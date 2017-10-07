GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARROLLTON 25-25, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 20-11: Carrollton downed Griggsville-Perry 25-20, 25-11 Thursday night behind a 29-assist, three-ace performance from Hannah Krumweide.

Kaylin Rhoades added seven kills and Kaitlyn Grey six kills for the Hawks in the win.

Carrollton girls’ volleyball coach Daniel Campbell said Hannah Krumwiede and Claire Williams were both keys for the Hawks, with their play all over the court.

Campbell admitted he has made some rotation changes and those seem to be paying off.

“I would like to get a fresh start this weekend in the Beardstown Tourney,” he said. “We will play some good competition in the tourney.”

Griggsville-Perry head girls volleyball coach Pam Van Winkle said her team’s passing game was not that solid in the second game, which was a key to her squad’s loss.

Carrollton Stats vs. Griggsville-Perry



Hannah Krumwiede Aces-3 assists-28

Claire Williams kills-4 Blocks-2

Katie Heath kills-4

Kaylie Rhoades kills-7

Haley Harr kills-3

Marley Mullink Kills-2

Kaitlyn Gray kills-6

Katie Hendricks digs-6

Molly Pohlman digs-4

Christie Settles digs-2

Emily Talley digs-2

Alexis Counts digs-3

ROXANA 24-25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 26-20-14: Roxana defeated Marquette Catholic 24-26, 25-20, 25-14 in a non-conference match at Milazzo Gym Thursday night; the Shells moved to 20-7 on the year, while the Explorers fell to 13-7.

Brooklyn Taylor led Marquette with 10 kills and seven blocks on the night, while Regina Guehlstorf had eight kills and six blocks, Peyton Kline 24 assists and Carly Creel 22 digs and 11 points on serve with four aces. The Shells were led by Braeden Lackey's nine kills and four aces on the night, Macie Lucas had 12 assists, Brittany Alexander eight kills and Hannah Kelley eight blocks.

The Shells host McGivney Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday while the Explorers are at Waterloo Gibault at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 13-26-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-24-15: Metro East Lutheran came off the deck to take a 13-25, 26-24, 25-15 win over Civic Memorial at MEL's Hooks Gym Thursday; the Knights went to 8-17 on the year, while the Eagles fell to 8-12-1.

Madeline Stewart had 11 points on serve for the Knights with two aces and Kate Weber added 10 points with six aces, while Sidney Vetter had 21 assists, Weber and Ellen Schulte had six kills each and Schulte and Taylor Bradley had two blocks each.

CM is at Triad at 5 p.m. Tuesday, while MEL is at Greenville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

BREESE MATER DEI 25-25, ALTON 19-15: Breese Mater Dei came calling to the Redbird Nest Thursday night and defeated Alton 25-19, 25-15 Thursday evening.

The Knights improved to 17-2-2, while the Redbirds fell to 13-11-2.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-25, GILLESPIE 14-15: Mayci Wilderman had 17 points on serve with three aces as Piasa Southwestern took down Gillespie 25-14, 25-15 in a South Central Conference match in Gillespie Thursday night; the Piasa Birds improved to 4-17 overall, 2-7 in the SCC while the Miners fell to 4-13 overall, 0-7 in the league.

Karlee Paslay added eight kills and three aces for Piasa, with Bri Roloff having 13 assists and Lexy Hall two blocks.

Southwestern heads to East Alton-Wood River for a 6 p.m. Tuesday match.

OKAWVILLE 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 17-18: Okawville handed McGIvney Catholic a 25-17, 25-18 defeat in Glen Carbon Thursday night. The Griffins fell to 8-13 on the year.

McGivney goes to Roxana's Milazzo Gym for a 6 p.m. Tuesday match against the Shells.

FIELD HOCKEY – PUBLIC SCHOOL TOURNAMENT

LAFAYETTE 6, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Lafayette eliminated Edwardsville from the Public School Tournament with a 6-1 win over the Tigers at Parkway West in St. Louis County Thursday. The Tigers fell to 7-8-2 on the year, while the Lancers improved to 14-1-3.

Hannah Kate Hartshorn and Mia Simpson each had two goals for the Lancers, with Lilly Balderson and Meghan Conroy also scoring for Lafayette; Natalie Nava had the Tigers' only goal.

SOCCER

BOYS SOCCER

COLUMBIA 2, ALTON 0: Riley Hubler scored both goals for Columbia as the Eagles blanked Alton 2-0 at Piasa Motor Fuels Field Thursday evening. The loss sent the Redbirds to 10-7-2 on the year, while the Eagles improved to 21-0-2.

Hubler scored in both halves to give Columbia the win; Jon Kuebler recorded the clean sheet for the Eagles. Next up for Alton is a 5 p.m. Monday match with Waterloo Gibault before closing out the regular season with a 6:30 p.m. home match against Collinsville Oct. 12; AHS takes on Granite City at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 in a play-in game of the IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Regional.

STAUNTON 4, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Bryce Buzick and Carson Rantanen each had two goals as Staunton threw a 4-0 shutout on Metro East Lutheran in Staunton Thursday; the Knights fell to 5-14 on the year, while the Bulldogs went to 12-5.

Konnor Henke had the clean sheet for the Bulldogs, while Christian Brown took the loss in goal for MEL, who next meets up with Lebanon on the road in a play-in game of the IHSA Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional; the winner meets Marquette at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal match.

TRIAD 2, JERSEY 1 (EXTRA TIME): An extra-time goal gave Triad a 2-1 win over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Troy Thursday evening; the Knights went to 9-11-1 overall with the win, 6-2 in the MVC while the Panthers fell to 11-9 overall.

Andrew Kribs had the JCHS goal, while Jaden Deathrage and Josh Del Rosario scored for THS. Reiss Naylor got the win on goal, while Coby Gibson took the loss.

Jersey hosts Granite City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Triad is at Waterloo Gibault at 1 p.m. Saturday.

MASCOUTAH 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Lane Hoelscher had a hat trick for Mascoutah as the Indians blanked Civic Memorial 7-0 in a MVC match at Mascoutah Thursday evening. The Indians improved to 18-4 overall, 6-2 in the MVC, while the Eagles tumbled to 8-16 and 0-9.

Sam Schiller and Malik Wilkes both had braces (two goals) for Mascoutah; Austin Hereford had the clean sheet. CM next meets up with Jersey at 4:15 p.m Monday at Bethalto Sports Complex to close out the regular season; the two meet again at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 in a play-in match of the IHSA Class 2A CM Regional; the match will be played at Jerseyville.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Alton honored seniors Abby Fischer, Skylar Wickenhauser and Gretchen Housmann in a pre-match ceremony before the Redbirds blanked Civic Memorial 11-0 at Gordon Moore Park's Simpson Tennis Center Thursday. The Redbirds improved to 12-5 on the year.

Fischer, Housmann, Cox, Maddie Saenz, Cali Giertz and Val Walters won singles matches on the day for AHS.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Metro East Lutheran threw a 7-0 shutout in a girls tennis meet in Edwardsville Thursday.

Kathryn Butler, Maycen O'Leary, Amber Keplar and Tori Roderick won singles matches for the Knights, with Butler/O'Leary, Keplar/Roderick and Alayna Hatcher/Maddi Kaffer winning in doubles play. The Knights will be in the IHSA Class 1A Belleville Althoff Sectional Oct. 14.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 1, CBC 0: A 38th-minute penalty kick from Kyle Wright was all Edwardsville needed to defeat CBC 1-0 Wednesday evening at Tiger Stadium; the Tigers 13-1-1 on the year, while the Cadets fell to 13-4-2.

Michael Hoelting and Alex Kehrer shared the clean sheet for the Tigers, who haven't conceded a goal since their Sept. 16 match against Normal West.

The Tigers close out their regular season campaign at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Belleville West, then host an IHSA Class 3A regional at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 against the winner of a Oct. 14 play-in game between Granite City and Alton.

GIRLS TENNIS

BELLEVILLE WEST 7, ALTON 2: Alton fell to 10-5 on the year as the Redbirds dropped a 7-2 decision to Belleville West Wednesday.

Hannah Macias and Cali Giertz had the only wins of the day for the Redbirds, who meet up with Civic Memorial today in Alton's Senior Day meet.

FIELD HOCKEY

NOTRE DAME 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: A second-half goal sent Marquette Catholic to a 1-0 loss to Notre Dame on the road Wednesday. The Explorers fell to 1-10 on the season.

The Explorers host Ursuline of St. Louis in a 4:15 p.m. Friday match at Gordon Moore Park's Field No. 8

TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE WEST 1, ALTON 0: A second-half Garrett Bass goal gave Belleville West a 1-0 Southwestern Conference win over Alton in Belleville Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Redbirds to 10-6-2 overall, 3-2 in the SWC; the Maroons went to 11-4-3, 1-3-1 in the league.

James Weigers recorded the clean sheet for the Maroons; up next for the Redbirds is a scheduled 6:30 p.m. match against Columbia at home today.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 13, ROXANA 0: Four players had a brace (two goals) Tuesday as Marquette Catholic ran riot on Roxana in a 13-0 win at Wood River Soccer Park; the Explorers went to 10-6-3 on the year, while the Shells fell to 2-10.

Aaron Boulch, Trenton Dietiker, Will Dixon and Noah McClintock each scored twice for MCHS, while Justin Atkinson, Luke Atkinson, Oscar Liu, Jon Lyons and Brett Terry each had a goal. Nick Hemann and Joe Guehlstorf shared the clean sheet.

The Explorers begin their IHSA Class 1A regional against the winner of the Metro East Lutheran-Lebanon play-in game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park; the final is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 13, with the winner going to the Freeburg Sectional.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 3, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: McGivney Catholic closed out its regular-season schedule with a 3-0 home loss to Belleville Althoff Tuesday. The loss ended the Griffins' regular season at 12-9, while the Crusaders improved to 8-10-3.

Joshua Mark, Jimmy Monken and Nathan Perry had goals for Althoff on the day.

McGivney takes on East Alton-Wood River at 6 p.m. Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional semifinal match at Gordon Moore Park in Alton; the winner plays either Marquette, Metro East Lutheran or Lebanon in the regional final at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 for the right to head to the Freeburg Sectional.

BELLEVILLE EAST 3, GRANITE CITY 0: Granite City fell to 1-12-1 on the year, 0-5 in the Southwestern Conference, as the Warriors dropped a 3-0 decision to Belleville East on the road Tuesday; the Lancers went to 12-7 overall, 3-2 in the league.

C.J. Cagas, Eli McLinton and Owen Trudt had goals for the Lancers; Nick Hayes recorded the clean sheet. Up next for GCHS is a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday match at Jersey before finishing the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 against O'Fallon at Gene Baker Field; the Warriors then meet Alton in Alton at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 in a play-in match for the IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Regional.

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 1: Drake Gehrs had the only goal for Jersey as the Panthers dropped a 2-1 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Highland at home Tuesday; JCHS fell to 11-8 overall, 1-7 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs improved to 7-9-1, 4-4 in the league.

Andrew Kribs and Andrew Roach scored for Highland while Riley Fields got the win in goal. The Panthers were scheduled to visit Triad Thursday afternoon before hosting Granite City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TRIAD 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Keante Hardimon had Civic Memorial's only goal Tuesday as the Eagles fell to Triad 8-1 in a MVC match at Bethalto Sports Complex; CM tumbled to 8-15 overall, 0-8 in the MVC, while the Knights improved to 8-11-1, 5-2 in the league.

Grant Keller and Jonny Olson each had two goals for the Knights, while Jaden Deathrage, Lucas Howard, Jared Speer and Joe Wade also goaled for THS. Reiss Naylor got the win in goal for Triad, while Hudson Brown took the loss for CM.

The Eagles were scheduled to meet Mascoutah on the road Thursday before hosting Jersey at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in their regular-season finale; the Knights were scheduled to host the Panthers Thursday afternoon before visiting Waterloo Gibault for a 1 p.m. Saturday match.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

VALMEYER 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17-22: Marquette Catholic hit the road to visit Valmeyer in a non-conference Tuesday match and took a 25-17, 25-22 defeat to fall to 13-7 on the year; the Pirates improved to 20-7 on the season.

Peyton Kline had seven points on an ace for MCHS, with Kline recording 13 assists, Regina Guehlstorf and Brooklyn Taylor seven kills each and Guehlstorf adding two blocks on the night.

Marquette was scheduled to visit Roxana Thursday evening before heading to Waterloo Gibault for a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday match.

ALTON 25-15-25, GRANITE CITY 19-25-11: Alton defeated Granite City going away in the final game as the Redbirds took a 25-19, 15-25, 25-11 Southwestern Conference win over the Warriors at the Redbird Nest Tuesday evening. Alton went to 13-10-2 on the season, 3-1 in the SWC, while Granite fell to 9-17-1, 0-5 in the league.

Emily Stahl had 12 points on four aces for the Redbirds, with Stahl adding 14 assists and Sydney Schmidt 12 assists, Lynna Fischer, Schmidt and Stahl six kills each and Stahl a block; GCHS was led by three points each from Kasey Neidhart and Meagan Wells with three aces from Neidhart and two aces from Wells, Lexi Short with 13 assists, Morgan Tanksley with 12 kills and Donyal Garrett and Tanksley three blocks each.

Alton was scheduled to host Breese Mater Dei Thursday evening and visits O'Fallon in a league match Tuesday evening; the Warriors head to Belleville East Oct. 12 and host Madison to close the regular season Oct. 16.

EDWARDSVILLE 24-25-26, O'FALLON 26-22-24: Edwardsville dropped the first game of its Southwestern Conference match Tuesday to O'Fallon, but rallied to take a 24-26, 25-22, 26-24 win over the Panthers at OTHS' Panther Dome to go to 14-4 overall, 4-0 in the SWC; the Panthers fell to 21-4, 4-1 in the league.

Maria Smith had 10 points on three aces for the Tigers, while Rachel Verdun had 40 assists, Rachel Pranger had 18 kills with Kate Martin adding 12 and Alexa Harris 11 and Martin and Storm Suhre four blocks each.

The Tigers were scheduled to host Belleville East in a league match Thursday evening before heading to St. Charles East in the Chicago suburbs for a Friday evening match against Addison Trail and a Saturday evening match against Geneva.

BUNKER HILL 25-14-27, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 14-25-25: Bunker Hill took a 25-14, 14-25, 27-25 win over McGivney Catholic Tuesday evening in Glen Carbon; the Griffins fell to 7-12 on the year.

McGivney was scheduled to host Okawville Thursday evening before visiting Roxana Tuesday night.

COLLINSVILLE 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 9-10: Collinsville made short work of Metro East Lutheran at Fletcher Gym Tuesday, the Kahoks taking a 25-9, 25-10 win over the Knights to drop MEL to 7-17 on the year; CHS improved to 8-11.

Sidney Vetter and Kate Weber each had three points for the Knights, with Vetter adding five assists and Weber three kills. MEL was slated to host Civic Memorial Thursday evening before heading to Greenville for a Tuesday evening match.

CARROLLTON 25-18-27, CONCORD TRIOPIA 22-25-25: Carrollton scored a 25-22, 18-25, 27-25 win over Concord Triopia Tuesday night.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, JERSEY 23-22: Molly Cravens had 13 assists and Sydney Waeltz seven points as Mascoutah defeated Jersey 25-23, 25-22 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Mascoutah Tuesday; the Panthers fell to 6-16 overall, 0-7 in the MVC, while the Indians went to 10-16, 5-2 in the league.

Maddie Carpenter had six points on two aces for JCHS, with Samantha Ayers adding six assists, Jessica Vetter three blocks and three kills on the night. Jersey was scheduled to host Highland Thursday evening before hosting their tournament Saturday morning.

WATERLOO 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 14-11: Waterloo visited Civic Memorial Tuesday evening and swept the Eagles 25-14, 25-11 in a MVC match; the Bulldogs went to 11-10 overall, 4-3 in the league while CM fell to 8-11-1, 1-3 in the league.

The Eagles were scheduled to visit Metro East Lutheran Thursday evening before heading to Triad for a Tuesday MVC match.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 1, WEBSTER GROVES 0: An Allie Hosto first-half goal sent Edwardsville to the second round of the Public School Tournament with a 1-0 win over Webster Groves on the road Tuesday. The win put the Tigers at 7-7-2 on the year, while the Stateswomen fell to 8-6-1.

Sarah Blume got the shutout for EHS; the Tigers were scheduled to meet Lafayette Thursday afternoon in a second-round match at Parkway South in west St. Louis County.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

