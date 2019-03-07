WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALS



IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL AT MASCOUTAH

MASCOUTAH 77, HIGHLAND 50: Shawn Weinstroer led Mascoutah with 20 points, while Malik Green added 19 as the host Indians defeated Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1972 in the sectional semifinal.

Sam LaPorta led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Brady Feldman and Jake Kruse both added nine points.

It was also the final game for long-time official Terry Gallaher, who is retiring after calling area high school games for 40 years.

Mascoutah is now 23-11 and will meet East St. Louis in the final on Friday night, with the tip-off at 7 p.m. Highland bows out with a 28-6 record.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 5, ANAHEIM 4: Robert Thomas’ second goal of the game tied it up with 1:04 left in regulation, then Alex Pietrangelo’s deflected slap shot from the right point with 51.3 seconds remaining won it as the St. Louis Blues scored twice in 12 seconds to pull out a big 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday night at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Nick Ritchie had given Anaheim an early lead, but the Blues scored three unanswered goals from Brayden Schenn, in his first game back from injury, Ryan O’Reilly and Thomas to take the lead. The last two goals came on the power play.

The Ducks got second period goals from Richard Rakell on the power play and the first career-NHL goal from Jaycob Megna to tie the game, then got an opportunistic goal from Adam Henrique in the third to give Anaheim the lead before Thomas and Pietrangelo’s late heroics.

Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for St. Louis to improve his record to 12-2-0, while John Gibson had 28 saves for the Ducks.

The Blues improved their record to 35-25-6 and remained in third place in the Central Division, three points ahead of the Dallas Stars. St. Louis continues its three-game west coast swing on Thursday with a game at Los Angeles. Face-off time is 9:30 p.m.

