THURSDAY

LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL

GREENVILLE 69, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 67: DeMonte Bean had 22 points to lead Metro East Lutheran as the Knights dropped a 69-67 decision to Greenville in a fifth-place semifinal game of the Litchfield Invitational Thursday; MEL dropped to 8-12 on the year with the loss.

The Knights will meet Lebanon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for seventh place in the tournament.

MARQUETTE 59, STEELEVILLE 31: Marquette Catholic moved on to the championship game of the Sparta Tournament with a 59-31 crushing of Steeleville Thursday night.

PANA 60, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 54: East Alton-Wood River bowed to Pana 60-54 in a close game in the Litchfield Tournament on Thursday night.

LITCHFIELD, 50, ROXANA 38: Litchfield topped Roxana 50-38 in a boys game Thursday night in the Litchfield Tourney. Gavin Huffman had 10 points for the Shells.

WEDNESDAY

REGULAR SEASON

HARDIN-CALHOUN 70, JACKSONVILLE ISD 19: Drew Baalman led the way with 13 points as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Jacksonville ISD 70-19 in Jacksonville Wednesday night. The Warriors went to 6-9 on the season with the win.

Chandler Sievers had 12 points for Calhoun, while Richard Hart added 11 and Ben Eberlin 10; Carmona led ISD with five points. Calhoun heads back to Jacksonville for a 6 p.m. Friday contest at Routt Catholic.

JERSEY MID-WINTER CLASSIC

COLLINSVILLE 46, JERSEY 42: Blake Wittman led Jersey with 18 points, but the Panthers fell to Collinsville 46-42 in a Jersey Mid-Winter Classic tournament game at Havens Gym Wednesday night. JCHS fell to 9-9 on the year, while the Kahoks improved to 12-8.

Nathan Goldacker added 10 points for Jersey while A.J. Shaw had five; the Kahoks were led by 10 points each from Ray'Sean Taylor and Marshall Harrison, with Keydrian Jones adding nine on the night.

In Wednesday's other game, Highland defeated Cahokia 35-29. The tournament runs through Saturday; the Panthers next meet Quincy Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 64, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 49: Four Eagles were in double figures Tuesday as Civic Memorial defeated Metro East Lutheran 64-49 in the Litchfield Tournament; the Eagles improved to 12-5 on the season, wile the Knights tumbled to 8-11.

JaQuan Adams led CM with 22 points, followed by Kaleb Denney with 12, Caden Clark with 11 and Geoff Withers with 10; the Knights were led by Jason Williams, Larry Harris, DeMonte Bean and Lucas Paulson with 10 points each.

MEL will meet Greenville at 6 p.m. Thursday in a fifth-place semifinal game; the Eagles are in the championship bracket of the tournament, where they meet Mount Zion at 7 p.m. Friday in a semifinal contest.

SPARTA MID-WINTER CLASSIC

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 66, RED BUD 25: Nick Hemann led the way with 17 points as Marquette Catholic remained undefeated with a 66-25 win over Red Bud in the opener of the Sparta Invitational Tuesday; the Explorers went to 17-0 on the year, while the Musketeers fell to 10-6.

Reagan Snider added 15 points for the Explorers while Isaiah Ervin scored 10; Blake Conwell led Red Bud with eight points. Marquette meets Freeburg at 6:30 p.m. tonight as the tournament continues.

REGULAR SEASON

MULBERRY GROVE 65, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 55: A 30-point game from Logan Shumate wasn't enough for McGivney Catholic as the Griffins dropped a 65-55 decision to Mulberry Grove at home Tuesday night; McGivney fell to 6-15 on the year.

Shumate's 30 points set a school single-game scoring record, topping the 29 Alex Loeffler earlier in the season; Kellen Weir added nine points for the Griffs, who next take on Valmeyer at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.

NORTH GREENE 62, CARROLLTON 50: North Greene ran out to a big lead on Carrollton in the opening quarter and ran out 62-50 winners on the Hawks in Carrollton Tuesday.

The Spartans improved to 13-3 on the year; the Hawks fell to 4-9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

ALTON 53, GRANITE CITY 29: Ivoree Lacey's 12 points helped Alton to a 53-29 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City at the Redbird Nest Tuesday night; the Redbirds improved to 7-11 overall, 3-7 in the SWC with the win, while the Warriors fell to 1-12 overall, 0-9 in the league.

Jayla Fox added 11 points for Alton on the night and A'lurrah Robinson-Bowens had nine; the Warriors were led by Erika Hurst's 10 points and Viktoria Johnson's nine. Alton hosts East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before heading to the Hillsboro Invitational in Jefferson County, Mo., next week, while Granite opens the Carrollton Invitational at 8 p.m. Saturday against Quincy Notre Dame.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 45, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 43: Sami Kasting's 15 points helped Metro East Lutheran edge Marquette Catholic 45-43 in Alton Tuesday night; the Knights went to 9-5 on the year, while the Explorers fell to 12-6.

Article continues after sponsor message

Taylor Bradley and Ellen Schulte each added 10 points for MEL, while Peyton Kline led the Explorers with 15 points and Taylor Aguirre added nine on the night and Lauren Fischer and Lila Snider each had seven.

Marquette travels to Roxana for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday game while MEL next meets East Alton-Wood River at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

STAUNTON 49, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 48: Anna Mckee had 23 points for McGIvney Catholic, but the Griffins fell just short of defeating Staunton as the Bulldogs took a 49-28 win in Staunton Tuesday night. The Griffs fell to 8-10 on the year, while the Bulldogs went to 12-7.

Nicole Luchetti had eight points for McGivney and Madison Webb six on the night; McGivney next host Sandoval at 6 p.m. Thursday before taking on Marquette Catholic at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carrollton Invitational.

CENTENNIAL MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 65, NORTH MAC 33: Piasa Southwestern had no trouble dispatching North Mac 65-33 in the Piasa Birds' first game of the Centennial Macoupin County Championship Tuesday.

The 9-10 Birds next meet Carlinville at 6 p.m. Thursday with a spot in the championship game on the line.

GILLESPIE 63, BUNKER HILL 40: Paige Niemeyer led Gillespie with 17 points as the Miners defeated Bunker Hill 63-40 in a Centennial Macoupin County Championshp game Tuesday; the Minutemaids fell to 6-9 on the year, while Gillespie went to 9-8.

The Minutemaids will await the results of Thursday's games to learn who they will meet in Saturday's final day of the tournament. The fifth-place game is set for noon, third-place for 3 p.m. and the final is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 49, NASHVILLE 34: Kayee Eaton's 24 points lifted Civic Memorial to a 49-34 win over Nashville in a quarerfinal game of the Highland Invitational Monday; the Eagles went to 20-1 on the year while the Hornets fell to 16-4.

The win put the Eagles into a semifinal contest Wednesday against Breese Central, 51-26 winners over Okawville Monday. Anna Hall had eight points for CM, with Alaria Tyus adding seven and Kourtland Tyus six.

REGULAR SEASON

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40, NOKOMIS 27: Marquette Catholic got nine points each from Lila Snider and Peyton Kline as the Explorers defeated Nokomis 40-27 at home Monday evening to go to 12-5 overall, 2-0 in the Prairie State Conference; the Redskins fell to 13-8, 2-1 in the league.

Kiley Kirchner added eight points and Taylor Aguirre and Lauren Fischer each had seven for MCHS.

CARROLLTON 63, NORTH GREENE 49: Hannah Krumweide led Carrollton with 28 points as the Hawks got past North Greene 63-49 in Carrollton Monday; the Hawks improved to 13-9 on the year.

Claire Williams added 12 points and Grace Cox scored 10; Lakeleigh Brown led the Spartans with 16 points, with Bree Bernard adding 13.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 40, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: Anna McKee put up 14 points and Madison Webb 10 as McGivney Catholic fell to Waterloo Gibault 40-36 at home Monday; the Griffins fell to 8-9 on the season with the loss.

The Griffins are scheduled to travel to Staunton for a game this evening.

BOYS BASKETBALL

100TH MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

STAUNTON 61, BUNKER HILL 34: Jacob Weidner's 13 points weren't enough as Bunker hill dropped a 61-34 decision to Staunton Monday in the Centennial Macoupin County Championship in Girard.

Tony Pickerill had nine points for the Minutemen and Deron Ralston eight on the evening.

LITCHFIELD TOURNAMENT

NOKOMIS 64, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 43: Jake Wells had 17 points and Tavion Walker 11 as East Alton-Wood River dropped a 64-43 decision to Nokomis in the Litchfield Tournament Monday; the Oilers fell to 5-13 on the 8- 8season while the Redskins went to 10-5.

Darren Spruill added six points for EAWR on the game as they concluded group play in the tournament.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 61, LITCHFIELD 39: Metro East Lutheran jumped out to a lead at the half and went on to defeat the host Purple Panthers in MEL's opening game of the Litchfield Tournament Monday; the Knights went to 8-10 on the season, while Litchfield fell to 9-9.

Larry Harris led MEL with 15 points, with Damonte Bean and Jonah Wilson each adding nine points; 12 different players hit the scoresheet for the Knights on the game.

MOUNT ZION 69, ROXANA 29: Jacob Golenor led with 10 points as Roxana fell to Mount Zion 69-29 in the Litchfield Tournament Monday; the Shells tumbled to 3-15 on the season with the loss.

Gavin Huffman added nine points for the Shells while Andrew Beckman had five; Clayton Marquardt led the Braves with 18 points.

More like this: