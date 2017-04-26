SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: Marquette Catholic got out to an early 8-0 lead before defeating Civic Memorial 10-6 at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday; the Explorers improved to 14-3 overall, while the Eagles dropped to 7-11.

Grace Frost was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a RBI, while Meghan Schorman went 2-for-3 with a double and homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, Emma Taylor 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and three run scored and Taylor Whitehead 2-for-4 with a RBI; Susan Buchanan went 2-for-4 with two homers – one a grand slam - six RBIs and two runs scored for the Eagles.

Whitehead got the win, fanning 11 Eagles; Gracie Braun took the losss for CM, striking out one; next up for Marquette is a 4:30 p.m. game today at Nokomis and then two games at Edwardsville Friday, one against Peoria Notre Dame at 6 p.m. and then meeting the host Tigers at 8 p.m.; the Eagles meet Mascoutah at 4:15 p.m. today at home before playing Edwardsville at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

BELLEVILLE EAST 13, ALTON 6: Belleville East jumped to an 8-0 lead on Alton Tuesday and went on to defeat the Redbirds 13-6 in Alton; the Redbirds fell to 16-6 overall, 4-4 in the league; the Lancers fell to 18-3 overall, 7-1 in the SWC.

Savannah Fisher went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Redbirds, while Tami Wong was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Bronte Fencel went 1-for-2 with a double and run scored. Abby Scyoc took the loss, striking out one. The Redbirds travel to Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. today.

BREESE MATER DEI 15, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (3 INNINGS): Breese Mater Dei scored five times in the first, six in the second and four in the third to take a 15-0, three-inning win over Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Tuesday; MEL fell to 5-11 on the year, while Mater Dei went to 14-8.

Mater Dei pitching no-hit MEL, while Amber Keplar took the loss, striking out two. Next up for Metro East is a 4:30 p.m Wednesday home game against Alton before they head to Wisconsin for a set of weekend games beginning Friday against Green Bay NEW Lutheran.

BELLEVILLE WEST 8, GRANITE CITY 1: Paige Cates limited Granite City to four hits as the Warriors fell to Belleville West 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference road game Tuesday; the Warriors fell to 6-13 overall, 1-6 in the SWC, while the Maroons went to 8-9, 5-2 in the league.

Khaly Bettorf, Morgan Fazio, Tressa Scarborough and Morgan Tanksley all had hits for GCHS on the day, with Tanksley getting a RBI and Bettorf scoring the only Warrior run. Tanksley took the loss while fanning seven.

The Warriors visit East St. Louis Thursday and take on Alton at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field May 2; game times are 4:30 p.m.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11, MOUNT OLIVE 3: Ashley Knight and Rebecca Null both had big days at the plate as East Alton-Wood River defeated Mount Olive 11-3 in a Prairie State Conference game in Mount Olive Tuesday. The Oilers improved to 13-7 overall, 3-1 in the PSC.

Knight and Null were both 3-for-4 on the day, with Knight getting two RBIs and Null doubling, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Macy Flanigan was 2-for-4 with a pair of homers, four RBIs and two runs scored; Morgan Moxey was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Kayla Aligholi 1-for-3 with three runs scored to highlight the Oiler output. Moxey fanned five in getting the win.

The Oilers host Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and host Roxana at 4 p.m. Monday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1, HILLSBORO 0: Bailee Nixon no-hit Hillsboro and Raechel Brandon scored the only run of the game as Piasa Southwestern defeated Hillsboro 1-0 in Brighton Tuesday; the Birds went to 9-8 on the year.

Mayci Wilderman, Molly Novack and Brandon had hits for the Birds on the day; Nixon struck out 10 in no-hitting the Hilltoppers.

Southwestern heads to Vandalia for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game and Roxana for a 4:30 p.m. Friday game.

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 4, GRANITE CITY 0: Luke Vanlandingham held Granite City to two hits and struck out 10 as Belleville West blanked Granite City 4-0 in a Southwestern Conference game at Babe Champion Field Tuesday; the Warriors fell to 6-14 overall, 3-5 in the SWC while the Maroons went to 14-6 overall, 8-0 in the league.

Freddie Edwards and Bennett Smallie had the only hits of the day for the Warriors; Cameron Hibbets took the loss, going four innings and striking out one while Austin Bonvicino threw three innings and fanned two. The Warriors host East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Chatham Glenwood in a 4:30 p.m. Friday doubleheader.

ROXANA 5, PANA 3: Both Roxana and Pana scored all their runs in the first two innings as the Shells upended the Panthers 5-3 in a South Central Conference game in Pana Tuesday. The Shells moved to 5-14 overall, 2-5 in the SCC.

Logan Presley went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Shells while Zach Golenor was 2-for-2, Drew Ratliff 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Tyler Svoboda 2-for-4, Brayden Davis 1-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored and Jacob Carpenter two runs scored. Golenor struck out three in getting the win.

The Shells travel to Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field for a 4:30 p.m. game today against Marquette Catholic before hosting North Mac at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

MOUNT OLIVE 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: A five-run second was enough for Mount Olive to take a 7-5 Prairie State Conference win over East Alton-Wood River at Norris Dorsey Field Tuesday. The Oilers fell to 5-12.

EAWR hosts Gillespie at 4:15 p.m. Thursday and Carlyle at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 14, MULBERRY GROVE 9: A 13-run outburst from the second through fourth innings sent Metro East Lutheran to a 14-9 win over Mulberry Grove at Martin Luther Field in Edwardsville Tuesday. The Knights improved to 6-10 on the year.

Eli Jacobs led the Knights with a 3-for-5 day with two triples and five RBIs; Noah Coddington went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Zach Crank 2-for-3 with with two RBIs and two runs scored, Daniel Shimkus 2-for-4 with a RBI and three runs scored and Mikey Coulson 2-for-2 with a run scored. Eric O'Connor got the win for MEL, striking out two over four innings of work.

The Knights are at Nokomis at 4:30 p.m. today and at Breese Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 11-13: Alton remained winless on the year as Belleville West swept the Redbirds 25-11, 25-13 in Alton Tuesday. The Redbirds fell to 0-10 on the year, 0-6 in the Southwestern Conference.

Next up for the Redbirds is a 5:45 p.m. Monday home match against Waterloo Gibault before hosting O'Fallon at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, GRANITE CITY 13-22: Metro East Lutheran improved to 11-5-2 on the year with a 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Granite City at Hooks Gym Tuesday; the Warriors fell to 2-7 on the year.

Colin Sander had five points from serve for GCHS with an ace, with Alex Schipkowski scored four points. Kobey Meyer-Ronk had four kills for the Warriors and Sander two blocks.

Next up for the Warriors is a home match against Belleville Althoff at 4:30 p.m. today before they visit East St. Louis at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Knights head to St. Charles County for a match against Duchesne at 6 p.m. today before visiting O'Fallon Christian at 5:15 p.m. May 3.

