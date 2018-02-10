FRIDAY

42ND IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL FINAL

LEBANON 55, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 42: Madison Schoenfeld led Lebanon with 17 points as the Greyhounds defeated host Metro East Lutheran to win the IHSA Class 1A MEL Regional title Friday night at Edwardsville's Hooks Gym.

The Greyhounds advance to the North Greene Sectional beginning at 7 p.m. Monday against Carrollton, who won their own regional Thursday night; their record is 28-1 for the year. The Knights were eliminated at 14-10.

Sami Kasting led MEL with 16 points, with Ellen Schulte adding 14 and Miriam Wolff eight on the night; besides Schoenfeld's 17, Emily Reinneck had 16 for Lebanon and Krista Bass 14.

BOYS BASKETBALL REGULAR SEASON

ALTON 68, COLLINSVILLE 60: Malik Smith's 27 points helped Alton hold off Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference game at Fletcher Gym by a 68-60 decision; the Redbirds went to 14-8 overall, 8-3 in the SWC, while the Kahoks fell to 15-10, 3-7 in the league.

Kevin Caldwell added 18 points for the Redbirds and Donovan Clay 10; Ray'Sean Taylor led the Kahoks with 25 points, with Marshall Harrison scoring 14 and Braeden Lemp seven on the night. Alton next meets up with Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in their home finale before closing out the regular season at Belleville West Feb. 20 and at O'Fallon Feb. 23.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 79, ROXANA 25: Isaiah Ervin had 22 points to lead Marquette Catholic to a 79-25 win over Roxana at home Friday night; the Explorers remained undefeated at 26-0, while the Shells fell to 4-22.

Jake Hall added 14 points for MCHS and Reagan Snider nine on the night; 11 Explorers had points in the game. Gavin Huffman led RHS with eight points, with Andrew Beckman adding seven.

Marquette hosts Breese Central at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, then closes out the regular season at Waterloo Gibault at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Roxana hosts Vandalia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, then heads to Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 to finish the regular season.

WOODLAWN 71, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 65: Woodlawn held off a Metro East Lutheran rally to take a 71-65 win over the Knights in Woodlawn Friday night; MEL fell to 11-14 on the year.

The Knights host East Alton-Wood River at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Mount Olive at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 to finish out the regular season.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 53, BUNKER HILL 45: A 16-point final quarter helped East Alton-Wood River to a 53-45 win over Bunker Hill at Wood River's Memorial Gym Friday night.

The Oilers improved to 7-17 on the year, while the Minutemen fell to 1-21. EAWR is at Metro East Lutheran at 6 p.m. Tuesday and host Greenville at 6 p.m. Feb. 16, while the Minutemen host Gillespie at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

BRUSSELS 53, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 37: Brussels overcame a 15-8 quarter-time deficit to upend McGivney Catholic 53-37 Friday night in Brussels.

Logan Shumate led McGivney with 23 points while Alex Loeffler added 10; the Griffs host Ramsey at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Barat Academy of St. Louis at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 to close out the regular season.

JERSEY 51, TRIAD 47: Blake Wittman had a 17-point night for Jersey as the Panthers slipped past Triad 51-47 at Havens Gym in Jerseyville Friday; the Panthers improved to 13-11 overall, 3-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while the Knights fell to 12-13 and 2-5 in the league.

Kurt Hall added 15 points for Jersey in the win, with Lucas Ross scoring eight; Beau Barbour led Triad with 17 points, with Kyle Cox adding 15 and Ryan Holcomb 10.

Jersey hosts Pittsfield at 6 p.m. Monday and Highland at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 to close out their home schedule; Triad visits Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

