MVCHA HOCKEY

COLUMBIA 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Columbia scored five times in the first period and defeated East Alton-Wood River 12-2 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

The Oilers fell to 1-11-0 (two points) on the year; the Eagles improved to 8-4-1 (17 points).

EAWR's only goals came in the second period; Nolan Royse and Kaleb Harrop scored for the Oilers. Sean Hofstetter had four goals for the Eagles.

Next up for EAWR is Highland at 8:45 p.m. today at EAIA, then a Dec. 26 8:45 p.m. game against Freeburg/Waterloo and a Dec. 27 7:15 p.m. game against Bethalto; those games will be at East Alton. The league's teams will be split into two divisions after games of Jan. 3, with the top six teams going into Class 2A and bottom six teams going into Class 1A.

TRIAD 6, GRANITE CITY 4: Riley Brown and Brendan Colvin each scored twice as Granite City fell to Triad 6-4 Monday night in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

The Warriors fell to 5-6-1 (11 points) on the year; the Knights went to 3-10-0 (six points) with the Jan. 3 split into two divisions looming for the MVCHA.

The Warriors host Collinsville at 8:15 p.m. today at Wilson Park, then take on Belleville at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 26 at Wilson Park, host O'Fallon at 9:25 p.m. Dec. 29 at Wilson Park and host East Alton-Wood River at 6:50 p.m. Jan. 2 at Wilson Park to close out the first part of the regular season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MADISON 52, BRUSSELS 40: Brussels fell behind 19-5 at quarter time and 31-8 at the long break as the Raiders dropped a 52-40 decision to Madison on the road Monday night.

Brussels fell to 3-6 on the year.

Keaton Ross led the Raiders with 14 points, with Clayton Stephens adding 11, Cody LaMarsh seven and Brady Ellis five.

Brussels hosts Piasa Southwestern this evening.

