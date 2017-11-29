Carrollton's basketball girls in a previous game. (Photo courtesy of Michael Weaver)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

CARROLLTON 51, PITTSFIELD 43: Claire Williams' 16 points helped Carrollton to a 51-43 win over Pittsfield at home Tuesdsay night.

Kaylee Rhodes added 13 for the Hawks with Ava Uhles chipping in 10.

BELLEVILLE EAST 62, ALTON 41: Rayn Talley had 17 points for Alton on the night, but it wasn't enough as the Redbirds opened their Southwestern Conference account for the year with a 62-41 loss at home to Belleville East Tuesday.

The Redbirds fell to 1-3 overall, 0-1 in the league; the Lancers improved to 2-3 on the year, 1-0 in the SWC.

Chr'shonna Hickman had nine points for the Redbirds; the Lancers were led by 11 points from Bryce Dowell with nine points each from Jailyn McClenny and Jalia Parker. The Redbirds are at East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 44, DUPO 18: Anna McKee led the way with 21 points as McGivney Catholic defeated Dupo 44-18 in the Griffins' home opener Tuesday night to go to 4-2 on the year; the Tigers fell to 1-5.

Madison Webb added 12 points and Caitlyn Pendall had seven for McGivney on the night; the Griffins next meet up with Ramsey at 6 p.m. Thursday on the road.

GRANITE CITY 46, MADISON 41: Traditional Tri-City area rivals Granite City and Madison clashed on the court Tuesday night, with the Warriors slipping past the Trojans 46-41 at Memorial Gym in GCHS' season-opener; MHS slipped to 1-4 on the year.

Viktoria Johnson led GCHS with 13 points, with Erika Hurst adding 10 and Ellie Weihardt eight; the Trojans were led by Tamia Anderson's 18 points, with Tamara Anderson chipping in 13.

The Warriors open their Southwestern Conference slate at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Belleville West.

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS BASKETBALL

GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 57, BUNKER HILL 50: Bunker Hill opened their season Tuesday night with a 57-50 loss to Greenfield-Northwestern on the road.

Matthew Weidner led the Minutemen with 22 points, with Elijah Dannenbrink adding 11 on the night. B-Hill travels to Hardin-Calhoun for a 6:15 p.m. Friday game with the Warriors.

BRENTWOOD, MO., 51, BRUSSELS 39: Brussels traveled to St. Louis County for a season-opening game at Brentwood Tuesday; the Eagles took a 51-39 win over the Raiders in a tournament in Valley Park, Mo.

The Raiders were scheduled to meet with Gateway Science Academy this evening in Valley Park.

BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 20, COLLINSVILLE 20 (DRAW): Gavin Taylor rolled a 676 series for Alton as the Redbirds drew with Collinsville in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match at Bowl Haven in Alton Tuesday.

Derek Henderson had a 648 series for AHS with the day's high game of 266; the Kahoks' Fred Barger had the day's high series of 667. The Redbird JV dropped a 4-3 decision to the Kahoks, with Bryce Summers having a 648 set on the day.

GIRLS BOWLING

JERSEY 27, CIVIC MEMORIAL 13: Sam Ayers had the day's high game with a 176 for Jersey as the Panthers defeated Civic Memorial 27-13 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley Division match at Jersey's Tri-County Lanes Tuesday.

Ayers also turned in the top series for the Panthers on the day with a 532; Brittany Campbell was right behind with a 527. The Eagles were led by 209 game from Beckham to cap off a 543 series on the day; Vonbergen was right behind with a 434 series on the day.

COLLINSVILLE 39, ALTON 1: Cassie Bowman had a high series of 534 for Alton as the Redbirds fell to Collinsville 39-1 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division girls match at Bowl Haven in Alton Tuesday.

Crystle Buckman led the Kahoks with a 667 series on the afternoon. The Redbird JV were blanked 7-0 by Collinsville.

More like this:

Thakker-Piar Tie For First: Marquette Catholic Girls Golf Claim Victory at Woodlands
Sep 4, 2025
Play It Again Sports Friday Night, Aug. 29, 2025, Football Roundup
Aug 31, 2025
Montclaire, Collinsville, Summers-Port Swimmers Among Top Point Scorers At SWISA Championship Meet  
Jul 23, 2025
Father McGivney, Marquette Catholic Both Post Strong Girls Golf Outings At Legacy
Sep 4, 2025
Marquette Girls Volleyball Claims Third at EA-WR Tournament
Today

 