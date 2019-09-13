THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Jersey scored all three of their goals in the second half as the Panthers broke open a tight match to take home the three points at home.

Andrew Kribs scored in the 43rd minute, while Cody Miller struck in the 50th minute and Zane Longley scored after 76 minutes to give the Panthers the win.

Quinn Snider recorded four saves in earning another clean sheet for Jersey.

The Panthers are now 8-1-0, while the Griffins drop to 5-3-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, MCCLUER NORTH 0: At the Bethalto Soccer Complex, six different players all had goals at CM shut out McCluer North.

Christian Cox, Bryce Davis, Zach Deppling, Ian Heflin, Jordan Hendricks and Parker Scottberg all found the back of the net for the Eagles in the match, while Zach Tincher didn’t have to make a save in recording CM’s clean sheet.

The Eagles are now 4-3-0, while the Stars fall to 1-2-0.

TRIAD 8, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Colton Clark’s second-half hat trick was the highlight as Triad took the points at home over West.

Clark scored in the 51st, 54th and 76th minutes, while Travis Speer had a brace (two goals), scoring in the second and 50th minutes, Roger Weber struck in the ninth minute, Joe Wade scored after 28 minutes, and Sam Beeman scored in the 58th minute to account for the Knights’ goals.

David DuPont and Brayden Tonn each had two saves in sharing the clean sheet for Triad.

The Knights improve to 7-0-1, while the Maroons are now 3-5-0.

FREEBURG 3, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: At Knights Field, Aiden Lougeay had a brace (two goals), and Aaron Bouas also scored to give Freeburg the win on the road over Metro-East.

Dalton Fortier had four saves on the day to get the clean sheet for the Midgets.

Freeburg improves to 3-4-0, while Metro-East is now 1-5-1.

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON 188, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 199: Audrey Cain’s one-over-par 36 for nine holes earned medalist honors for her, but Alton came out on top in a dual meet at Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey.

Clancy Maag shot a 47 for the Explorers, while Cat Hollis had a 54 and Anna Knowles had a 62.

Natalie Messinger led the Redbirds with a 43, while Riley Kenney shot a 47, and both Olivia Boyd and Josie Giertz each shot a 49.

JERSEY 191, LITCHFIELD 194, CIVIC MEMORIAL 206, STAUNTON 216, ROXANA 239: Litchfield’s Laura Boston was the medalist with a six-over-par 41 for nine holes, but Jersey came out on top in a five-way meet at Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton.

Hailey Tonsor led the Panthers with a 43, followed by Natalie Weiner, with a 46, and Bria Tuttle, who shot a 50. The Eagles top golfers were Payton Mormino, with a 49, and both Meredith Flack and Gracie Stauder, who each had a 51. Leading the way for the Shells were Mia McCoy, also with a 49, Sarah Floyd, with a 52, and B. Sweetin, who shot a 68.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Civic Memorial 6, McCluer North 0

Triad 8, Belleville West 0

Jersey 3, Father McGivney Catholic 0

Gillespie 2, Piasa Southwestern 1

Roxana 11, Vandalia 0

Collinsville 4, Highland 0

Freeburg 3, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Marquette Catholic 3, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0

Edwardsville 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1

O'Fallon 3, Granite City 1

GOLF

METRO-EAST CO-ED CHALLENGE AT CARDINAL CREEK GOLF COURSE, BEECHER

O'Fallon – 257

Columbia – 271

Belleville East – 272

Belleville West – 285

Highland – 288

Collinsville – 302

GIRLS GOLF

Jersey 191, Litchfield 194, Civic Memorial 206, Staunton 216, Roxana 239

Alton 188, Marquette Catholic 199

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East 26-26, Triad 24-24

East Alton-Wood River 25-25, Mt. Olive 14-18

Carlinville 25-25, Roxana 22-21

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 10, Colorado Rockies 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – WEEK TWO

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Carolina Panthers 14

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

