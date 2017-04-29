BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, MASCOUTAH 5 (8 INNINGS): Marquette Catholic took on Mascoutah in a Friday night game at Marion's Rent One Park, the home of the Frontier League's Southern Illinois Miners, and came away with a 6-5 win over the Indians in eight innings to improve to 16-6 on the season.

The Explorers got out to a 5-1 lead through four innings, but the Indians scored once in the sixth and three times in the seventh to send the game to extras before Marquette scored the winning run in the bottom fo the eighth when Zach Weinman scored on a passed ball.

Weinman had two runs scored on the night, including the game-winner. Nick Messinger was 3-for-4 with a double and run scored, Konnor Morrisey was 1-for-4 with a double and run scored, Garrett Weiner was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Ethan Kopsie was 1-for-5 with two RBIs, Liam Maher 2-for-2 with a run scored and Adam Harrison 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored. Nick Hemann got the win, striking out four Indians. Marquette is at Belleville Althoff at 4:30 p.m. Monday, then hosts East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. May 5.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 5, BAY PORT, WIS., 1: Five different players scored as Granite City defeated Bay Port, Wis., 5-1 in a match played in Burlington, Iowa, Friday. The Warriors improved to 10-4 on the year.

Lexi Grote, Rian Hudson, Megan Jones, Grace Niedhardt and Abigail Reeves all goaled for GCHS in the match; Viktoria Johnson got the win in goal for the Warriors.

The Warriors are scheduled to play Batavia at 9:45 a.m. today.

