SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 3A TRIAD REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

JERSEY 3, TRIAD 1: Bethany Muenstermann conceded a run on five hits while fanning one as Jersey moved into Saturday morning's IHSA Class 3A Triad Regional final with a 3-1 win over the host Knights Wednesday. The Panthers will meet Freeburg, 2-1 winners Tuesday over Mascoutah, in the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing into the Herrin Sectional, where the winner meets the Centralia Regional winner at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jersey overcame a first-inning Abby Burroughs homer as Muenstermann had two hits and two RBIs; Ashleigh Trollock also had two hits for the Panthers, with Mackenzie Thurston had a RBI single in a three-run third inning for Jersey.

Kari Sarhage took the loss for the Knights, who were eliminated at 21-13; the Panthers reached the final at 22-6.

IHSA CLASS 4A EDWARDSVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Jessica Belzer was 3-for-4 and Quiozah Alexander was 3-for-3 as Belleville East eliminated Granite City 4-1 in a semifinal game of the IHSA Class 4A Edwardsville Regional at District 7 Sports Complex Wednesday.

The Lancers (24-11) advanced into Saturday morning's regional final against the host Tigers; the game is set to begin at 11 a.m. The winner meets Friday's Collinsville Regional final winner, either Alton or O'Fallon, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal contest of the Normal Community Sectional; that game will take place in Collinsville. The Warriors were eliminated at 8-21.

Amanda Dermody and Brooke Laidley each had RBIs for the Lancers. Caitlyn Patrick was 3-for-4 for the Warriors, while Khaley Bettorf was 2-for-4; Morgan Tanksley was charged with the loss, striking out seven Lancers.

BASEBALL

IHSA CLASS 2A TEUTOPOLIS SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

NEWTON 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9: An eight-run fourth was the difference as Newton eliminated Piasa Southwestern 10-9 in a semifinal contest of the IHSA Class 2A Teutopolis Sectional Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles' big inning lifted them into a 10-4 lead after trailing 4-2; the Piasa Birds made a game out of it, scoring two in the bottom of the fourth and three in the fifth, but couldn't overcome a five-error performance. Southwestern was eliminated with a 23-10 mark after starting the season 0-5; Newton advanced into Saturday morning's sectional final at 19-9. The Eagles will play the host Wooden Shoes, 6-1 winners over Trenton Wesclin in Wednesday's other semifinal game, for a trip to Monday's Sauget Supersectional at GCS Ballpark against the DuQuoin Sectional champ.

Scott Kasting had a triple and homer among his three hits and two RBIs, with Kody Gollike going 3-for-3 with three RBIs while Zach and Brock Seymour each had a pair of hits for Southwestern; Brock Seymour was charged with the loss, giving up three earned runs on six hits while fanning seven. Piasa pitching combined for 12 strikeouts on the day.

IHSA CLASS 3A HIGHLAND REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

TRIAD 13, JERSEY 5: Triad scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to break a 5-5 tie with Jersey as the Knights advanced into Saturday's IHSA Class 3A Highland Regional final with a 13-5 win over Jersey. The Panthers were eliminated with a record of 20-11, while the Knights, coming off a come-from-behind win over Civic Memorial in Monday's opening-round match, moved to 12-23.

The Knights will take on Freeburg, who dethroned 2015 Class 3A champion Highland 8-6, in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday at Highland's Glik Park; the winner moves into the Triad Sectional next week, taking on the Mount Vernon Regional champ at 4 p.m. June 2.

Drake Kanallakan took the loss for the Panthers, going 6.2 innings and giving up eight earned runs on 14 hits while dismissing 10 by strikeout. Jacob Witt had two hits and two RBIs for Jersey while Collin Carey had two hits and a RBI.

