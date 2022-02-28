FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS

FRIDAY ROUNDUP

CLASS 3A

AT CAHOKIA

EAST ST. LOUIS 78, HIGHLAND 57: In the final at the Cahokia gym, East St. Louis pulled away in the second half to eliminate Highland.

The Flyers and Bulldogs were tied after the first quarter 14-14, with East Side taking a 31-22 lead at halftime, extending the lead to 52-42 after three quarters, then outscored Highland in the final quarter 26-15.

Macaleab Rich led the Flyers once again, coming up with 27 points, while Demarion Brown had 16 points, Christian Jones scored 13 points, Daveon Hawkins had eight points, Jaden Hale hit for seven points, Amori Johnson scored three points and both Mackenly Falconer and Terrell Scott had two points each.

East Side is now 25-5 and advance to the Highland sectional, going up against the winner of the Olney Richland County regional, either the hosts or Marion, Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs season concluded at 14-17.

In the Chatham Glenwood regional final, the host Titans won over Jacksonville 64-25.

CLASS 1A

AT WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 57, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 41: In the delayed semifinal of the Gibault regional, the host Hawks defeated McGivney to advance to Saturday's final.

The Hawks led all the way through, with quarter scores of 14-8, 26-18 and 40-27, with Gibault outscoring the Griffins in the fourth quarter 17-14.

Gabe Smith led McGivney with 15 points, Jacob Huber, Jack Rodgers and Evan Schrage all scored eight points each and Ashton Mersinger scored two points.

Gibault is now 21-9 and meet Madison in the final starting at 7 p.m. The Griffins were eliminated with a 16-16 mark.

In the Class 1A final at Hardin Calhoun, Metro-East Lutheran defeated Greenfield Northwestern 58-51 to take the championship and advance to the White Hall North Greene sectional, where the Knights will play Jacksonville Routt Catholic, who defeated Concord Triopia 51-36 in the final of the Pawnee regional, Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Metro-East is now 16-10.

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A final at Greenville, Marquette Catholic advanced with a 55-24 win over the host Comets. The Explorers are now 19-11 and move on to the Flora sectional, going up against Teutopolis, who won over Newton 48-45 in the final of the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond regional, Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The Comets end their season 14-17.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

The Class 1A regional semifinal between Father McGivney Catholic and host Waterloo Gibault Catholic, scheduled for Tuesday evening but postponed because of poor travel conditions, will be played Friday night at Gibault's gym, with a start time of 7 p.m. The winner advances to the final against Madison, which was pushed back to Saturday evening, also with a start time of 7 p.m.

The other regional finals involving Riverbender.com area teams --- Metro-East Lutheran against Greenfield Northwestern in Class 1A at Hardin Calhoun, Marquette Catholic playing host Greenville in Class 2A, East St. Louis against Highland in Class 3A at Cahokia, and both O'Fallon vs. Quincy at Alton and Collinsville vs. Belleville East at Granite City in Class 4A --- are still set to play, with the start times for all games at 7 p.m.

IACS PLAYOFFS

STATE SEMIFINALS AT JACKSONVILLE

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 77, FIRST BAPTIST CHRISTIAN (DANVILLE) 58: MVCS moved into the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state final with a win over First Baptist Christian of Danville in a semifinal game.

The Warriors led at the end of the first quarter 15-14, with the Knights coming back to lead 35-29 at halftime. MVCS took back the lead 56-46 after three quarters, then outscored First Baptist in the final quarter 21-12 to move into the final.

Tommy Kunz once again led the Warriors, this time with 32 points, while Drew Gaworski also had a big game with 23 points, Joey Kunz hit for 14 points, Peyton Wright scored four points and both Cameron Golike and Shaydan Stafford each had two points apiece.

MVCS is now 21-9 and will play Maryville Christian in the final on Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Many of the IHSA sectional finals, set to go on Thursday night, were postponed due to the ice and snowfall that passed through the St. Louis area on Thursday night.

Those games --- Jacksonville Routt Catholic against Okawville in Class 1A at Bunker Hill, Marquette Catholic playing Quincy Notre Dame in Class 2A at Waverly and Mattoon playing at Civic Memorial in Class 3A --- were rescheduled for Friday, wth all game starting at 7 p.m.

IACS PLAYOFFS

STATE SEMIFINAL AT JACKSONVILLE

FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN (ROSAMOND) 53, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 39: In the semifinals of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament at Jacksonville, Faith Bible of Rosamond advanced to Friday's final with a win over MVCS.

The Falcons led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 22-10, 29-18 and 47-30 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 14-9 to advance.

Anna Gaworski led MVCS with 11 points, while Sarah Markell had 10 points, Audrey Crowe netted eight points, Jessie Huels scored six points and McKinzie Wright and Shelly Stafford both had two points each.

The Warriors are now 9-11 on the year and will meet Faith Christian of Pekin in the third and fourth place game on Friday in Jacksonville.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SECTIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A

Top-seeded Okawville won the Bunker Hill sectional on Friday night, defeating Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-27 to advance to the Mt. Sterling Brown County super-sectional. The Rockets will meet Brimfield, a 56-40 winner over Mendon Unity in their own sectional final, Monday night at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

AT HARDIN CALHOUN

In the semifinals of the Calhoun regional, Metro-East Lutheran defeated Raymond Lincolnwood 56-29, while Greenfield Northwestern eliminated Carrollton 66-47. The Knights and the Tigers will face off for the regional championship Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Calhoun gym.

AT WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC

The second semifinal game between Father McGivney Catholic and host Waterloo Gibault Catholic was postponed on Wednesday night, due to poor travel conditions caused by the Wednesday afternoon ice and snowfall. The makeup date and time has not yet been announced.

in the first semifinal, Madison defeated Brooklyn Lovejoy 84-53 to advance to the final. The Trojans will meet the Griffins-Hawks winner Friday night at 7 p.m. in the final.

CLASS 2A

AT GREENVILLE

In the first semifinal at Greenville, Marquette Catholic eliminated East Alton-Wood River 47-34 to advance into Friday night's final. The Explorers, now 18-11, play against the host Comets, a 65-62 winner over Hillsboro, in the final on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Oilers season ends at 12-20.

CLASS 3A

AT CHATHAM GLENWOOD

In the semifinals of the Chatham Glenwood regional, the host Titans eliminated Civic Memorial 64-16 and advanced into Friday night's final the winner of the second semifinal between Jacksonville and Taylorville, with the game starting at 7 p.m. The Eagles' season ended at 6-26.

AT CAHOKIA

EAST ST. LOUIS 73, TRIAD 39: In the first semifinal at Cahokia, East St. Louis jumped out to the lead and held it all the way to eliminate Triad.

The Flyers led from start to finish, with quarter scores of 15-9, 33-18 and 52-28, outscoring the Knights in the fourth quarter 21-11.

Macaleab Rich led East Side with 26 points, while Christian Jones added 15 points, Demarion Brown came up with 10 points, Terrell Scott and Robert McCline each scored six points, Daveon Hawkins had five points, Cameron Boone and Amori Johnson both scored two points apiece and Mackenly Falconer had a single point.

The Flyers are now 24-5 and move on to the final on Friday night against Highland, who defeated Jersey in the second semifinal 60-46, with the tip coming at 7 p.m. The Knights' season ended at 15-17.



Highland advances to the final with a 14-16 record, while the Panthers were eliminated at 13-17.

IACS PLAYOFFS --- REGIONALS

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 60, NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN (ROCKFORD) 34: MVCS advanced to the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament with a win over North Love of Rockford.

The Warriors led all the way through, holding leads of 11-8, 35-14 and 49-22 after the first three quarters, with the Lancers outscoring MVCS in the fourth quarter 12-11.

Tommy Kunz led the Warriors with 24 points, while Joey Kunz came up with 11 points, Drew Gaworski had 10 points, Cameron Golike had eight points, Peyton Wright scored four points and Evan Martin hit for three points.

MVCS is now 20-9 and is scheduled to play in the IACS state tournament, with its first game Thursday in Jacksonville.

BOYS WRESTLING

IHSA TEAM SECTIONALS

TUESDAY'S RESULT

AT CHATHAM GLENWOOD

MAHOMET SEYMOUR 38, CIVIC MEMORIAL 34: A pin and a major decision near the end of the meet were enough to put Mahomet Seymour past CM in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A team sectional tournament Tuesday night at Chatham Glenwood High School.

Ben Skaggs, Abe Wojcikiewicz, Colton Carlisle, Bradley Ruckman, Joey Biciocchi and Bryce Griffin all won their bouts for the Eagles, with Wojcikiewicz, Carlisle and Ruckman all winning by fall. Both Biciocchi and Griffin won by forfeit, but the Bulldogs came out on top.

Mahomet Seymour went on to win the sectional and advance to this weekend's state finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

