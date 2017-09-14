TUESDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-26, GRANITE CITY 22-24: Marquette Catholic moved to 9-5 on the year with a 25-22, 26-24 sweep of Granite City in Alton Tuesday night; the Warriors fell to 6-10.

Peyton Kline had 23 assists and seven kills for the Explorers, while Regina Guehlstorf added 10 kills, Carly Creed 12 digs and Kline and Jenna Zacha had seven points from serve each. GCHS had nine assists, seven kills and five points with two aces from Lexi Short.

Marquette is at Bunker Hill at 6 p.m. today, while Granite opens their Southwestern Conference slate at Edwardsville today; match time is 6 p.m.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19-13: Piasa Southwestern tumbled to 2-9 overall, 1-4 in the South Central Conference after the Birds were swept by Carlinville 25-19, 25-13 at home Tuesday; the Cavaliers went to 5-6 overall, 3-2 in the league.

Bri Roloff had 10 assists and two aces on the night, while Lexy Hall had four kills and Karlee Paslay added nine digs.

The Birds are at Staunton at 6 p.m. today.

ROXANA 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14-15: Roxana kept its' winning ways going with a 25-14, 25-15 win over traditional backyard rival East Alton-Wood River at EAWR's Memorial Gym Tuesday. The Shells went to 13-3 on the year, while the Oilers fell to 4-5.

Abby Kurth led RHS with a 13-point performance with an ace and 10 assists; Braeden Lackey had nine kills and Abi Stahlhut and Kiley Winfree each had a block.

Roxana hosts Litchfield in a SCC match at 6 p.m. today; the Oilers open their Prairie State Conference campaign at home against Nokomis today.

MASCOUTAH 28-25, TRIAD 26-22: Triad dropped a 28-26, 25-22 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Mascoutah on the road Tuesday. The Knights fell to 3-4 overall, 0-1 in the MVC, while the Indians went to 5-9 overall, 1-0 in the league.

The Knights head to Highland for a 4:15 p.m. Thursday match.

TRENTON WESCLIN 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 16-8: McGivney Catholic drpped a 25-16, 25-8 match to Trenton Wesclin at home Tuesday.

The Griffins are in a Saturday tournament at McCluer North in St. Louis County.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 25-25, HARDIN-CALHOUN 22-18: Hardin-Calhoun dropped a 25-22, 25-18 WIVC decision to Concord Triopia at home Tuesday. The Warriors fell to 5-6 overall, 1-3 in the league.

Junie Zirklebach led Calhoun with a 13-assist, 10-dig, six-kill night, with Sophie Lorton had 14 digs and six points, Alexis Klocke seven kills and Holly Baalman five kills.

NOKOMIS 25-26, BUNKER HILL 20-24: Nokomis handed Bunker Hill a 25-20, 26-24 Prairie State Conference loss at Hlafka Hall Tuesday night.

BOYS SOCCER

FREEBURG 3, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: McGivney Catholic fell to 6-5 on the year with a 3-1 loss to Freeburg on the road Tuesday. The Midgets improved to 7-5.

Camden Beliveau, Noah Stock and Noah Williams had goals for Freeburg on the day.

The Griffins are at Breeese Central at 4:30 p.m. today.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Devin Curtis and Jared Lilley goaled for East Alton-Wood River as the Oilers defeated Metro East Lutheran 2-1 in a Prairie State Conference match in Edwardsville Tuesday.

EAWR went to 4-6 on the year, while MEL fell to 2-8.

The Knights' only goal came from Logan McDaniel.

MASCOUTAH 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3 (EXTRA TIME): Mascoutah scored in the first half of extra time as the Indians took a 4-3 MVC win over Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday. The Indians went to 11-1 overall, 2-1 in the MVC; the Eagles fell to 4-8 overall, 0-5 in the league.

Kameron Denney, Keante Hardimon and Mikey Stevenson had goals for CM on the day; Logan Cox, Christian Gonzalez and Sam Schiller had goals for Mascoutah.

Hudson Brown took the loss in goal for the Eagles, who next take on Greenville on the road at 4:30 p.m. today.

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS TOP LANCERS, KAHOKS: Edwardsville defeated Belleville East and Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference triangular meet at the par-36 Clinton Hill course in Swansea Tuesday. The Tigers turned in a team 154, with the Lancers carding 169 and Kahoks 186.

Ben Tyrell led the day with a 1-over 37 while Trevor Laub, Ian Bailey and Blake Burris each firing 3-over 39s.

EXPLORERS SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: A team 169 allowed Marquette Catholic to finish second in a triangular at the par-36 The Woodlands in Alton Tuesday. MCHS fell to Columbia, who had a 160, but defeated Triad, who had a team 176.

Kolten Bauer was the day's medalist with a 1-under 35; Jack Patterson turned in a 3-over 39, Sam Cogan an 8-over 44 and William Roderfield a 15-over 51. The Knights were led by Destin Patek with a 6-over 42.

CARROLLTON WINS TRIANGULAR: Noah Robinson fired a 4-over 36 as Carrollton won a triangular meet at the par-32 Lone Oak course in Carrollton Tuesday. The Hawks fired a team 187 to top Carlinville (193) and East Alton-Wood River (207).

Brendon Steinacher turned in a 9-over 41 for the Hawks, while Keegan Rigdon had a 9-over 41 for the Oilers.

WARRIORS FALL TO O'FALLON, DEFEAT MASCOUTAH: Drew Wielgus shot a 5-over 41 as Granite City lost to O'Fallon but downed Mascoutah in a triangular at the par-36 Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach Tuesday.

GCHS turned in a team 176, while O'Fallon shot a team 157 and Mascoutah a 183. OTHS' Ethan Durada had the day's medalist honors with a 2-over 38.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE TAKES QUAD: Addy Zellar took medalist honors Tuesday with a 2-over 38 as the Tigers won a quadrangular meet at par-36 Stonewolf CC in Fairview Heights.

The Tigers had a team 174 to top Belleville Althoff (176), Freeburg (215) and Breese Mater Dei (228).

Paige Hamel had an 8-over 44 while Meara Schaefer and Jessica Benson both carded 10-over 46s.

MARQUETTE DEFEATS TRIAD, ROXANA: Lauren Walsh turned in a 4-over 40 to take medalist honors as Marquette Catholic defeated Triad and Roxana in triangular meet at par-36 Belk Park in Wood River Tuesday.

The Explorers had a team 172 while the Knights fired a team 213 and Shells a team 217. Marquette's Annie Kane and Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack each had 5-over 41s on the day.

CARLINVILLE 178, CARROLLTON 183: Carlinville's Ali Hurley turned in a 5-over 37 for medalist honors as the Cavaliers defeated Carrollton 178-183 in a dual golf meet at Carrollton's par-32 Loan Oak course Tuesday.

Libby Mueth led the Hawks with a 7-over 39 on the day.

GIRLS TENNIS

GREENVILLE 5, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4: Greenville swept the doubles matches as the Comets took a 5-4 win over Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Tuesday.

MEL winners in singles were Kathryn Butler, Maycen O'Leary, Tori Roderick and Alayna Hatcher.

FIELD HOCKEY

JOHN BURROUGHS 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: A Maren McSpairin second-half goal wasn't enough as Edwardsville dropped a 2-1 decision to John Burroughs in Ladue, Mo., Tuesday.

The Tigers fell to 3-4-2 on the year; Bombers goals came from Allison James and Margaret Johnston.

The Tigers are at Parkway West for a 4:15 p.m. Thursday match.



WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

JACKSONVILLE 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: A Reed Rogers first-half goal was all Jacksonville needed as the Crimsons defeated Marquette Catholic 1-0 at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday. The Explorers fell to 5-3-2 on the year.

The Explorers are at Collinsville at 6 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WATERLOO GIBAULT 25-18-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 12-25-20: Waterloo Gibault won the deciding game as the Hawks defeated Metro East Lutheran 25-12, 18-25, 25-20 in Waterloo Wednesday night.

The Knights fell to 3-10 on the year and meet up with Staunton to open the Belleville East Tournament Saturday morning.

GIRLS TENNIS

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, ALTON 0: Alton traveled to Belleville East for a Southwestern Conference meet Wednesday and dropped a 9-0 decision to the Lancers.

The Redbirds fell to 3-3 overall, 0-2 in the league; they host the Robert Logan Invitational tournament Saturday, named in the memory of the late Redbird tennis coach.

GIRLS GOLF

TIGERS TOP MARQUETTE, TRIAD: Addy Zellar shot a 2-over 38 on the par-36 Oak Brook Golf Club's first nine holes as Edwardsville defeated Marquette Catholic and Triad in a triangular Wednesday afternoon.

Edwardsville turned in a team 173, with Marquette trailing with 182 and Triad with 225.

Meara Schaefer shot 8-over 44, Jessica Benson 9-over 45 and Sydney Sahuri 10-over 46 for EHS.

BELLEVILLE EAST 172, ALTON 175: Morgan Bemis' 5-over 41 led Alton, but the Redbirds fell three strokes short to Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference meet at the part-36 Rolling Hills course in Godfrey; the Lancers scored a 172-175 win.

Paige Wittman fired a 7-over 43 for the Redbirds, who also got a 9-over 45 from Addison Gregory and 10-over 46 from Aliana Kottabi; medalist honors went to East's Bre Haas, who had a 4-over 40 on the day.



