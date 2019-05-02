WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

LINGERING CONDITIONS FROM TUESDAY STORMS POSTPONE SOME GAMES

The rain and storms that passed through the St. Louis area on Tuesday caused some lingering problems with field conditions that caused the postponement of some of the games on the local schedule. Among the games called because of poor conditions were:

BASEBALL

Jersey at Civic Memorial

New Berlin at Marquette Catholic

Metro-East Lutheran at East St. Louis

GIRLS SOCCER

Chatham Glenwood at Edwardsville

SOFTBALL

Roxana at Granite City (doubleheader)

In games that were played on Wednesday:

BASEBALL

TRIAD 7 WATERLOO 0: Caleb Goforth and Hunter Smith both had two hits and two RBIs, while Joe Wade also had two RBIs and Nolan McGowen had two hits in Triad’s shutout at home over Waterloo.

Drew Straub struck out four Bulldog batters in five innings of work to get the win for the Knights.

Triad is now 11-12, while Waterloo falls to 12-7.

FREEBURG 7, COLLINSVILLE 2: A five-run fifth inning was the difference as Freeburg won at home over Collinsville.

Brady Schmitz hit a three-run homer for the Midgets, while Cal Clossen had two hits and drove in a run, and Payton Benkendorf drove home two more runs.

Spencer Vlasak had two hits, and Noah Scrum the only other Kahok hit, while Sam Phelps drove had the only RBI.

Clossen struck out five for Freeburg, while Kyle Moore fanned three for Collinsville.

The Midgets are now 13-10, while the Kahoks drop to 10-11.

NORTH MAC 9, BUNKER HILL 8: Bunker Hill scored four times in the top of the sixth to take the lead, but North Mac rallied with three runs in the home half to take the win over the Minutemen.

Devon Ralston and Drake Scroggins both drove in a pair of runs for Bunker Hill, while Braden Morris had two hits on the day.

Coy Sellars had six strikeouts for the Minutemen, while Cole Kiffmeyer and Jacob Weidner both fanned two.

GIRLS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, CENTRALIA 0: Lauren Meyer’s brace (two goals) and a strike from Kendyl Spreight gave McGivney the three points on the road over Centralia.

Katelyn Walker had nine saves in getting the clean sheet for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 7-9-3, while the Orphans are now 1-7-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, JERSEY 0: Kaylyn Aiello’s second half brace (two goals) was enough to separate the sides as CM took the three points at Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Katelyn Krueger made 14 saves for the Panthers, while Emily Williams had two saves in getting the clean sheet for the Eagles.

CM is now 12-9-2, while Jersey falls to 7-11-0.

TRIAD 0, COLLINSVILLE 0: Claire Rendleman had 12 saves for Collinsville, while Abbey Counts had two saves in goal for Triad as the teams shared the points in a goalless draw at Kahok Stadium.

The Knights are now 12-3-2, while the Kahoks go to 8-8-2.

SOFTBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8, CARLINVILLE 7 (8 INNINGS): Carlinville tied the game with three runs in the seventh, but Adriana Ulrich reached on an error in the eighth, which allowed the winning run to score as EAWR won at Oiler Field.

Ulrich, Kayla Aligholi, Jamie Nelson and Taylor Murray all had two hits on the day for the Oilers, while Caitlin LeMond had EAWR’s only RBI.

Morgan Broaddus had two hits for the Cavaliers, while Catie Sims, Lexi Bates, Dani Westnedge and Loralei Wofford had the other hits, with Bates driving in a pair of runs.

Macy Flanigan struck out 10 for EAWR, while Westnedge fanned five for Carlinville.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Triad 7, Waterloo 0

North Mac 9, Bunker Hill 8

Freeburg 7, Collinsville 2

Belleville West 1, Edwardsville 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Father McGivney Catholic 3, Centralia 0

Civic Memorial 2, Jersey 0

Triad 0, Collinsville 0

SOFTBALL

Collinsville 4, Belleville East 3

East Alton-Wood River 8, Carlinville 7 (8 innings)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND – GAME 4 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

Dallas Stars 4, St. Louis Blues 2 (series tied 2-2)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Washington Nationals 1

