CROSS COUNTRY

BUSHUR, GRIFFINS TAKE CROWNS IN NEW ATHENS: McGivney Catholic's fledgling cross-country team took the team title at Monday's season-opening New Athens Invitational meet, with freshman Ross Bushur taking the individual crown in 16:16.

The Griffins scored 55 points to win handily over Columbia, who had 104 points. Nashville was third with 130, Trenton Wesclin fourth with 136 and Steeleville fifth with 145; East Alton-Wood River finished 12th at 327, Roxana 13th at 365, Metro East Lutheran 18th at 449 and Piasa Southwestern 20th at 511.

McGivney freshman Tyler Guthrie was fourth in 17:22 and sophomore Zachary Brasel took eighth in 18:01; junior Elijah Burns was 16th in 18:17 and senior Dan Jones rounded out the Griffins' day with a 26th-place finish in 18:58.

The Shells' Cree Stumpf was their top runner of the day with a 15th-place finish in 18:14; Grant Seniker led the Piasa Birds with a 40th-place finish in 19:37, while the Oilers' Chase Wallendorf was right behind Seniker in 41st with a time of 19:38, with the Knights' Jonah Wilson the top runner of the day for MEL with a 68th-place finish in 20:41.

On the girls' side, Roxana finished fifth with 151 points while MEL was 10th with 289 points; Nashville took the team title with 57 points, followed by Okawville with 62, the host Yellow Jackets with 84 points and Belleville Althoff with 95 points finishing ahead of the Shells.

Michaela Tarpley was Roxana's top runner of the day with a 23:03 time, good for seventh, ahead of Southwestern's Isabelle Wolff, finishing 12th running as an individual with a time of 23:35; Kate Muravjova was MEL's top runner, taking 56th in 28:51, while Mira McAtee of McGivney, running as an individual, finished 95th in 33:21.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COLUMBIA 25-25, ALTON 16-13: Columbia traveled to the Redbird Nest at Alton High School and defeated the host Redbirds 25-16, 25-13 in the season opener for both teams Monday evening.

Emily Stahl had eight assists for AHS to go with three blocks, four kills and five points from serve; Samantha Dosso had three points for the Redbirds and Gwen Hunter two.

The Redbirds are at Metro East Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Article continues after sponsor message

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, ROXANA 0: Civic Memorial's Mikey Stevenson had an outstanding season-opening match for the Eagles Monday afternoon, scoring three times as the Eagles blanked Roxana 6-0 at Wood River Soccer Park.

Brandon Fields scored twice for CM and Zach Depping had the other Eagle goal on the day.

Hudson Brown recorded the clean sheet for the Eagles, who take on Metro East Lutheran this evening in the season-opening Metro Cup tournament in Columbia.

BELLEVILLE EAST 2, TRIAD 0: Hunter Peppers scored both goals as Belleville East defeated Triad 2-0 in a season-openng match for both schools in Troy Monday afternoon.

The Knights host Marquette Catholic this evening.

CARLINVILLE 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Matt Schmidt had four goals as Carlinville threw an 8-0 season- and South Central Conference-opening shutout at Piasa Southwestern in Brighton Monday afternoon.

Landon Eades scored twice for the Cavaliers while T.J. Gosnell and Brandon Miller also found the back of the net for Carlinville on the day.

The Piasa Birds host Litchfield this evening.

MASCOUTAH 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Sam Schiller had three goals for Mascoutah as the Indians defeated Metro East Lutheran 7-1 in Columbia Monday in a Metro Cup tournament opener.

Noah Landers had the only goal of the day for the Knights; Riley Baker, Derek Marchant, Preston VanNess and Mark Wilkes also goaled for the Indians on the day.

MEL continues tournament play against Civic Memorial in Columbia this evening.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their results and scores to Riverbender for the daily sporting roundup. Submit your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com, or submit them to Riverbender's Twitter feed, @RiverBenderNews, or to Brent's Twitter feed, @RiverBrenter

More like this: