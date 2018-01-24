Sammy Green had 13 points for Marquette Catholic in a 60-32 win over St. Louis Lift For Life Academy on Tuesday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 60, ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 32: Four players were in double figures for Marquette Catholic Tuesday in the Explorers' 60-32 win over Lift for Life Academy of St. Louis city; the Explorers went to 21-0 on the year, while Lift for Life dropped to 6-10.

Isaiah Ervin led with 22 points, with Sammy Green adding 13, Jake Hall 12 and Nick Hemann 10; Lift for Life was led by Rico Singleton's 10 points on the night. Marquette next meets up with East Alton-Wood River in Wood River at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

FREEBURG 53, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: Freeburg ran out to a 30-4 lead at the half and went on to defeat McGIvney Catholic 53-27 in Glen Carbon Tuesday night.

Logan Shumate led the Griffins with 14 points, with Alex Loeffler adding five points on the night; the Midgets were led by Luke Ervie's 12 points with Brendan Meng, Zach Muir and Chandler Bonta each scoring eight on the night. McGivney hosts Bunker Hill at 6 p.m. Friday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 49, WATERLOO 48: JaQuan Adams' 23 points helped Civic Memorial get past Waterloo 49-48 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game on the road Tuesday; the Eagles improved to 14-6 overall, 3-2 in the MVC while the Bulldogs slipped to 6-16 overall, 0-5 in the league.

Bryce Zupan added 12 points for the Eagles and Caden Clark had 10; Geoff Withers added CM's other four points on the night. Ross Schrader led Waterloo with 14 points. The Eagles next meet up with Collinsville on the road at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

LITCHFIELD 50, BUNKER HILL 34: Illness kept Bunker Hill's Matthew Weidner and Jacob Weudner out of the lineup Tuesday night as the Minutemen fell to Litchfield 50-34 at Hlafka Hall, sending the Minutemen to 1-17 on the year while the Purple Panthers improved to 11-10.

“We started two freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors,” said Minutemen coach Jay Goltz. “Our boys are learning a lot this year and are great young men; I am proud of their efforts and believe if they keep their heads up and push to get better, we will get better every year. It's a tough year for us, but one we can learn from and come out stronger.”

Coy Sellars led the Minutemen with 14 points with Trey Pickerell adding nine points; next up is a 6 p.m. Friday visit to McGivney Catholic in Glen Carbon.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 52, GILLESPIE 49: Piasa Southwestern got 19 points and 13 rebounds from Ben Lowis as the Birds slipped past Gillespie 52-49 in a South Central Conference game Tuesday night.

Cayden Heyen had 15 points for Piasa in the win.

WESTERN 53, BRUSSELS 25: Barry Western jumped out to a 20-6 quarter-time lead, improved it to 32-13 at the half and went on to defeat Brussels 53-25 Tuesday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RITENOUR 55, ALTON 38: Diarra Smith had nine points to lead Alton as the Redbirds fell to Ritenour 55-38 in the Hillsboro (Mo.) Tournament Tuesday; AHS fell to 7-14 on the year; the Huskies improved to 8-5.

Deja Carter and Laila McNeal each added eight points for the Redbirds on the night; Nature Frost led the Huskies with 21 points.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Saturday Roundup - Sept. 6, 2025
Sep 8, 2025
Reese Bechtold Leads Marquette to Key Volleyball Victory Over Christ Our Rock Lutheran
Oct 10, 2025
Marquette Volleyball Triumphs Over Father McGivney in Tight Match
Sep 17, 2025
Wallace Throws For Six Touchdowns, Shapiro Sisters Combine For Five Scores, Edwardsville Wins Playoff Opener 39-0  
Oct 7, 2025
Gasden County, Fla., Cancels Game At East St. Louis Scheduled For Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
Sep 4, 2025

 