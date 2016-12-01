

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College's men's basketball team won its two most recent games, defeating the Washington University JV team 91-75 on Nov. 21 and St. Louis Community College 100-80 Monday night.

The Trailblazers got out to a 52-39 halftime lead on SLCC to run out winners. Luka Radosevic of Serbia led the Blazers with 22 points, with Matt Connell adding 15, Tobi Ewuosho 11 and Will Sides 10.

The Trailblazers stand at 4-1 on the year, with wins coming over Kaskaskia, Gateway Prep Academy, and the Battling Bear JV. Next up for LCCC is a game at Wabash Valley College of Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. today before going up against local rival Southwestern Illinois at home at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The women's team stands at 7-1 on the year following a 87-57 win over Missouri Valley of Marshall, Mo., at home Tuesday night; the Blazers took a 16-12 lead at quarter time and extended it to 41-35 at the half before running out to a 66-47 lead at three-quarter time to come out winners on the night.

JaNesha Munson of East St. Louis led LCCC with 17 points, with Jordann Wilson and Kondriauna Miller, both from Alton, each adding 15 and Brandy Davis 12. LCCC travels to Belleville for a 2 p.m. Saturday game against Lindenwood-Belleville before taking on Shawnee on the road Dec. 7 before returning home Dec. 12 against Greenville College. Among the teams LCCC has defeated so far this season are SWIC, the Missouri Baptist JV and Jefferson College.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 61, ALTON 43: Alton lost Cri'shonna Hickman to injury in the second term as the Redbirds dropped their Southwestern Conference opener to Belleville East Tuesday night on the road.

The Redbirds fell to 1-4 overall, 0-1 in the SWC; the Lancers went to 5-1 overall, 1-0 in the league.

“Tonight I was proud of the effort the girls gave in the game,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “Cri'shonna getting hurt was hard to overcome; she helps us with a lot of things offensively and defensively.

“The game right wen Cri'shonna went out was hard because her teammates were worried about her. We discussed the importance of the start of the (second) half and we turned the ball over twice and missed a shot. We got some stops on defense but we could never cut the lead, but the turnovers in the third mounted and we were on our heels.”

Kenya Burnett led the Redbirds with 12 points and Deija Carter added nine; the Lancers were led by Kaylah Ramey's 14 points, with Bryce Dowell scoring 12.

GREENVILLE 58, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 19: East Alton-Wood River fell to 1-5 on the year after dropping their home opener to Greenville 58-19 Tuesday night.

The Oilers host Mount Olive in a Prairie State Conference clash at Memorial Gym Dec. 7.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 32, DUPO 28: Macy Hoppes scored 13 points to lead McGivney Catholic to a 32-28 win over Dupo Tuesday night on the road.

The Griffins went to 2-4 on the year; the Tigers fell to 0-7.

Kara Mosby had six points for McGivney; Mariah Jones led Dupo with 16 points, with Annalese Gill adding eight. The Griffins visit Bunker Hill Dec. 6 and host Nokomis in their home opener Dec. 8.

GRANITE CITY 65, MADISON 59: Traditional Tri-Cities rival (Granite City, Madison, Venice) Granite City and Madison clashed in Madison Tuesday night, the Warriors taking a 65-59 win over the Trojans.

University of Illinois recruit Addaya Moore led the Warriors with 29 points, with Donyal Garrett adding 15 and Akila Fultz seven.

Tamara Anderson led the Trojans with 16 points, with Tamia Anderson added 15 points, Konnija Greer 12 and Delphanae Griffin 11.

The Warriors will host Belleville West Dec. 6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRENTWOOD, MO., 70, BRUSSELS 29: Brussels opened their 2016-17 campaign with a 70-29 loss to Brentwood, Mo., in the opening round of the Valley Park (Mo.) Tournament in St. Louis County Tuesday.

Cody LaMarsh led the Raiders with 11 points, with Darren Klass adding seven and Derek Kamp six. The Eagles were led by Chris Hill's 16 points, with Jordan McGee adding 15 and Jordan Tate 11.

The Raiders were scheduled to meet Gateway STEM of St. Louis in a consolation-bracket game Tuesday evening.

COLUMBIA 65, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 18: Dan Jones had 12 points to lead McGivney Catholic in a 65-18 loss to Columbia in the Trenton Wesclin-Lebanon Tournament Tuesday.

Alex Loeffler had four points for the 0-3 Griffins. Jon Peterson led the Eagles with 19 points, with Jordan Holmes adding 11.

BUNKER HILL 52, GREENFIELD 38: Dane Sellars led Bunker Hill with 17 points as the Minutemen downed Greenfield 52-38 in their home opener at Hlafka Hall Tuesday night.

Sean Yates added nine points for the 3-2 Minutemen, with Christian Summers scoring seven.

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 4, EDWARDSVILLE 4 (TIE): Bryce Simon had all four goals for Alton as the Redbirds forged a 4-4 draw with Edwardsville at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night.

The Redbirds went to 2-4-2 (six points) on the season with the draw, while the Tigers went to 8-0-2 (18 points) on the season.

Collin Salter, Connor Hinterser, Kyle Meehan and William Schuster all had goals for the Tigers.

Next up for the Redibirds is Freeburg/Waterloo, set for 7:15 p.m. Dec. 8 at East Alton, while the Tigers meet up with Granite City at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 6 at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

BETHALTO 7, COLLINSVILLE 1: Konnor Loewen had a hat trick as Bethalto upended Collinsville in the two teams' first game since last year's MVCHA 1A Final, which the Kahoks won.

Joe Watson and Nolan Kahl each scored twice as the Eagles went to 5-1-2 (12 points) on the year; Kalib Carlyle had the only Kahok goal of the evening.

The Eagles meet O'Fallon at 7:15 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

SIHSBC BOWLING

BOYS

GRANITE CITY 2,489, EDWARDSVILLE 2,420: Ricky Hard tuned in a high game of 230 as Granite City defeated Edwardsville in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division match at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Tuesday.

The Warriors went to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Tigers fell to 0-4.

Cody Keukler had a high game of 219 and Dylan Adams added a high of 216 for the Warriors.

Edwardsville hosts O'Fallon Dec. 6 at Edison's Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville.

COLLINSVILLE 36, ALTON 4: Tyler Stevenson had a 590 set as Alton dropped a 36-4 decision to Collinsville in the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference's Southwestern division at Collinsville's Camelot Bowl Tuesday.

The Redbirds fell to 1-7 on the year.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 35, JERSEY 5: Civic Memorial remained undefeated on the season, going to 5-0 with a 35-5 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley division win over Jersey at Airport Bowl in Bethalto Tuesday.

Devin Davis rolled a 243 third game for the Eagles while Gordon Madrey had a 249 second game and 214 third game for CM.

GIRLS

GRANITE CITY 2,011, EDWARDSVILLE 1,940: Ashley Heiman rolled a 192 high game as Granite City opened their girls' Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division campaign with 71-pin win over Edwardsville at Airport Bowl in Bethalto Tuesday.

The Warriors went to 1-0, while the Tigers fell to 0-2; they meet O'Fallon at Edison's Entertainment Complex Dec. 6.

COLLINSVILLE 34, ALTON 6: Ashley Heistand turned in a 568 series to lead Alton, who dropped a 34-6 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference decision to Collinsville at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville Tuesday.

It was the Redbirds' season opener.

JERSEY 36, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Civic Memorial fell to Jersey 36-4 in the Eagles' season-opening Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley match at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Tuesday.

Ashley Westbrook bowled a 477 series to lead CM.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 34, ROXANA 32: Sami Kasting scored in the dying seconds of the game to give Metro East Lutheran a 34-32 non-conference win over Roxana at Milazzo Gym in Roxana Monday night.

The win put the Knights at 1-3 on the season; the Shells fell to 3-3.

Kasting finished with 10 points on the night, along with Ellen Schulte; Destiny Williams added six for MEL. Sara Kreutztrager led RHS with nine points, with Hannah Rexford and Abby Palen each adding eight.

The Knights travel to Madison for a Thursday night game, while the Shells host Bunker Hill Thursday night.

JERSEY 41, WATERLOO 37: Mackenzie Thurston scored 17 points to lead Jersey to a 41-37 Mississippi Valley Conference road win over Waterloo Monday night.

The Panthers went to 3-2 on the year, 1-0 in the league; the Bulldogs fell to 2-2 overall, 0-1 in the MVC.

Kiara Chapman added 11 points for Jersey in the win, with Ashleigh Trochuck adding seven.

Sydney Luedeman led Waterloo with 12 points, with Kathryn Finnerty scoring 11.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 65, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14: Piasa Southwestern scored its first win of the year with a 65-14 win over East Alton-Wood River at home Monday night.

The Piasa Birds went to 1-7 on the year; the Oilers fell to 1-4.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC JV 40, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 35: Faith Robbins scored 13 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as McGivney Catholic dropped a 40-35 decision to the Marquette Catholic JV at home Monday night.

The Griffins, in their first varsity season, fell to 2-3.

Kara Mosby added 12 points for McGivney.

MOUNT OLIVE 90, BUNKER HILL 45: Zoe Murphy had 22 points and Brianna Henke 20 as Mount Olive defeated Bunker Hill 90-45 in a Prairie State Conference game in Mount Olive Monday.

The Minutemaids fell to 1-2 on the year, while the Wildcats went to 7-1. Mount Olive got out to a 24-11 quarter-time lead and 44-20 at the half to run out winners.

Jill Niehaus added 19 points and Savannah Bruhn 12 for the Wildcats; Mallory Schwegel led B-Hill with 21 points, with Madelyn Allman adding nine.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 8, VIANNEY 2: John Paul Krekovich had a hat trick as Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association defeated Vianney 8-2 at Suson Park Kennedy Ice Rink in Mehlville, Mo., Monday night.

The win put the Tigers at 4-1-0 (eight points), good for second place in the MSCHA Municipal Conference, tied with St. Louis University High for the lead; SLUH has a game in hand on the Tigers; overall, the Tigers stand at 5-1-0 (10 points) for the year. The Golden Griffins fell to 0-2-0 (no points) in the conference and 1-3-0 (two points) overall.

Trevor Henson and Stanley Lucas each scored twice for EHS, with Tyler Schaeffer also scoring; Drew Doran and Sean Griffin goaled for the Golden Griffins. Matthew Griffin turned back 24 Vianney shots in getting the win.

Edwardsville takes on CBC at 9:45 p.m. Friday at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo.

MVCHA HOCKEY

BETHALTO 6, GRANITE CITY 4: Bethalto got out to a 4-0 lead on Granite City, then had to withstand a Warrior rally before claiming a 6-4 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association win at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

Nolan Kahl had a hat trick for the Eagles (4-1-2, 10 points), with Anthony Russo, Joseph Waters and Jayden Kahl also scoring; the Warriors (4-3-0, eight points) got two goals from Brendan Colvin and solo goals from Nathan Merz and Alec Marshall.

The Eagles take on Collinsville at 8:45 p.m. today at East Alton, while the Warriors meet up with Columbia at 8 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

SIHSBC BOWLING

BOYS – BELLEVILLE WEST 27.5, EDWARDSVILLE 12.5: Kody Timmons rolled a 449 series as Edwardsville dropped a 27.5-12.5 decision to Belleville West in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division match at Edison's Entertainment Complex Monday.

The Tigers fell to 0-3 on the season.

GIRLS – BELLEVILLE WEST 36, EDWARDSVILLE 4: Sydney Sahuri shot a 488 series as Edwardsville dropped a 36-4 decision to Belleville West at Edison's Entertainment Complex Monday in the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Association's Southwestern division season-opener Monday.

Rachel McTague had a 465 set for EHS.

