN 0: Zach Keplar, Ben Ide and Cameron Gusewelle each scored two touchdowns as Metro-East Lutheran won its first-ever eight-man football game Friday night on the road at Champaign Judah Christian.
Keplar scored twice on runs of 10 and two yards, while Ide scored from 18 and six yards out, and Gusewelle added the finishing touches with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns from one yard out as the Knights built a 41-0 lead on the Tribe in the first half and never looked back.
Tyler Williams opened the scoring in the first quarter with a one-yard run, and Xavier Warlick scored from 10 yards out, also in the opening period.
Metro-East outgained Judah 502-64, with 462 yards on the ground, while the defense allowed the Tribe only four first downs. Williams ran for 128 yards and one touchdown, while Ide ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Gusewelle had 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Keplar was three-of-four passing for 40 yards on the day.
The Knights improve to 1-1 on the year, and next play at Milford on Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Triopia 38, Calhoun 16
Calhoun's Warriors fell to Triopia 38-16 on Friday night in a game at Triopia.
Stone Zirkelbach caught a 55-yard pass in the first quarter for Calhoun and White scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter for Calhoun's scoring.
Sage White carried 26 times for 99 yards for the Warriors. Zirkelbach rushed five times for 66 yards. Corey Nelson completed 7 of 15 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown for Calhoun.
Calhoun hosts Greenfield/Northwestern Friday night at Hardin.
Calhoun 8 8 0 0 16
Triopia 8 8 0 22 38
Scoring
1st qtr 4:06 Tri. J Walker 9 yd run (Moore pass to C Walker)
1st qtr :35 Cal. Zirkelbach 55 yd pass from Nelson (Zirkelbach run)
2nd qtr 10:22 Tri. C Walker 11 yd run (C Walker run)
2nd qtr :21 Cal. White 4 yd run (Zirkelbach pass from Nelson)
4th qtr 10:17 Tri. Kanaske 6 yd run (pass failed)
4th qtr 6:53 Tri. J Walker 4 yd run ( Kanaske run)
4th qtr 3:50 Tri. J Walker 34 yd run (C Walker run)
Calhoun
Rushing- White 26-99, Caselton 1-1, Zirkelbach 5-66, Pherigo 4-12, Nelson 1-5
Receiving- Zirkelbach 1-55, Pherigo 5-72, Lorton 1-9
Passing - Nelson 7-15, 136, 1 td, 1 int
BOYS SOCCER
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, TRENTON WESCLIN 0: Diego Pacheco led the way with a hat trick, while Kellen Weir added a brace (two goals) as McGivney shut out Wesclin at home.
Nick Lacy, Jonah Mitan and Andrew Nwacha also found the back of the net for the Griffins.
Jackson Podshadley only needed to make one save as he and Daniel Gierer shared the clean sheet on the day.
McGivney is now 5-2-0 on the season, while the Warriors drop to 0-3-0.
GRANITE CITY 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 3: The goals came fast and furious at Belleville West, but in the end, it was Ayoba Francis’ brace (two goals) that helped Granite claim the three points on the road.
Chase Boushard and Chase Reeves also scored for the Warriors, while the Maroons got goals from Connor Lynd, Brayden Easton and Sam Schmitz.
Daniel Richardson had seven saves for West on the night.
Granite improved to 1-3-1, while the Maroons are now 3-3-0.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
