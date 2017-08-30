BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, LEBANON 0: A six-goal first half paced Marquette Catholic to an 8-0 win over Lebanon at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday evening.

The Explorers went to 4-2 on the year, while the Greyhounds dropped to 0-2. Noah Fahnestock had a hat trick for MCHS while Brent Terry and Noah McClintock found the range twice while Luke Atkinson had a solo goal.

Nick Hemann and Joe Guhelstorf shared the clean sheet for Marquette.

STAUNTON 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Staunton bounced back ffrom 3-1 down at the half to defeat Civic Memorial 5-4 in Staunton Tuesday.

The Eagles fell to 2-4 on the year; Staunton went to 3-0. Carson Rantanen scored four times for the Bulldogs, while Jayden Serafini found the back of the net twice for CM. Mikey Stevenson and Kameron Denney also goaled for the Eagles.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 6, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 1: Noah Landers scored three times as Metro East Lutheran improved to 2-2 on the year wth a 6-1 road win over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Tuesday.

Kyle Asbury scored twice for the Knights, with Caleb Cope adding a goal for MEL. Nolan Gutjahr and Eric Jones shared the win on the evening.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, TRENTON WESCLIN 2: Eli Skubish had all four goals as McGivney Catholic defeated Trenton Wesclin 4-2 at home Tuesday.

The Griffins went to 5-1 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 0-4.

Alex Loeffler and Jackson Podshadley shared the clean sheet for the Griffins.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, LITCHFIELD 18-19: Regina Guehlstorf had 10 points from serve with two aces and five blocks as Marquette Catholic swept Litchfiedl 25-18, 25-19 in Litchfield Tuesday night; the Explorers improved to 3-3 on the year.

Peyton Kline added 14 assists for the Explorers, with Brooklyn Taylor having six kills and five blocks and Carly Creel seven digs.

The MCHS freshmen scored a 25-8, 25-4 win over the Purple Panthers in the evening's curtain-raiser, while the JV took a 25-11, 25-14 win.

FORT ZUMWALT SOUTH 25-25, ALTON 14-13: Alton made the trek to St. Charles County Tuesday and dropped a 25-14, 25-13 decision to Fort Zumwalt South, falling to 1-2 on the year; the Bulldogs improved to 2-1.

Samantha Dosso and Abbigail Powers each had three points from serve for the Redbirds, with Emily Stahl had two kills, five players had a block each and Gwen Hunter and Stahl each had two assists.

ROXANA 25-25, HILLSBORO 14-20: Roxana opened South Central Conference play in Hillsboro Tuesday, the Shells coming away 25-14, 25-20 winners over the Hilltoppers; they improved to 5-1 overall, 1-0 in the SCC.

Braeden Lackey had five kills and two service aces for RHS, while Macie Lucas had seven assists and eight points, Kiley Winfree five points, Abbi Zangori two kills and a block, Abby Kurtz four assists and six points, Hannah Kelley two kills and two blocks and Krysta Meyer five digs.

CARROLLTON 25-18-25, JERSEY 11-25-14: Carrollton came calling to Jersey Tuesday night and took a 25-11, 18-25, 25-14 win over the Panthers. The Hawks improved to 1-0 while the Panthers fell to 2-3.

Maddie Carpenter and Sara Lamer each had eight points from serve, wth Lamer acing three times and Carpenter once; Alexis Liles had six kills and Jessica Vetter five, Hannah Jones three blocks, Maddie Nason 25 serve receptions and Lamer 10 assists.

The Panthers host East Alton-Wood River Thursday evening.

CARLYLE 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 20-15: McGivney Catholic hosted Carlyle Tuesday night as the Indians defeated the Griffins 25-20, 25-15 to end a three-match winning streak for the Griffins; McGivney dropped to 3-5 on the year.

Caitlyn Pendall led the Grifs with three assists and a dig while Anna McKeen added three kills and an ace, Claire McKee two kills and four assists and Madison Webb two blocks and an assist.

PANA 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8-22: Piasa Southwestern hosted Pana for a South Central Conference match Tuesday, the Panthers coming away 25-8, 25-22 winners over the Piasa Birds; Southwestern fell to 1-5 overall, 0-1 SCC.

Bri Roloff had four points from serve and seven assists for the Piasa Birds while Karlee Paslay had three kills and eight digs on the evening.

GOLF

MEL THIRD IN TRIANGULAR: Metro East Lutheran took on Waterloo and Waterloo Gibault in a triangular meet at The Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo Tuesday.

The Knights shot a team 249 on the par-36, 2,834-yard front nine; the Bulldogs carded a team 171 while the Hawks had a team 194.

Jonah Wilson and Emma Daniels each had 18-over 54s for MEL, with Cameron Gusewelle firing a 70, Ethan Reynolds 71 and Josh Faulders 73.

ROXANA THIRD IN GIRLS TRIANGULAR: Bailey Sharpmack medaled for the fifth time this season with a 2-over 37 on the par-35 front nine at Indian Springs in Fillmore as Roxana finished third in a South Central Conference triangular meet Thursday.

Greenville and Pana each carded a team 209, with the Shells trailing with 234.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 6, JERSEY 3: A sweep in the doubles matches sent Alton to a 6-3 win over Jersey in a non-conference meet at Gordon Moore Park's Simpson Tennis Center Tuesday.

Abby Fischer defeated Chelsea Maag, Hannah Macias defeated Hannah Hudson and Maddie Saenz defeated Libby Roth in the top three singles flights, but the Panthers' Alexis Heinrich over Calie Giretz, Holli Roberts over Mackenzie Giritz and Alyssa Cannaday over Val Walters tied the meet going into doubles play.

Fischer/Macias scored a win over Maag/Hudson, both Giretzes downed Roth/Roberts and Saenz/Walters defeated Heinrich/Cannaday to give the Redbirds the win.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Marquette Catholic threw a 9-0 shutout over East Alton-Wood River in a Prairie State Conference meet at Lewis and Clark's Simpson Tennis Center Tuesday, moving the Explorers to 1-1 on the year.

Shelby Jones, Katie Ventimiglia, Leah Hoefert, Emily Berkenbile, Eleonore Scroggins and Kaya Theis took singles wins; doubles win came from Scroggins/Berkenbile, Ventimiglia/Hoefert and Theis/Emily Fazio.

