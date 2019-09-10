FOOTBALL – WEEK TWO

EIGHT-MAN – FRIDAY’S RESULT

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 55, CHAMPAIGN JUDAH CHRISTIAN 0: Zach Keplar, Ben Ide and Cameron Gusewelle each scored two touchdowns as Metro-East Lutheran won its first-ever eight-man football game Friday night on the road at Champaign Judah Christian.

Keplar scored twice on runs of 10 and two yards, while Ide scored from 18 and six yards out, and Gusewelle added the finishing touches with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns from one yard out as the Knights built a 41-0 lead on the Tribe in the first half and never looked back.

Tyler Williams opened the scoring in the first quarter with a one-yard run, and Xavier Warlick scored from 10 yards out, also in the opening period.

Metro-East outgained Judah 502-64, with 462 yards on the ground, while the defense allowed the Tribe only four first downs. Williams ran for 128 yards and one touchdown, while Ide ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Gusewelle had 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Keplar was three-of-four passing for 40 yards on the day.

The Knights improve to 1-1 on the year, and next play at Milford on Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff.