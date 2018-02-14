TUESDAY

42ND IHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

IHSA CLASS 3A FREEBURG REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

FREEBURG 45, JERSEY 37: A 20-point final quarter for Freeburg while Jersey was limited to three points enabled the Midgets to advance to the final of their own IHSA Class 3A regional with a 45-37 win over the Panthers Tuesday night. The Panthers were eliminated at 21-7, while the Midgets moved to 21-6 in advancing to Thursday night's final against Breese Central, 48-26 winners over Columbia in Tuesday's other semi, at 7 p.m. Thursday; the winner moves into next week's Carbondale Sectional.

Jersey got to a 21-18 lead on Freeburg at the half and increased it to 34-25 at three-quarter time before the Midgets came alive to run out winners. Lily Oliver led the Midgets with 14 points, with Colleen Cockrell adding 11 and Kayla Mueller nine on the night.

CLASS 4A BELLEVILLE EAST REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

BELLEVILLE WEST 40, ALTON 36: Lalia Smith led Aton with 11 points as Belleville West eliminated the Redbirds from the IHSA Class 4A Belleville East Regional Tuesday night, the Maroons advancing with a 40-36 win. The Redbirds were eliminated at 9-17 on the season, while the Maroons advanced to a semifinal game against Edwardsville at 6 p.m. tonight at 7-20.

Ivoree Lacey added 10 points for Alton; Shaniah Nunn led the Maroons with 16 points on the night.

COLLINSVILLE 73, GRANITE CITY 15: Collinsville ran out to a big lead early and never looked back as the Kahoks eliminated Granite City 73-15 in a first-round game of the IHSA Class 4A Belleville East Regional Tuesday night; the Kahoks advanced to a 7:30 p.m. semifinal clash this evening against the host Lancers with a 13-13 mark, while the Warriors were ousted at 2-21.

Viktoria Johnson led GCHS with five points.

BOYS BASKETBALL – REGULAR SEASON

Article continues after sponsor message

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 68, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 48: Metro East Lutheran got to a 29-21 halftime lead on East Alton-Wood River and went on to take a 68-48 win over the Oilers at Hooks Gym on the MEL campus Tuesday night; the Knights improved to 12-16 on the year while the Oiler fell to 7-20.

Lucas Paulson and DeMonte Bean each led MEL with 15 points with Larry Harris adding 14 on the night. Bean also had 13 rebounds for the Knights. MEL closes out its' regular season at Mount Olive at 7:30 p.m. Friday while the Oilers host Greenville at 6 p.m. Friday to finish the regular season before both teams go into their respective IHSA playoffs.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 62, RAMSEY 35: McGivney Catholic ran to a 15-8 quarter-time lead on Ramsey and upped it to 28-15 at the half as the Griffins went on to take a 62-35 win over the Rams at home Tuesday; McGivney improved to 8-20 on the year while Ramsey fell to 7-20.

Logan Shumate led the Griffs with 21 points, while Dan Jones added 18 and and Alex Loeffler 12 on the night. Next up for McGivney is a 7:30 p.m. Friday home game against Barat Academy of St. Louis to close out the regular season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 64, BREESE MATER DEI 49: JaQuan Adams' 29 points paced Civic Memorial to a 64-49 home win over Breese Mater Dei Tuesday night; the Eagles improved to 17-8 on the year, while the Knights fell to 12-14.

Caden Clark added 18 for the Eagles, with Kaleb Denney adding five on the night; CM hosts Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

O'FALLON 73, GRANITE CITY 63: Emmitt Gordon had 21 points for Granite City as the Warriors dropped a 73-63 Southwestern Conference decision to O'Fallon at Memorial Gym Tuesday night; the Warriors fell to 8-16 overall, 3-8 in the SWC, while the Panthers improved to 10-14 overall, 5-6 in the league.

OTHS got to a 32-24 lead on GCHS at the half and ran out winners on the night; Teron Bowman led the Panthers with 17 points. GCHS hosts Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Friday, then closes out the regular season at home Feb. 20 against East St. Louis and visits Belleville West Feb. 23.

VANDALIA 78, ROXANA 62: Gavin Huffman led the way with 29 points for Roxana, but it wasn't enough as the Shells fell to Vandalia 78-62 in a South Central Conference game at Milazzo Gym Tuesday. The Shells fell to 4-23 overall, 0-8 in the SCC.

Parris White added 12 points for the Shells and Jacob Golenor 10; the Shells finish the regular season at Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Friday.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 43, PITTSFIELD 41: Drew Baalman led Hardin-Calhoun with 19 points and Corey Nelson had 11 on the night as the Warriors squeezed past Pittsfield 43-41 on the road Tuesday night.

The Warriors improved to 12-13, while the Saukees fell to 7-17.

VALLEY PARK, MO., 93, BRUSSELS 73: Valley Park, Mo., got off to a 24-7 quarter-time lead and went on to defeat Brussels 93-73 in Brussels Tuesday night. The Raiders fell to 5-18 on the year.

More like this: