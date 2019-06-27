WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SUMMER BASEBALL

JERSEY 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5: In a game played at Gordon Moore Park, Marquette scored four runs in the home half of the third to take the lead over Jersey, but the Panthers scored three in the top of the fourth, added some insurance with a single run In the sixth, and won over the host Explorers.

Drew Whitelaw and Will Talbot both had two hits for Marquette, while Owen Williams, Sean Mitchell, Joey Gatermann and Patrick Wiemers all had hits on the day, with Gatermann driving home a pair of runs, and Mitchell having the only other RBI.

Logan Dennis struck out six in five innings of work on the mound for the Explorers, while Williams fanned two.

Marquette falls to 4-5 on the summer, and is set to play Roxana on Thursday night on the road.

One other game, an American Legion District 22 game at Highland between Alton and the homestanding Highland club, was postponed because of rain. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

SUMMER BASEBALL

Jersey 8, Marquette Catholic 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland Athletics 2, St. Louis Cardinals 0

MONDAY, JUNE 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SUMMER BASEBALL

ROXANA 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6: At Gordon Moore Park, Roxana scored a run in the fifth and again in the sixth to break a tie and go on to win over Marquette.

The Explorers scored their six runs on only three hits, as Drew Whitelaw, Matt Lehr and Sean Mitchell got the Marquette hits, with Lehr, Mitchell, Logan Dennis and Greg Walch driving in runs.

Joey Gatermann struck out two Shell batters on the evening, while Ronan Stork fanned one.

The Explorers are now 4-4 on the summer, and host Jersey Wednesday night at Gordon Moore Park. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Alton Post 126 3, Gillespie VFW Post 4547 0

SUMMER BASEBALL

Roxana 8, Marquette Catholic 6

WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019

EIGHTHFINALS (ROUND OF 16)

Spain 1, United States 2

Sweden 1, Canada 0

(NOTE: The United States advances to the quarterfinals with the win, and will play France on Friday afternoon, with the kickoff at 2 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on the Fox Television Network, and KTVI locally)

