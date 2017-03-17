BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, GRANITE CITY 1: Marquette Catholic scored three times in the third and twice in the seventh to take a 5-1 season-opening win over Granite City at Granite City's Babe Champion Field Thursday afternoon.

The Explorers went to 1-0 on the year; the Warriors fell to 0-1 to start the season.

Jayce Maag went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for MCHS on the day, with Liam Mather, Konnor Morrisey, Mike Neel and Garrett Weiner each getting hits; Neel had two RBIs and Weiner a RBI. Kaleb Ware scored twice and Adam Harrison scored once. Maher got the win for the Explorers, walking two and fanning two; Brady McAfee had two strikeouts, Nick Messinger struck out one while giving up a hit and Neel walked one and fanned one while giving up a hit and an unearned run.

Freddy Edwards was 1-for-4 for the Warriors with a double and run scored, with Matt Woods getting the other GCHS hit. Tyler Wheatley took the loss for the Warriors, giving up three earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four; Edwards conceded an earned run and a hit while walking two and dismissing two by strikeout and Cameron Hibbets walked two and struck out three.

The Explorers host Triad in an 11 a.m. Saturday single game at Gordon Moore Park, then Metro East Lutheran in a Prairie State Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Gordon Moore; the Warriors host Freeburg at 11 a.m. Saturday at home, then entertain Dupo at 4:30 p.m. and Thornton Fractional South of the Chicago area at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, both at home.

BUNKER HILL 3, DUPO 2 (8 INNINGS): Bunker Hill forged a 2-2 tie with Dupo with a run in the fourth, then scored in the top of the eighth to open their season with a 3-2, eight-inning win over the Tigers in Dupo Thursday afternoon.

The Minutemen went to 1-0 on the year, while the Tigers went to 0-1.

Bunker Hill travels to Metro East Lutheran for a 4:30 p.m. March 24 Prairie State Conference contest with the Knights.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, GRANITE CITY 0 (5 INNINGS): Emma Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double and home run as Marquette Catholic defeated Granite City 11-0 in five innings in a season-opening non-conference game at Gordon Moore Park Thursday.

The Explorers went to 1-0 on the season; the Warriors went to 0-1.

Taylor scored three runs and had five RBIs on the day, with Jada Johnson going 3-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Haley Johnson was 1-for-1 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Emma Nicholson 2-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored, Megan Schorman 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Katelyn Fitzgerald and Gracie Morris each scoring a run. Khaly Bettorff had a hit for the Warriors.

Schorman gave up two runs and struck out 14 to get the win.

Marquette hosts Brussels at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and goes to Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. March 23; the Warriors host Red Bud at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field at 4:30 p.m. Monday, then travel to Highland for a 4:15 p.m. March 23 game.

JERSEY 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5 (8 INNINGS): Jersey scored three times in the top of the eighth to take a 9-5, eight-inning season-opening road win over Piasa Southwestern Thursday.

The Panthers went to 1-0 on the year; the Piasa Birds fell to 0-1.

Bethany Muenstermann struck out five and conceded two earned runs in getting the win, helping herself with a 4-for-5 day at the plate, getting a double and home run with three RBIs; Caitlyn Connell was 2-for-5 with a RBI, Kaylee Griggs 2-for-4 with a RBI, Libby Muenstermann 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Ashton Tewell and Peyton Tisdale each went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Chelsea Maag had a run scored and Maddie Nason had three runs scored.

Rachel Watson went 4-for-4 for Southwestern, while Haley Edwards homered.

The Panthers head to Greenville for a 4:15 p.m. Monday game, then travel to Collinsville for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday contest; the Piasa Birds head to Columbia for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader, then head to Triad for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game.

GIRLS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE SPRING CUP TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, AUBURN 0: Cassie Hall and Morgan Wilson each had hat tricks as Civic Memorial blanked Auburn 7-0 Thursday in the Carlinville Spring Cup girls soccer tournament Thursday at Blackburn College in Carlinville.

The Eagles went to 1-0-0 on the season, while the Trojans fell to 0-1-0.

Kourtland Tyus also goaled for CM, while contributing an assist; Anna Hall had two assists, while Gwen Lewis and Jenna Robinson also had assists. Samantha Mann recorded the clean sheet for the Eagles.

CM takes on host Carlinville in a 10:30 a.m. Saturday semifinal match; the final is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

CARLINVILLE 5, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Hannah Lair scored twice for Carlinville as the Cavaliers blanked McGivney Catholic 5-0 Thursday in an opening-round match of the Carlinville Spring Cup tournament at Blackburn College Thursday.

The Cavs went to 1-0-0 on the year, while the Griffins fell to 0-1-0.

Maggie Ratcliff, Adriann Welte and Marissa Woolfork also goaled for Carlinville, with Sarah Deneve getting the clean sheet.

Carlinville meets Civic Memorial in a 10:30 a.m. Saturday semifinal match of the tournament, with the final set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

REGULAR SEASON

ROXANA 2, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Two first-half Roxana goals was all the Shells needed as they defeated Metro East Lutheran 2-0 Thursday in Edwardsville.

The Knights, who lost to Murphysboro 7-0 Tuesday, dropped to 0-2-0 on the year; the Shells went to 1-0-0 on the year.

Haley Milazzo scored for RHS in the 10th minute, with Emma Lucas upping the lead to 2-0 with a 17th-minute goal. Braeden Lackey recorded the clean sheet for the Shells; Skye Mayberry recorded 12 saves for the Knights.

MEL hosts Hillsboro in a 4:30 p.m. Monday match; Roxana is at Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

