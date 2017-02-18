BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 85, MOUNT OLIVE 48: J.J. Schwartz's 23 points helped Metro East Lutheran to an 85-48 Prairie State Conference win over Mount Olive on the road Friday night.

The win, the Knights' regular-season finale, sent MEL into the IHSA Class 1A playoffs with a 16-13 record; the Wildcats fell to 10-17 on the year.

Noah Coddington had 18 points for MEL, with Larry Harris adding 12, Braden Woolsey 11 and Zach Crank 10. The Wildcats were led by Roger Conlee and Joe Baum's 11 points each, with Ethan Swenson adding nine and Nick DeVries six.

The Knights will open the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional with a 7 p.m. semifinal contest against the play-in winner between the host Wildcats and McGivney Catholic; that game is set for 7 p.m. Monday.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 72, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 70: Easton Clark led Hardin-Calhoun with 22 points to help the Warriors get past Griggsville-Perry 72-70 in their regular-season finale on the road Friday night.

Calhoun finished the regular season at 12-14.

Wes Klocke finished with 18 points, Jared Brackett 14 and Brandon Baalman 11. Smith led Griggsville with 28 points, with Steinbaker adding 17 and Kelley 11.

The Warriors meet Carrollton in a first-round IHSA Class 1A Greenfield Regional game at 7 p.m. Monday.

HILLSBORO 55, ROXANA 41: Zach Golenor led with 29 points, but Roxana fell to Hillsboro in a 55-41 South Central Conference game on the road Friday night.

The Shells fell to 12-17 overall, 4-5 in the SCC; the Hilltoppers went to 13-5 overall, 6-0 in the league.

Dakota Stumpf had six points for Roxana, with Cody McMillen adding four.

HIGHLAND 55, JERSEY 31: Jersey traveled to Highland for a Mississippi Valley Conference game Friday night and dropped a 55-31 decision to the Bulldogs.

The loss dropped the Panthers 8-18 on the year, 2-6 in the MVC; the Bulldogs improved to 9-17 overall, 7-2 in the league.

The Panthers close out the regular season with a pair of games at Havens Gym, Waterloo Tuesday night and Mascoutah Feb. 24.

