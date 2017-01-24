GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

CARROLLTON 55, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 19: Hannah Krumwiede's 19 points helped Carrollton defeat McGivney Catholic 55-19 in a consolation quarterfinal game of the Lady Hawk Invitational Monday evening.

The Griffins were eliminated from the tournament at 6-14.

Emily Strubel and Claire Williams each had eight points for the Hawks; Kara Mosby led the Griffins with four points, with Madison Webb adding three.

McGivney returns to action Jan. 30 at home against McCluer North; the Hawks meet up with Quincy Notre Dame, 61-28 winners over Madison Monday, in the consolation semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 45: Madi Connors and Lauren Fischer each had 11 points as Marquette Catholic got by Jacksonville Routt 51-45 in a consolation quarterfinal game of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Monday night.

The Explorers improved to 11-11 on the year in advancing into a consolation semifinal game at 5 p.m. Friday against the Metro East Lutheran-White Hall North Greene winner; they play each other at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Peyton Kline added eight points for the Explorers and Taylor Aguirre had six; Katie Abell led the Rockets with 18 points, followed by Mallory Martin's 17.

REGULAR SEASON

BRUSSELS 49, ORCHARD FARM, MO., 47: A 15-point, 19-rebound effort from Madison Willman helped Brussels slip past Orchard Farm, Mo., in a non-conference encounter at home Monday night.

The Raiders improved to 16-5 on the year; the Eagles fell to 10-6.

Baylee Kiel had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Brussels and Grace Stephens added 10 points and four rebounds; Jamie Hopkins led Orchard Farm with 21 points, with Nicole Heitmann adding 15.

ROXANA 39, WATERLOO GIBAULT 34: Roxana broke a four-game losing streak with a 39-34 win at Waterloo Gibault Monday night.

The Shells improved to 7-14 on the year with the win. Next up for RHS is a South Central Conference clash at Vandalia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

BUNKER HILL 55, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 39: East Alton-Wood River dropped a 55-39 Prairie State Conference decision to Bunker Hill Monday night at Hlafka Hall.

The Oilers fell to 2-20 on the year, 0-4 in the PSC; they travel to Hillsboro for a 7:30 p.m. contest this evening.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57, STAUNTON 24: Piasa Southwestern got off to a 24-2 lead at quarter time and never looked back as the Piasa Birds upended Staunton 57-24 at home in a South Central Conference game Monday night.

The Birds improved to 6-14 on the year, 2-4 in the SCC; the Bulldogs fell to 3-19 overall, 0-8 in the league.

Southwestern hosts Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BEARDSTOWN TOURNAMENT

CARROLLTON 54, RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY 40: Carrollton boys basketball coach Jeff Krumwiede won his 500th career game Monday night as the Hawks defeated Rushville-Industry 54-40 in an opening-round game of the Beardstown Tournament.

The Hawks improved to 10-7 on the year with the win.

Jeremy Watson led the Hawks with 19 points with Jayce Arnett adding nine and Dylan Smith eight.

