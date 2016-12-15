SIHSBC BOWLING

BOYS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 29, WATERLOO 11: Civic Memorial's Devin Davis fired a perfect game to open the Eagles' 29-11 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley division win over Waterloo Wednesday at Columbia's West Park Bowl.

Davis' perfecto started off a 734 series (including games of 215 and 219); Gordon Madrey rolled a 592 set (which included a 259 series finale) while Zach Hagen had a 583 series, including a 255 game.

The Eagles went to 8-3 on the year, 4-3 in the division. They will be in the Alton Invitational tournament at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Dec. 22; play commences at 9 a.m.

GIRLS

WATERLOO 38, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Ashley Westbrook had a 624 series for Civic Memorial in their 38-2 SIHSBC loss to Waterloo at Columbia's West Park Bowl Wednesday.

The Eagles fell to 2-5 on the year heading into the Dec. 22 Alton Invitational tournament at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.

JERSEY SPLITS WITH HIGHLAND: Jersey's bowling teams split SIHSBC Mississippi Valley division matches with Highland at Poplar Junction Bowl in Highland Wednesday.

The Panther boys fell to the Bulldogs 37-3, with Greg Towell shooting a 659 series for Jersey; he was followed by a 615 set from Jeffrey Gump.

The Jersey girls defeated Highland 28.5-11.5 on the strength of Emily Stemmler's 580 series.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WATERLOO 52, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 46: Taylor Augustine's 16 points, combined with Sydney Ludeeman's 13, helped Waterloo defeat Marquette Catholic 52-46 in a semifinal match of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic Wednesday night.

The loss put the Explorers, who won last year's tournament, into Saturday afternoon's third-place game against the loser to tonight's Waterloo Gibault-Columbia semifinal game.

Marquette fell to 5-7 on the year; the Bulldogs went to 5-4.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 66, JACKSONVILLE ISD 20: Grace Baalman scored 14 points as Hardin-Calhoun went to 8-1 on the year with a 66-20 win over Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf Wednesday night.

Rose Wilschetz added 10 points for the Warriors, who held leads of 23-3 at quarter time and 43-3 at halftime.

