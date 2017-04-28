BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, ROXANA 0: Marquette Catholic took on Roxana in a dual meet Thursday, the Explorers blanking the Shells 9-0 to go to 13-1 on the year, 10-0 in duals.

Peter Wendle, Alex Cousley, Daniel McCluskey, A.J. Bower, Joe Kuebrich and Pat Keenan won singles matches for MCHS, with the doubles teams of Jon Claywell/McCluskey, Joe Segneri/Bower and Nathan Waters/Stephen St. John also emerging victorious.

EDWARDSVILLE 7, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Edwardsville won four of the six singles matches and swept the doubles matches to take a 7-2 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East Thursday; the win put the Tigers at 12-4 on the year in dual competition.

Edwardsville got singles wins from Alex Gray, Erik Weiler, Seth Lipe and Ben Bequette; doubles wins came from Gray/Lipe, Zach Trimpe/Weiler and Bequette/Dylan Friedman.

SOFTBALL



GILLESPIE 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Addison Bryant threw a one-hitter and struck out 11 as Gillespie blanked East Alton-Wood River 7-0 in Wood River Thursday. The Oilers dropped to 13-8 on the year.

Carly Campbell had the only hit of the day for the Oilers, a double. Morgan Moxey went the distance in taking the loss, striking out four.

Traditional backyard rival Roxana comes calling to Wood River for a 4 p.m. Monday game before the Oilers take on Carlinville at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Alton at 4:30 p.m. May 5.

BASEBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, WATERLOO GIBAULT 3: Civic Memorial scored three times in the fifth, then had to hold off Waterloo Gibault to take a 4-3 win road win over the Hawks Thursday. CM went to 19-6 on the year, Gibault to 12-11.

Corey Price was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Eagles, while Caden Clark was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI, Spencer Powell 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, Jaxsen Helmkamp 1-for-4 with a run scored, Hayden Sontag 1-for-2 with a RBI, Geoff Withers 1-for-1 with a RBI and Brandon Hampton a run scored.

Christian Stawar got the win for CM, striking out two; Spencer Powell got the save. The Eagles are scheduled to host Edwardsville at 7 p.m. today at Bethalto Sports Complex, then host Jersey at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

GRANITE CITY 24, EAST ST. LOUIS 3 (5 INNINGS): Austin Bonvicino had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored as Granite City defeated East St. Louis 24-3 in five innings in East St. Louis Thursday. The Warriors improved to 7-14 overall, 4-5 in the SWC.

Elijah Halley was 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Cameron Hibbets 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, B.J. Neisporek 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Bennett Smallie 3-for-3 with a run scored, Matt Woods 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored and Clayton Miller 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to highiight the GCHS attack.

Tyler Wheatley got the win, striking out four for the Warriors. GCHS is scheduled to host Chatham Glenwood for a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader today, then host Alton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

VANDALIA 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Vandalia countered a Piasa Southwestern run in the top of the sixth with two of their own in the bottom of the frame to take a 2-1 win over the Piasa Birds in Vandalia Thursday; Southwestern fell to 14-9 overall, 6-1 in the South Central Conference.

Luke Golike was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Southwestern, with Troy Evans 1-for-3, Jack Little 1-for-2 and Brock Seymour 1-for-3 with a double and RBI. Collin Baumgartner took the loss, striking out six. Next up for Piasa is a scheduled 4:30 p.m. game at Roxana today and a scheduled cluster at Hardin-Calhoun Saturday, with the Birds taking on the Warriors at 10 a.m. and Gillespie at noon.

