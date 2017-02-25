CIVIC MEMORIAL 70, WATERLOO 66: Jaquan Adams was one of three Civic Memorial players into double figures as the Eagles clinched a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference title with Highland and Triad with a 70-66 win over Waterloo at Bulldog Area Friday.

The Eagles went to 20-9 on the year, 7-3 in the MVC; the Bulldogs dropped to 9-20 overall, 3-7 in the league.

Adams scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds for CM, while Bryce Zupan added 13 points for the Eagles, David Lane scoring 10 with six rebounds and Jaxsen Helmkamp nine.

The Eagles will host an IHSA Class 3A regional next week, with play commencing Monday; Columbia meets Jersey in the 6 p.m. opener, with the Eagles clashing with Roxana at 7:30 p.m.

BELLEVILLE WEST 81, GRANITE CITY 48: E.J. Liddell had 22 points as Belleville West upended Granite City Friday night.

The Warriors finished out 1-22 on the year, 0-14 in the Southwestern Conference; the Maroons finished out at 18-8 overall, 10-4 in the league.

Freddy Edwards led Granite with 19 points, with Zidane Moore adding 13 points and Jacob Spears seven. West was also led by Tyler Dancy’s 10 points and Elijah Powell’s eight.

The Warriors meet Alton Monday night in a first-round IHSA Class 4A Granite City Regional tournament.

JERSEY 61, MASCOUTAH 43: Four regulars in Jersey’s lineup were in double figures as the Panthers downed Mascoutah 61-43 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Havens Gym Friday.

The Panthers went to 10-18 overall, 3-5 in the MVC.

Lucas Bess led Jersey with 15 points, followed by Jake Ridenhour with 12 points, Kurt Hall with 11 and Blake Wittman 10.

Next up for the Panthers is an IHSA Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional first-round game at 6 p.m. Monday against Columbia.

