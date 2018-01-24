BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 60, ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 32: Four players were in double figures for Marquette Catholic Tuesday in the Explorers' 60-32 win over Lift for Life Academy of St. Louis city; the Explorers went to 21-0 on the year, while Lift for Life dropped to 6-10.

Isaiah Ervin led with 22 points, with Sammy Green adding 13, Jake Hall 12 and Nick Hemann 10; Lift for Life was led by Rico Singleton's 10 points on the night. Marquette next meets up with East Alton-Wood River in Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

FREEBURG 53, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: Freeburg ran out to a 30-4 lead at the half and went on to defeat McGIvney Catholic 53-27 in Glen Carbon Tuesday night.

Logan Shumate led the Griffins with 14 points, with Alex Loeffler adding five points on the night; the Midgets were led by Luke Ervie's 12 points with Brendan Meng, Zach Muir and Chandler Bonta each scoring eight on the night. McGivney hosts Bunker Hill at 6 p.m. Friday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 49, WATERLOO 48: JaQuan Adams' 23 points helped Civic Memorial get past Waterloo 49-48 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game on the road Tuesday; the Eagles improved to 14-6 overall, 3-2 in the MVC while the Bulldogs slipped to 6-16 overall, 0-5 in the league.

Bryce Zupan added 12 points for the Eagles and Caden Clark had 10; Geoff Withers added CM's other four points on the night. Ross Schrader led Waterloo with 14 points. The Eagles next meet up with Collinsville on the road at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

LITCHFIELD 50, BUNKER HILL 34: Illness kept Bunker Hill's Matthew Weidner and Jacob Weudner out of the lineup Tuesday night as the Minutemen fell to Litchfield 50-34 at Hlafka Hall, sending the Minutemen to 1-17 on the year while the Purple Panthers improved to 11-10.

“We started two freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors,” said Minutemen coach Jay Goltz. “Our boys are learning a lot this year and are great young men; I am proud of their efforts and believe if they keep their heads up and push to get better, we will get better every year. It's a tough year for us, but one we can learn from and come out stronger.”

Coy Sellars led the Minutemen with 14 points with Trey Pickerell adding nine points; next up is a 6 p.m. Friday visit to McGivney Catholic in Glen Carbon.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 52, GILLESPIE 49: Piasa Southwestern got 19 points and 13 rebounds from Ben Lowis as the Birds slipped past Gillespie 52-49 in a South Central Conference game Tuesday night.

Cayden Heyen had 15 points for Piasa in the win.

WESTERN 53, BRUSSELS 25: Barry Western jumped out to a 20-6 quarter-time lead, improved it to 32-13 at the half and went on to defeat Brussels 53-25 Tuesday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RITENOUR 55, ALTON 38: Diarra Smith had nine points to lead Alton as the Redbirds fell to Ritenour 55-38 in the Hillsboro (Mo.) Tournament Tuesday; AHS fell to 7-14 on the year; the Huskies improved to 8-5.

Deja Carter and Laila McNeal each added eight points for the Redbirds on the night; Nature Frost led the Huskies with 21 points.

