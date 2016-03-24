GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 2, TRIAD 2: Granite City and Triad played to a 2-2 draw in a match played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Wednesday afternoon.

The game was played in Sauget after a suggestion from Triad girls coach Matt Bettlach to Granite City coach Ken Prazma; the arrangements were made and the match took place at the Gateway Grizzlies' home grounds.

Sam Bassler got the Knights (3-1-1) on the board first in the 13th minute, the only goal of the first half. Grace Niedhart tied the match for the Warriors (0-1-1) in the 48th minute, but Triad regained the lead with a Meghan Smith goal at the hour; in the 61st minute, Granite's Lexi Grote tied things up to force extra time.

The Warriors thought they won it when Megan Jones scored, but officials disallowed the goal after determining it had come after extra time had run out.

The Warriors are off until April 1, when they take part in the Parkway College Showcase event in west St. Louis County; GCHS will meet Springfield Kickapoo on Friday and Lindbergh on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

BRUSSELS 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: A four-run first inning helped Brussels to a 7-1 home win over Marquette Catholic Thursday.

The Explorers scored their only run in the third; the Raiders had solo runs in the second, third and sixth innings to run out winners on the day.

Emma Taylor was 2-for-4 for Marquette with two doubles and a run scored. Grace Frost was 1-for-3 with a RBI, while Mara Parker, Sam Harshbarger and Cayli Shinstock each had hits for the Explorers. Maag, Simon and Moreau each had doubles for the Raiders while Madison Willman had a homer.

Tess Eberlin went the distance in being charged with the loss; she conceded four earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six. Marquette fell to 1-3 on the year, while the Raiders went to 4-1.

ALTON 7, BUNKER HILL 4: Tomi Dublo and Miranda Hudson each homered while Sydney Hartman had a three-RBI performance as Alton upended Bunker Hill 7-4 Wednesday afternoon.

Brittany Roady had another outstanding pitching performance; she conceded three earned runs and struck out six in going the distance for the Redbirds.

Dublo, Bronte Fencel, Rachael McCoy and Tami Wong each had two hits for AHS; Sydney Schwegel and Cassidy Taylor had two hits each for the Minutemaids while Mallory Schwegel had a homer. Sydney Gresham took the loss for B-Hill.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 3, ROXANA 0: Grace Baalman gave up just two hits and struck out 14 as Hardin-Calhoun downed Roxana 3-0 in Roxana Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors scored once in the second and twice in the fourth for all the runs they would need. Kassidy Klocke and Macy Margherio each had RBIs for Calhoun.

Hannah Rexford was charged with the loss, givng up an earned run while striking out eight in going the distance. Shelby Jackson and Alexis Counts each had hits for RHS.

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 13, GRANITE CITY 2 (5 INNINGS): Marquette Catholic scored six times in the second and four times in the third on their way to a 13-2, five-inning win over Granite City at Lloyd Hopkins Field'Gordon Moore Park Wednesday.

Liam Maher was 1-for-3 with a triple fo the Explorers to go with a run scored and three RBIs; Zach Weinman was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI, Brady McAfee was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Konnor Morrisey was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Jacob File was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Nick Messinger was 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Mike Neel and Adam Harrison had two runs scored each.

Collin Barrett was 2-for-2 a double and two runs scored for the Warriors.

File went the distance for Marquette, giving up no earned runs and four hits while striking out four; Sam Watson took the loss for Granite, going 1.1 innings and givng up three earned runs on two hits while striking out two.

ALTON 22, CAHOKIA 0 (5 INNINGS): Four Alton pitchers combined on a no-hitter as the Redbirds ran out 22-0, five-inning winners at Cahokia Wednesday.

Robbie Taul had a 4-for-4 day for the Redbirds with a triple and five RBIs; Aaron Bonnell had two hits and three RBIs for AHS and Matt McDonald and Seth Boschert each had two hits and two RBIs on the day.

Jacob St. Peters got the win, fanning two in his two inning of work; Devin Colley, Jon Witt and Max Hunter also saw time on the mound for Alton. Witt had two innings and struck out four.

COLUMBIA 9, ROXANA 8 (8 INNINGS): Columbia rallied from 7-3 down in the top of the sixth to grab 8-7 lead, but Roxana managed to push home a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. The Eagles, though, scored in the top of the eighth to take a 9-8 win over the Shells at Roxana Park Wednesday afternoon.

Zach Golenor had three doubles for RHS (0-4) while getting three RBIs from Chad Mott; Brennan van Breusgen had three hits for the Eagles (3-1).

Alex vonBokel got the win for Columbia; Chance Foss took the loss for Roxana.

TRACK AND FIELD

OILERS SPLIT TRIANGULARS: East Alton-Wood River split a pair of triangular home meets at Memorial Stadium Wednesday, the boys defeating Belleville Althoff and Gillespie while the girls finished third against the Miners and Crusaders.

Oiler runners swept the three distance events, the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Haley Kerpan had times of 2:31.1, 6:07 and 13;49, while Brenden Springman turned in times of 2:15, 5:12 and 11:51.

Clarissa Gilreath won the 200 (29.31 seconds) and 400 (1:06.1).

EAWR had 77 points to win the boys meet, with the Crusaders scoring 63 and Miners 15; Gillespie won the girls meet with 50 points, followed by Althoff with 39 and EAWR with 30.

