BOYS BASKETBALL

HIGHLAND 58, CIVIC MEMORIAL 57 (OT): A Stephen Schniers free-throw with no time left in overtime gave Highland a 58-57 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial in overtime Tuesday night. The loss dropped CM to 4-2 on the year, 1-1 in the MVC; the Bulldogs went to 4-2 on the year, 1-0 in the league.

JaQuan Adams led the Eagles with a 24-point effort, followed by Bryce Zupan's 15 poitns and Caden Clark's 13; Blake Barth and Jake Kruse each had 21 points to lead the Bulldogs. Next up for the Eagles is a 7:30 p.m. Friday game at home against Jersey before heading to Mascoutah for a 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 league game.

STAUNTON 53, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 31: East Alton-Wood River dropped a 53-31 road decision to Staunton in a non-conference game Tuesday night; the Oilers fell to 1-5 on the season, while the Bulldogs improved to 2-0.

Darren Spruill led the Oilers with 12 points, with Travon Walker adding 10 and Justin Englar eight; EAWR next meets backyard rival Roxana at EAWR's Memorial Gym at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

BELLEVILLE WEST 71, GRANITE CITY 50: E.J. Liddell's 22 points paced Belleville West to a 71-50 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City at GCHS' Memorial Gy Tuesday, sending the Warriors to 1-5 on the year, 0-2 in the SWC; the Maroons went to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in the league.

Justin Wiley led the Warriors with 20 points, with Jerry Watson adding nine and Emmitt Gordon seven; Malachi Smith had 18 for the Maroons and Keith Randolph Jr. added 10. The Warriors are at O'Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

O'FALLON 48, ALTON 24: Rayn Tally led Alton with seven points, but O'Fallon defeated the Redbirds 48-24 in a Southwestern Conference game at OTHS' Panther Dome Tuesday; the Redbirds fell to 1-5 on the year, 0-2 in the SWC, while the Panthers went to 6-0 overall, 2-0 in the league.

Chr'shonna Hickman and Ivoree Lacey each had five points for the Redbirds in the game; Izzy Akoro led O'Fallon with 12 points on the night. Next up for the Redbirds is a 7:30 p.m. league game at Granite City before hosting Riverview Gardens at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12.

BOWLING

MAROONS SWEEP REDBIRDS: Alton's bowling teams were swept Belleville West in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match at Alton's Bowl Haven Tuesday, the Maroon boys defeated the Redbirds 35-5 and the West girls scoring a 36-4 win over Alton.

Derek Henderson led Alton's boys with a 661 series (186-217-258), while Watson had the high series for West with a 716 (249-193-274). Alex Bergin led Alton's girls with a 618 series on the day, while Haley Dunn led the Maroons with a 656 set. On the JV side, Alton was defeated in all their matches and the boys won a pair of matches; Grant Strickler led the Redbird Jvs with a 612 series on the day.

