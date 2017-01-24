Sports Roundup: Hannah Krumwiede pours in 19 points to pace Lady Hawks, Coach Jeff Krumwiede captures 500th win, Explorers capture tourney victory
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
CARROLLTON 55, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 19: Hannah Krumwiede's 19 points helped Carrollton defeat McGivney Catholic 55-19 in a consolation quarterfinal game of the Lady Hawk Invitational Monday evening.
The Griffins were eliminated from the tournament at 6-14.
Emily Strubel and Claire Williams each had eight points for the Hawks; Kara Mosby led the Griffins with four points, with Madison Webb adding three.
McGivney returns to action Jan. 30 at home against McCluer North; the Hawks meet up with Quincy Notre Dame, 61-28 winners over Madison Monday, in the consolation semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 45: Madi Connors and Lauren Fischer each had 11 points as Marquette Catholic got by Jacksonville Routt 51-45 in a consolation quarterfinal game of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Monday night.
The Explorers improved to 11-11 on the year in advancing into a consolation semifinal game at 5 p.m. Friday against the Metro East Lutheran-White Hall North Greene winner; they play each other at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Peyton Kline added eight points for the Explorers and Taylor Aguirre had six; Katie Abell led the Rockets with 18 points, followed by Mallory Martin's 17.
REGULAR SEASON
BRUSSELS 49, ORCHARD FARM, MO., 47: A 15-point, 19-rebound effort from Madison Willman helped Brussels slip past Orchard Farm, Mo., in a non-conference encounter at home Monday night.
The Raiders improved to 16-5 on the year; the Eagles fell to 10-6.
Baylee Kiel had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Brussels and Grace Stephens added 10 points and four rebounds; Jamie Hopkins led Orchard Farm with 21 points, with Nicole Heitmann adding 15.
ROXANA 39, WATERLOO GIBAULT 34: Roxana broke a four-game losing streak with a 39-34 win at Waterloo Gibault Monday night.
The Shells improved to 7-14 on the year with the win. Next up for RHS is a South Central Conference clash at Vandalia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
BUNKER HILL 55, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 39: East Alton-Wood River dropped a 55-39 Prairie State Conference decision to Bunker Hill Monday night at Hlafka Hall.
The Oilers fell to 2-20 on the year, 0-4 in the PSC; they travel to Hillsboro for a 7:30 p.m. contest this evening.
PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57, STAUNTON 24: Piasa Southwestern got off to a 24-2 lead at quarter time and never looked back as the Piasa Birds upended Staunton 57-24 at home in a South Central Conference game Monday night.
The Birds improved to 6-14 on the year, 2-4 in the SCC; the Bulldogs fell to 3-19 overall, 0-8 in the league.
Southwestern hosts Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEARDSTOWN TOURNAMENT
CARROLLTON 54, RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY 40: Carrollton boys basketball coach Jeff Krumwiede won his 500th career game Monday night as the Hawks defeated Rushville-Industry 54-40 in an opening-round game of the Beardstown Tournament.
The Hawks improved to 10-7 on the year with the win.
Jeremy Watson led the Hawks with 19 points with Jayce Arnett adding nine and Dylan Smith eight.
