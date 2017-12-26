BOYS BASKETBALL

GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 46, HARDIN-CALHOUN 34: Drew Baalman led Hardin-Calhoun with 12 points as the Warriors dropped a 46-34 decision to Greenfield on the road Wednesday night; Calhoun dropped to 2-6 overall, 0-3 in the WIVC.

Corey Nelson added 11 points for the Warriors; Bayless led Greenfield with 17 points. Calhoun next meets North Greene at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LITCHFIELD 43, ROXANA 38: Roxana fell to 3-10 on the season after a fifth-place finish in last week's Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic with a 43-38 loss to Litchfield in a South Central Conference clash at Milazzo Gym.

ORCHARD FARM, MO., 57, BRUSSELS 26: Orchard Farm used a big second quarter to run out 57-26 winners over Brussels Wednesday night.

The Raiders fell to 0-10 on the season.