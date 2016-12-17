BETHALTO – Civic Memorial took on backyard rival Roxana in one of the few area boys basketball games not affected by Friday evening's freezing rain; the Eagles blew open the game with an 21-2 second quarter after holding a 12-10 quarter-time lead en route to a 65-32 non-conference win over the Shells.

The Eagles went to 6-3 on the year; the Shells fell to 5-5.

CM ran its lead from 33-12 at the half to 53-25 at three-quarter time and was never seriously threatened as the Eagles ran out winners on the night.

David Lane led the Eagles with 13 points, with Camryn Gerhardt adding 10 and Caden Clark nine; the Shells were led by Cody McMillen's 12 points, with Zach Golenor scoring 10.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 63, JERSEY 60: Collin Baumgartner's 21 points helped Piasa Southwestern to a 63-60 win over Jersey in a non-conference game in Jerseyville Friday night.

The Piasa Birds went to 6-3 on the year with the win; the Panthers fell to 2-7.

Southwestern had gotten out to a 38-27 lead on the Panthers at the half, but Jersey bounced back to cut the lead to 48-44 at three-quarter time, but the Birds managed to hold off Jersey down the stretch.

Justin Bailey added 12 points for Piasa, Caden Heyen 11 and Ben Lowis 10; the Panthers were led by A.J. Shaw's 15 points, followed by Jake Ridenhour's 13 and Lucas Ross' 12.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 47, MADISON 35: Marquette Catholic got out to a 25-13 halftime lead on Madison and got past the Trojans 47-35 Friday night in Madison.

The Explorers went to 8-1 on the year, while the Trojans fell to 5-3.

FRIDAY CANCELLATIONS



Friday evening's freezing rain forced the postponement of several other scheduled area games, including Alton's game at Collinsville, Edwardsville's game at Granite City, McGivney Catholic's game at East Alton-Wood River, Carrollton's game against Concord Triopia.

The Alton-Collinsville game has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fletcher Gym, with the JV curtain-raiser set for 6 p.m.

The weather also forced postponement of all Mid-States Club Hockey Association games set for Friday night, including Edwardsville's scheduled game against Kirkwood at Queeny Park in west St. Louis County.

