TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 9, ALTON 0

Edwardsville’s girls' tennis squad prevailed 9-0 Tuesday in a dual Southwestern Conference match against Alton at Edwardsville.

Winners for Edwardsville in singles were Chloe Koons, Chloe Trimpe, Hannah Colbert, Grace Hackett, Emma Herman, and Hayley Earnhart. Doubles winners were: Kane-Colbert, Trimpe-Hackett, and Herman-Earnhart.

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 4, HIGHLAND 0: Joe Wade scored after seven minutes, Jake Ellis scored in the 38th minute, Travis Speer found the back of the net in the 43rd minute, and Sam Beeman scored in the 61st as Triad shut out Highland on the road.

David DuPont had three saves, and Brayden Tonn four in sharing the clean sheet for the Knights.

Triad is now 6-0-1 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 2-4-0.

EDWARDSVILLE 6, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Brennan Weller and Cooper Nolan each had braces (two goals), while Connor Kelley had another in Edwardsville’s shutout win at Belleville West.

Weller scored in the ninth and 12th minutes, while Nolan found the back of the net in both the 10th and 40th minutes as the Tigers jumped to a 4-0 lead at the interval. A goal in the 61st minute and Kelley’s score in the 69th made the final 6-0.

Daniel Richardson had seven saves for the Maroons, while Tyler Frolik didn’t have to make a save in getting the clean sheet.

Edwardsville is now 6-3-0, while West goes to 3-4-0.

MASCOUTAH 6, JERSEY 1: Andrew Kribs scored on the half-hour for the only goal of the game as Jersey fell to Mascoutah on the road.

Jonah Canlas, Caden Cox, Tommy Fischer, Nathan Hippard, Lane Hoelscher and Derek Marchant all had goals for the Indians as they took all three points.

Quinn Snider had seven saves for the Panthers, while Oliver Hoybach made four stops for Mascoutah.

The Indians are now 4-2-1, while Jersey’s 100 percent win record ended, and are now 7-1-0.

BOYS GOLF

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 190, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 194, VALMEYER 234: Antonio Ybarra had a one-under-par 34 for nine holes for Metro-East as the medalist on the day, but McGivney won the day in a triangular meet at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

Evan Yasitis led the Griffins with a 38, followed by Clayton Hopfinger’s 43, and Brandon Reed’s 53 as the top three golfers for McGivney.

Ybarra was followed by Elliott Wilson, who shot a 45, and both Seth Linnebrink and Emma Daniels, who both had a 60 on the day.

The Pirates’ leading golfer was Drew Shevlin, who had a 55, followed by Clay Juelfs, who shot a 58, and Ethan Rowe-Brown, who also had a 60.

FIELD HOCKEY

ROCKWOOD SUMMIT 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0 (OT): Rylie Morris’ goal in overtime was the difference as Rockwood Summit won over Edwardsville at Tiger Stadium.

Leah Griffin made 26 saves for the Tigers on the day, while Kaylee Smart had three saves for the Falcons.

Summit is now 9-0 on the year, while Edwardsville drops to 2-2.

GIRLS GOLF

GRANITE CITY 196, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 218, JERSEY 224: Lexi Schmidtke was the medalist with a six-over-par 42 as Granite City won a triangular meet with Jersey and host McGivney at Oak Brook Golf Club.

Article continues after sponsor message

Caroline Reynolds had a 48 for the Warriors, while Illiana Novacich shot a 50 to help lead Granite.

Ellie Hyten led the Griffins with a 48, while Julia Stobie shot a 50, and Paige Yasitis had a 57.

The top golfer for the Panthers was Bria Tuttle, with a 50, followed by Natalie Weiner’s 55, and Jerra LaPlant, who had a 56.

BELLEVILLE WEST 190, TRIAD 210, HIGHLAND 216, TRIAD JV 262: Also at Oak Brook, both Sydni Thurlow and Grace Baedke had a 10-over-par 46 to share medalist honors as West won a quadrangular meet with Triad, Highland and the Triad junior varsity.

Lauren Knapp also led the Maroons with a 47, while Amyri Davis and Jessica Sager also shot a 47 for the Knights, with Grace Beyersdorfer having a 56 for Triad.

Meredith Kleinmann led the Bulldogs with a 53, while both Lilly Barker and Claire Korte had a 54.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 22-25-25, HILLSBORO 25-23-20: Katie Hartsock led Marquette with nine points and 10 assists, while Rachel Heinz had eight points, two kills, and 10 assists, and Kristine Lauritzen had five kills as the Explorers won a close match with Hillsboro.

Natalie Ellebracht had five points, six kills and two blocks, while Grace Nicholson had four kills, Peyton Zigrang had five kills and Josey Wahls seven points for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 6-3, while the Hilltoppers drop to 1-3.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Triad 4, Highland 0

Hillsboro 5, Roxana 0

Collinsville 1, Alton 0

Edwardsville 6, Belleville West 0

Mascoutah 6, Jersey 1

BOYS GOLF

Granite City 160, Belleville West 176

Jersey 186, Roxana 202

Father McGivney Catholic 190, Metro-East Lutheran 194, Valmeyer 234

FIELD HOCKEY

Rockwood Summit 1, Edwardsville 0 (OT)

GIRLS GOLF

Granite City 196, Father McGivney Catholic 218, Jersey 224

Belleville West 190, Triad 210, Highland 216, Triad JV 262

GIRLS TENNIS

Edwardsville 9, Alton 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marquette Catholic 22-25-25, Hillsboro 25-23-20

Edwardsville 25-25, Alton 9-6

O’Fallon 26-25, Collinsville 24-13

Valmeyer 25-25, Lebanon 22-17

Metro-East Lutheran 25-23-25, Nokomis 10-25-16

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado Rockies 2, St. Louis Cardinals 1

WORLD SOCCER

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AT BUSCH STADIUM

United States 1, Uruguay 1Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: